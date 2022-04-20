There are moments when it feels really good to sweat, like when you’re at the gym or on the beach. But if you do it all the time — including when you’re at work or hanging out with your friends — you might be wondering how to stop sweating so that you can keep that moisture under control. You know, because pit stains and an always-moist upper lip aren’t always ideal.

Sweating to a degree is obviously completely natural and healthy. According to Dr. Beth Goldstein, M.D., a board-certified dermatologist, it’s the body’s way of regulating your temperature so you don’t overheat, which is why it’s not a good idea to stop sweating entirely. “Sweating also assists in maintaining skin hydration and fluid and electrolyte balances in our bodies,” she tells Bustle. And that’s key both during exercise and on hot, humid days.

While a little sweat is fine, if you’re dealing with excess moisture all the time, that’s when things can get uncomfortable. Not only can sweat feel unpleasant when it lingers on your skin and clothes, but it can also contribute to irritation or chafing, especially on the areas of the body that rub together. “Chafing basically occurs when sweat and friction lead to a breakdown of the skin barrier and causes irritant dermatitis,” Dr. Sheilagh Maguiness, M.D., a board-certified dermatologist, tells Bustle. “Those irritated sites can then be prone to infection.” And they can hurt.

Of course, sweat can also lead to body odor, which may not be the smell you’re looking to give off. “This arises because of the interaction between sweat and bacteria on the skin’s surface,” says Maguiness. Thankfully, there are plenty of solutions for staying cool, dry, and comfortable. Keep scrolling for 20 products that can help with everything related to excessive sweating, from stinky shoes to chafing, pit stains, and heavy-duty deodorant.

We at Bustle only include products that have been independently selected by our editors. We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

The Experts

Dr. Beth Goldstein, M.D., a board-certified dermatologist, co-founder of GET Mr., and president of Central Dermatology in Chapel Hill, North Carolina.

Dr. Sheilagh Maguiness, M.D., a board-certified dermatologist and co-founder of Stryke Club, a line of skin care for teens.

Dr. Todd Minars, M.D., a board-certified dermatologist at Minars Dermatology located in Hollywood, Florida.

1. Apply An Anti-Chafing Balm

Apply this anti-chafe balm before you get dressed to prevent irritation on your thighs, arms, neck, or anywhere else skin is rubbed — think of it as a shield that protects you from friction. The long-lasting formula of this one goes on smoothly and doesn’t feel sticky or heavy, so you don’t even realize you’re wearing it. As an added perk, its allergen-free formula makes it a great choice for even the most sensitive skin types.

Pros: Easy to use, cruelty-free, allergen-free

Easy to use, cruelty-free, allergen-free Cons: You might have to reapply throughout the day

Review: According to one reviewer, this balm allowed them to comfortably wear shorts and dresses while they walked around all day.

Active Ingredients: Caprylic/Capric Triglyceride, Cetearyl Alcohol, Ozokerite, Glyceryl Behenate, Stearyl Alcohol, Allantoin, Tocopehrol (Vitamin E)

2. Pull On Anti-Chafe Thigh Bands

These anti-chafing thigh bands from the brand Bandalettes are a cute and comfy way to prevent irritation, says Goldstein. Made of nylon, spandex, and stretchy lace, they work to protect the skin on your thighs without having to smear on a greasy gel or moisturizer. They’re available in six sizes — including XXXL — and come in a wide range of colors so you can easily match them to your outfit.

Pros: Easy to use, variety of sizes

Easy to use, variety of sizes Cons: They might roll down as you walk

Review: According to one reviewer, they “fit perfectly” and didn’t make a weird “swoosh” noise as they walked.

Fabric: 90% nylon, 10% spandex

Sizes: S - XXXL

3. Wear Spandex Shorts

These stretchy shorts go down to about mid-thigh to help prevent chafing. They’re made of ultra-soft nylon and spandex fabric that moves and stretches with you, so you can go about your day without having to think about sweaty thighs. Throw a pair on to stay comfy in dresses or skirts, or while exercising.

Pros: Stretchy, comfortable, variety of colors and sizes

Stretchy, comfortable, variety of colors and sizes Cons: They might roll up as you move

Review: According to one reviewer, these shorts were “exactly what they wanted” to help prevent thigh chafing.

