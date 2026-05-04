Here’s Why “Just Because” Texts Are A Legitimate Wellness Hack

You text your friends to make plans. You text your friends to vent about work. But sometimes, you forget to text your friends at all, leaving them on read for days at a time. (Whoops!) To switch things up — and maybe even boost your mood — TikTok recommends sending a whole new type of message.

On the app, @simply_nikkib_ has been sending “just because” texts to her friends, and she even counts it as part of a chill approach to wellness. This creator has been on a mission to find things that make her feel good, take less than 10 minutes, and cost less than 10 dollars a pop. These texts, she’s found, check all three boxes.

As a way to feel grounded and grateful, Nikki will send weekly “just because” messages to friends and family. In the text, she shares something she appreciates about the person. If you do so on a regular basis, she says it can help you feel better and more connected.

After following this practice for a few weeks, Nikki came back to assess how it made her feel. In a follow-up video, she noted the positives, like how the habit is easy and free. She also said every time she sent a “just because” text, it put her in a better mood for the rest of the day, similar to writing in a gratitude journal. Here’s what to know.

Send More “Just Because” Texts

According to Dr. Melissa Gluck, a licensed psychologist, this wellness hack is about strengthening your connections in a simple, low-effort way — and that can do wonders for your mood.

Instead of waiting for Mother’s Day to text your mom how much you love her, or sending paragraphs on your friend’s birthday once a year, the “just because” text is about practicing gratitude for your relationships right here, right now. “You’re reminding someone, ‘Hey, you matter to me,’ without needing a big reason or occasion,” she tells Bustle.

Not only are these messages nice for your loved ones to read, but they actually shift how you feel, too. “A quick text can turn into a little back-and-forth that makes you feel more connected and less in your own head,” Gluck tells Bustle. Even if they don’t reply right away, it still feels good to know you said something sweet.

“You’re noticing someone you care about and acting on it in real time.”

It’s the perfect habit to adopt if you’re typically too busy to chat, often forget to check your phone, or simply want to boost your connections. “There’s something about putting out warmth that tends to come back to you,” Gluck says. If you feel alone, it’s a way to reach out. If you’re on edge, it can put you on a positive upward spiral.

“It pulls you out of your own spiral for a second and puts you into connection mode,” she adds. “You’re expressing something positive that’s already there — appreciation, care, love, whatever it is — instead of just thinking it and moving on.”

If you’ve been craving a gratitude practice, but are overwhelmed by the idea of journals and lists, this could be right for you. “You’re noticing someone you care about and acting on it in real time,” Gluck says. “That tends to feel good, both emotionally and physiologically.”

What To Text

If you want to add more wellness hacks into your day without feeling overwhelmed, start here. Nikki recommends setting a weekly alarm and sending your gratitude text when it goes off. Pick someone like your mom, aunt, bestie, or the long-lost coworker and text them something sweet.

To ease in without feeling awkward, start by saying something vague like, “Hi! Thinking of you! What have you been up to lately?” If you’re feeling bolder, you could say, “Just sending a message to say hi and I love you!”

In her videos, Nikki recommends getting even more specific. When a commenter asked what she likes to send, she noted that she’ll say something like, “Just wanted to say I appreciate you always making sure we have plans to see each other.” By getting personal, it makes your message even more special.

You can also wait for inspiration to strike. “If you notice yourself thinking, ‘Oh, this reminded me of them’ or ‘I should text them,’ that’s your cue to hit send,” Gluck says. “Act on it instead of overthinking it. It doesn’t need to be daily or structured to be impactful. These small moments often lead to more consistent connection — or even plans to see each other in real life.”

You can send a meme, an old photo, or a random thought, too. “There’s no perfect script,” Gluck says. “If it feels genuine, it works.” Once you hit send, focus on how you feel. You’ll likely notice that positive emotions start to bubble up or that you feel more aware of the good things in your life. Revel in that feeling.

Source:

Dr. Melissa Gluck, licensed psychologist, founder of Gluck Psychology Collective