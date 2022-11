The best lat exercises with dumbbells, according to trainers.

This is one of the most fundamental dumbbell exercises for the lats, says TJ Mentus, a certified personal trainer. “The lats work to pull the elbows into the sides and keep the shoulders back,” he tells Bustle, “which is exactly what this exercise does.”

- Hold a dumbbell in each hand.

- Hinge forward at the hips so your chest is facing the ground.

- Let your arms hang toward the ground.

- Keep your shoulder blades pulled back.

- Row the dumbbells up by pulling your elbows up and into your sides.

- Open up your chest as you squeeze your lats.

- Keep your shoulders back.

- Lower the dumbbells down by straightening your arms.

- Repeat 3 sets of 12 to 15 reps.