Fabric: 90% nylon, 10% spandex

Sizes: 0-2 - 20-22

4. Sleep With A Cooling Blanket

If you tend to run hot while you sleep, consider slipping under a cooling blanket instead of your usual comforter. This one from DANGTOP is made of bamboo fiber that’s designed to help you sweat less throughout the night. Bamboo fiber is known to offer good ventilation, so the blanket feels slightly chilly against your body, even in warmer rooms. Use it alone in the summer or pair it with a heavier blanket in the winter.

Pros: Cooling, lightweight, super soft

Cooling, lightweight, super soft Cons: It will likely shrink in the wash

Review: According to one reviewer, this blanket really does feel “cool to the touch.”

Fabric: Bamboo fiber

Colors: Gray, Black & White, Dark Gray, Purple, Red & Black, Steel Gray, Bean Green, White, Navy Blue

5. Use A Pillow Cooling Pad

This pressure-activated self-cooling pillow pad can help you experience the “cool side of the pillow” all night long. Simply place the patented gel pad under or over your pillowcase, lie back, and you’ll feel a cool sensation. It doesn’t require water, electricity, or refrigeration: The pad “recharges” all on its own when you let it sit for 15 to 20 minutes.

Pros: Cooling, comfortable, doesn’t require chargers

Cooling, comfortable, doesn’t require chargers Cons: Can be inconsistent

Review: According to one reviewer, this pad “stays cool for hours on end.” They also liked how you don’t have to refrigerate it.

Dimensions: 15.8” L x 11.8” W

6. Try Cooling Sheets

Another way to stay cool at night? By using some super light cooling bed sheets. This set is made of 100% viscose from bamboo, which is breathable and naturally thermoregulating, so you can rest assured it’ll wick away sweat in the middle of the night. Pro tip: It’s perfect if you tend to have night sweats. This one comes with one flat sheet, one fitted sheet, and two pillowcases.

Pros: Deep pocket fitted sheet, breathable, soft, natural materials

Deep pocket fitted sheet, breathable, soft, natural materials Cons: Might discolor after washing

Review: According to one reviewer, this sheet set is one of the softest they’ve ever slept on. “The fabric has a slick, silky feel to it. It stays quite cool and doesn't make you sweaty.”

Fabric: 100% viscose from bamboo

Colors: White, Aqua Blue, Beige, Black, Burgundy, Gray, Lavender, Light Gray, Teal, Spa Blue, Navy

7. Throw On A Cooling Towel

If you struggle with sweating, Maguiness recommends placing a damp towel or cool compress on the back of your neck. You could also try this towel, which was designed for that exact use. Soak it with water, wring it out, and then place it around your neck to stay cool. Once it warms up, all you have to do is rinse it again and repeat. The magic is in the material: It’s made of Evapocool mesh fabric, which evaporates moisture for a cooling effect. Use it for a refresh whether you’re at the gym, traveling, working, or hanging outside on a hot summer day.

Pros: Affordable, small, portable

Affordable, small, portable Cons: May need to be repositioned often

Review: One reviewer wore this towel on a long bike ride and also at the beach. They noted that it “has great cooling properties” and that it “lasted a long time.”

Fabric: Polyamide/polyester blend

8. Wear Moisture-Wicking Undies

If you tend to get sweaty down below, then add a pack of cooling pantries to your shopping cart. These undies from Fruit of the Loom are designed to keep you cool, dry, and comfortable thanks to moisture-wicking fabric and a 100% cotton liner. They don’t have a tag, either, which is great if you tend to get itchy.

Pros: Keeps you dry

Keeps you dry Cons: Tough to find the right size

Review: As one reviewer noted, “These are the best comfy underwear, especially for sweltering summer months. The overall material is super light, but still has a cotton quality.” They also liked the sheer sections on the side: “You know how when you're super sweaty, your underwear gets sweaty, especially along the sides? The stripe-y sheer part totally solves it.”

Fabric: 54% cotton, 40% polyester, 6% spandex

Sizes: 5 - 9

9. Use A Neck Fan

If you’re extra sweaty, then it may be worth it to wear a literal fan around your neck, especially on those sweltering-hot days. This blade-less option slips easily behind your neck and rests on your shoulders so you can get a cool breeze wherever you go. Charge it for a few hours and get up to 10 hours of fan action, depending on the setting you choose. It works by shooting air out of little holes all around the band, so you’ll have a breezy “356 degrees of silent wind” all-around your head.

Pros: Lightweight, long battery life, great for daily use

Lightweight, long battery life, great for daily use Cons: Slightly bulky design

Review: One reviewer said this fan kept them cooler in direct sunlight. Another said they would “give it 10 stars if they could.”

