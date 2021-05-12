9 Treadmill Walking Workouts, Straight From Fitness Trainers

Increasing Hills From Barry’s Instructor Mackenzie Ross

Do each of the below intervals for one minute. Adjust the speed and incline to customize the workout.

- 3 mph

- 4 mph

- 4.5 mph, 4% incline

- 3 mph

- 4 mph

- 4.5 mph, 6% incline

- 3 mph

- 4 mph

- 4.5 mph, 8% incline