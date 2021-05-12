9 Treadmill Walking Workouts, Straight From Fitness Trainers

Wellness
From hill intervals to endurance sessions.
Shutterstock
You could run on a treadmill... or you could walk. It’s still an A+ way to exercise, and brings similar benefits as running (boosted endurance and strength) except it’s easier on your joints. Here are trainer-approved treadmill walking workouts to try for your next sweat sesh.
Shutterstock
Do each of the below intervals for one minute. Adjust the speed and incline to customize the workout.
- 3 mph
- 4 mph
- 4.5 mph, 4% incline
- 3 mph
- 4 mph
- 4.5 mph, 6% incline
- 3 mph
- 4 mph
- 4.5 mph, 8% incline