Colors: Black, Pink, White

10. Carry A Portable Fan

Don’t feel like wearing a fan? Throw a portable one like this into your purse to take wherever you go. It’s rechargeable via USB, and the battery can last up to 20 hours when you use it on a low speed — which is great if your office is hot or if you hate the idea of excessively sweating when you’re out and about.

Pros: Lightweight, long battery life, great for daily use

Lightweight, long battery life, great for daily use Cons: Slightly bulky design

Review: One reviewer noted that they get really hot when running around at work, so they keep this fan handy to cool off. “I looked at so many other fans and decided on this one and I’m so glad I got it.”

Colors: Blue, Pink, White

11. Spritz Odor-Eliminating Essential Oils

Worried about sweat odor lingering in your shoes? Then try this natural, essential oil deodorizer to eliminate stinky smells. With over 700 sprays per bottle, you can spritz it on a regular basis after workouts, sweating on a hot day, or whenever you feel like your shoes could use a quick refresh. If you like the scent, you can use it to deodorize other things, too, like your garbage bin or car.

Pros: Essential oils, effective, safe

Essential oils, effective, safe Cons: The strong scent isn’t for everyone

Review: “I can't emphasize enough that the gross foot smell is gone. It's gone. Not one whiff remains!! And, obviously, my feet don't stink when I take them out of the shoes. Everyone's lives are improved.”

Active Ingredients: Eucalyptus

Size: 4 oz

12. Keep A Shoe Deodorizer On Hand

These odor-eliminating packets work on a molecular level to get rid of odor instead of just masking it. All you have to do is slip them into your sneakers to banish the smell of sweat, or throw one in your gym bag to get rid of that musty, post-workout shoe odor — without any harsh chemicals. The brand promises you’ll notice a change in the way your shoes smell after just one day, and each packet can eliminate odor for up to six months.

Pros: Natural, long-lasting

Natural, long-lasting Cons: Might not work on extra-stinky shoes

Review: One reviewer said they put these packets inside sweaty workout sneakers and left them to sit overnight. By the next day, the sweat odor was “completely neutralized.”

Active Ingredients: Charcoal

13. Wear A Breathable Shirt

According to Dr. Todd Minars, M.D., a board-certified dermatologist, wearing lightly colored, loose-fitting clothing allows for more airflow. If you’re prone to excessive sweat, he recommends looking for clothes made of natural materials, like cotton, linen, and hemp. And if you’re worried about sweat stains, he says a darker color is a good choice to help disguise moisture.

This T-shirt uses airflow and controlled evaporation to pull sweat away from your skin so that you stay cool and dry. The fabric also fights odor while protecting you from the sun. Order a size up to ensure it’s roomy and breezy.

Pros: Lightweight, wicks sweat, UPF+ sun protection

Lightweight, wicks sweat, UPF+ sun protection Cons: It relies on the movement of air, so it won’t work under other clothing

Review: According to one reviewer, this shirt is “light and cool” and “seems to work as well as my more expensive brand shirts.”

Sizes: S - 3X-L

Colors: Black, White, Polar Blue, Lavender, Coastal Blue, Storm Gray, Fresh Mint

14. Sport A Cooling Hat

Sure, hats come in handy to shield your eyes from the sun — but this one also has cooling technology to keep sweat under control. Wear it on hot days when you want to stay active for longer or as a way to stay cool during exercise. When activated with water, it cools to 30 degrees below body temperature in under 30 seconds. Just wet it, wring it out, and wave it to dry. To reactive it, re-wet for coolness and give it a shake for a cooling effect that lasts up to two hours.

Pros: Lightweight, cooling, adjustable

Lightweight, cooling, adjustable Cons: You have to wet it for it to work

Review: One reviewer noted that this hat lived up to all the hype. “I wet it down and wore it on a day that was over 100 degrees. I was out on my walk for about an hour, and it was still cool.”

Fabric: 100% polyester

Colors: Black, Khaki, Navy, White

15. Try Deodorant Wipes

If you sweat all the time, consider using actual antiperspirant wipes to keep your cool. The Sweat Block system was designed for folks with hyperhidrosis or excess sweating, but anyone can give it a try. Swipe the deodorant under your arms to prevent odor, and use the wipes to keep sweating under control.

“Remember that an antiperspirant is different from a deodorant because of the presence of aluminum chloride, which is very effective in helping to reduce sweating, rather than just masking or blocking the odor that comes secondary to sweating,” says Maguiness.

