Picture it: It’s a dark and stormy night (or just really late on a Monday). You’ve been working for hours at your desk and feel the urge to exercise, but you also can’t imagine putting on a sports bra or stepping outside for a run. According to TikTok, this is the perfect moment for a lazy girl walking workout, aka the simplest, coziest workout a person can do.

In a viral video that has over 1.3 million views, TikToker @sharonas.hill can be seen casually walking in place in her kitchen to the beat of “Gimme! Gimme! Gimme! (A Man After Midnight)” by ABBA. She isn’t dancing like she’s at the club on the fictional Greek island of Kalokairi. She isn’t serving Mamma Mia! Instead, she’s vaguely marching in place with baggy sweatpants on. This is a lazy girl walking workout, and it is perfect.

To try this at-home walking workout, simply get up from your desk, couch, or bed, put on a peppy song — ’70s and ’80s tunes are always a good bet — and march in place to the beat. If you want to throw in the occasional sidestep or arm flourish, go for it. If not, marching in place will effectively help you add more steps to your day — without all that much effort.

Tiktoker @sharonas.hill says it doesn’t matter how you exercise, whether you go to the gym, ride a bike, or walk in place at home while wearing your comfiest ‘fit. As she writes in her caption, “Movement = movement, no matter how you get it.”

These workouts get a definite stamp of approval from lazy girlies everywhere. Listen to two or three songs to tack a few thousand steps onto your day or march in place for an entire album to hit your 10,000-step goal. However you decide to do it, the benefits will add up quickly... all without the need to shimmy into a pair of leggings.