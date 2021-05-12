Wellness

9 Treadmill Walking Workouts, Straight From Fitness Trainers

From hill intervals to endurance sessions.

Lace up your sneakers and try one of these trainer-approved treadmill walking workouts.
Getty Images/ Oleg Breslavtsev
By Kathleen Ferraro

Shutterstock

You could run on a treadmill... or you could walk. It’s still an A+ way to exercise, and brings similar benefits as running (boosted endurance and strength) except it’s easier on your joints. Here are trainer-approved treadmill walking workouts to try for your next sweat sesh.

Shutterstock

Increasing Hills From Barry’s Instructor Mackenzie Ross

Do each of the below intervals for one minute. Adjust the speed and incline to customize the workout.

- 3 mph

- 4 mph

- 4.5 mph, 4% incline

- 3 mph

- 4 mph

- 4.5 mph, 6% incline

- 3 mph

- 4 mph

- 4.5 mph, 8% incline

Tap