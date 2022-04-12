You Can Now Go To Bed With Jonathan Bailey — Sort Of

Jonathan Bailey has earned himself a legion of passionate fans following his debut as Viscount Anthony in Bridgerton. And many would likely jump at the opportunity to spend an evening with the actor. Well, now they can, as Bailey has launched his very own Sleep Story available exclusively on Calm.

Titled Love Letter From An Englishman, Bailey, aka Lord Bridgerton, lulls listeners to sleep as he narrates a love story set on tropical waters. “I hope people cosily doze off as they set sail with me on the tropical seas,” the actor said of Calm’s latest celebrity Sleep Story.

Bailey continued, “I know how hard it can be to silence your mind at night. I hope my Sleep Story on Calm will take people on a soothing romantic journey into a deep energising slumber.”

The Bridgerton heartthrob's Sleep Story arrives at a time when, according to Calm, one in three UK adults are reporting difficulties getting adequate sleep at night.

Bailey follows in the footsteps of Calm’s previous celebrity narrators, including the likes of Harry Styles, Mary Berry, and Bridgerton’s former leading man, Regé-Jean Page.

Back in 2021, Jean Page’s Calm app collaboration saw him take listeners on a journey through Olde England in The Prince and the Naturalist. “I know how valuable relaxation is for us all, especially in trying times, so I couldn’t be more glad to lend my voice to a Sleep Story,” Page said in a statement given to Bustle at the time.

For those unfamiliar with the meditation and sleep-centric mental health app, its goal is to help people "reduce stress, sleep better, and handle anxiety," according to co-founder Michael Acton Smith, per the Los Angeles Times.