Pros: Clinical strength, unisex fragrance

Clinical strength, unisex fragrance Cons: Kind of pricy

Review: According to one reviewer, this is the only clinical strength antiperspirant that didn’t dry out their armpits. “After a few weeks, I was able to use the wipes every other week,” they added. ‘I will definitely continue to use.”

Active Ingredients: 14% aluminum chloride

16. Roll On A Doctor-Recommended Antiperspirant

This unscented roll-on antiperspirant can save the day if you tend to sweat through everything else. It’s designed to help stop excessive sweating thanks to aluminum chloride. Apply at night — and again in the morning, if you want — for up to 72 hours of protection against odor and wetness.

Pros: Clinical strength, fragrance-free, cruelty-free

Clinical strength, fragrance-free, cruelty-free Cons: Can cause irritation when applied incorrectly

Review: According to one reviewer, this product helps with their “anxiety sweating.” They noted that it worked after one application and that they wear it along with their regular deodorant. “I'm ridiculously excited about this,” they wrote. “I've had this [sweating] problem since high school!!”

Active Ingredients: 12% aluminum chloride

17. Put Sweat Pads In Your Shirt

Another way to cope with sweat is by sticking garment protectors inside your shirt. Place the pads in the armpit area and they’ll soak up all your sweat, so you don’t have to worry about pit stains. The hypo-allergenic material helps keep your armpits clean and dry all day, and they're thin enough that they won’t show through your clothes.

Pros: Breathable, absorbent, portable

Breathable, absorbent, portable Cons: Disposable

Review: According to one reviewer, these pads are the only things that help stop sweat and underarm odor from ruining their shirts. “On particularly hot or active days, no deodorant or antiperspirant can stop the funk,” they said. “These pads are a life and shirt saver.”

Fabric: Microfiber

18. Carry A Water Bottle

Goldstein says drinking cool water can help combat sweating — it’s all about making sure you replace any lost electrolytes to keep your body balanced. One way to keep track of your water intake is by carrying around a water bottle with hydration-tracking marks on it that remind you to take sips throughout the day. This option from EYQ is 100% BPA-free and has a leak-proof locking lid with a one-handed push-button. It also has a wide mouth in case you want to add a few ice cubes to your water to further cool down.

Pros: BPA-free, wide mouth, carry strap

BPA-free, wide mouth, carry strap Cons: Might make a whistling sound when you drink out of it

Review: One reviewer said “I love this bottle,” adding that they like the matte finish and that it doesn’t “sweat” when filled with ice.

Material: Food-grade environmentally-friendly reusable Tritan copolyester plastic

Colors: Hunter Green, Gray, Black/Gray Gradient, Fuschia/Green Gradient, Green/Purple Gradient, Green/Blue Gradient, Mint Green, Orange/Green Gradient, Rose Pink, Yellow/Pink Gradient

19. Heal Chafing With An Ointment

Applying an ointment like Aquaphor to the skin can help prevent chafing. But, if irritation has already occurred, Minars says it can help heal it, too. It’s one reason Aquaphor is different from other body lotions or creams: It soothes skin while also creating a protective barrier that allows for the flow of oxygen to create an ideal healing environment.

Pros: Breathable, healing

Breathable, healing Cons: Feels oily

Review: One reviewer called it “extremely hydrating.”

Active Ingredients: Petrolatum (skin protectant), Provitamin B5, Bisabolol, Glycerin, Lanolin

20. Use A Gentle Body Wash

If you sweat a lot, it’ll be worth it to take some extra time in the shower to make sure you wash away all the body odor caused by the bacteria that’s gathered on your skin throughout the day. “Taking a lukewarm or even cool shower can cool you down after a workout or heavy sweating as well,” says Maguiness.

She also recommends using a gentle body wash as a way to protect your skin barrier. “Keeping your skin barrier in good shape by using gentle skin care practices is always good advice,” she says. This option from Cetaphil is soothing, hypoallergenic, and fragrance-free, and works to clean the skin without stripping it of natural moisture.

Pros: Fragrance-free, soothing, hypoallergenic

Fragrance-free, soothing, hypoallergenic Cons: Might not be a good choice for those with eczema

Review: One reviewer note that, while they’ve tried many products, this is “the best one yet.” They liked that the body wash gets sudsy quickly and that it “smells wonderful.”

Active Ingredients: Aloe Vera, Calendula, Vitamin B5, Marigold Flower Extract, Glycerin

