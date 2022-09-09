Does The Mikasa Ab Workout Really Give You Six-Pack Abs?

If you’re a fan of the popular anime series Attack on Titan, then perhaps you admire character Mikasa Ackerman’s acrobatics and strength. And you’re not alone — Mikasa’s athleticism paved the way for the real-life Mikasa ab workout, a core-focused fitness regimen popularized on TikTok.

The program — which has amassed more than 5 million views on the platform under #MikasaAbsWorkout — consists of six different ab circuits that can be tailored to beginner, intermediate, and advanced fitness levels, according to certified personal trainer and Everlast coach Dan Bulay. “The intensity of each workout can be adjusted from person to person because each workout is based on repetitions and not time,” he tells Bustle. “It can be a great workout program for someone looking to add a little extra spice to their current training sessions.”

Here’s the breakdown:

Circuit 1

20 sit-ups

30-second plank

30 Russian twists

15 jack knife sit-ups

30-second plank

40 oblique crunches

25 vertical leg crunches

30-second plank

40 crunches

35 scissor kicks

Circuit 2

30 weighted Russian twists

40 crunches

20 sit-ups

25 vertical leg crunches

30 bicycles

15 side plank lifts (each side)

20 flat straight leg raises

25 reverse crunches

20 rocking planks

30 toe touches

Circuit 3

30 oblique crunches (each side)

20 sit-ups

25 vertical leg crunches

45-second plank

40 Russian twists

30 mountain climbers

45-second side plank (each side)

40 crunches

30 scissor kicks

15 jack knife sit-ups

Circuit 4

30 weighted Russian twists

20 rocking planks

40 crunches

30 dumbbell side bends

25 vertical leg crunches

20 sit-ups

30 bicycles

25 flat straight leg raises

25 oblique crunches (each side)

15 reverse crunches

Circuit 5

30 scissor kicks

20 sit-ups

40 Russian twists

60-second plank

25 vertical leg crunches

15 jack knife sit-ups

30 mountain climbers

60-second side plank (each side)

20 toe touches

40 crunches

Circuit 6

20 plank jacks

40 bicycles

20 sit-ups

40 oblique crunches (each side)

30 weighted Russian twists

30 dumbbell side bends

20 flat straight leg raises

20 reverse crunches

15 side plank lifts (each side)

50 crunches

Tracy Bauer, a NASM-certified personal trainer at Club Pilates XPRO for Xponential+, recommends beginners start with one circuit per day for six days, then rest on the seventh day. She says intermediate or advanced participants can try multiple or all six circuits in a single day. “This workout progresses slowly and steadily, and can be modified to accommodate all levels of fitness,” she says. “On a day you’re feeling stellar, do all six sets. Long day? Not enough sleep? Try two or three sets only.”

But is this workout as effective as TikTok might make you think? Here’s what the experts have to say about the pros and cons of the program, plus whether or not you should try it.

The Benefits Of The Mikasa Ab Workout

It’s Customizable

You don’t have to be a seasoned strength trainer to give this program a try. “The intensity can be adjusted from person to person because each workout is based on repetitions and not time,” says Bulay. “A person can scale the workout to make it harder or easier by increasing or decreasing their rest time.”

It Can Complement Your Fitness Routine

If you don’t want to focus solely on your core, Bulay recommends integrating the Mikasa ab workouts into your typical training routine. Given the variety of exercises the program includes, it can be a fun way to spice up your gym sessions.

It Builds Core Strength, Balance, And Stability

Core strength is integral to your mobility in and out of the gym. Indeed, building your abdominal muscles can contribute to better balance and stability, which will help support overall athleticism and functionality, says Bauer.

“In addition, [core muscles] support the spine, allow movement, and hold organs in place by regulating pressure,” she explains.

Drawbacks To The Mikasa Ab Workout

It Won’t Magically Give You Six-Pack Abs

Still, there are some downsides to consider before trying the Mikasa ab workout. For one, it likely won’t deliver on Mikasa’s six-pack abs on its own, says Katie Kollath, ACE-certified personal trainer and co-founder of Barpath Fitness.

“Where is the structure? Where in this program does it take into account other body parts and fundamental movements we should be training? It doesn't,” Kollath notes. In other words, focusing on core strength alone isn’t a recipe for total-body wellness.

Bulay agrees. “It seems that this workout would be marketed to someone who wants to look like Mikasa, but this program alone won’t get you there,” he says. “Additional weight training and/or cardio coupled with a well-balanced diet will definitely help out with that.”

It Can Lead To Muscle Imbalances

If the Mikasa ab workout is your sole form of exercise, Bulay says you could be setting yourself up for muscle imbalances.

“The program does a great job targeting the abdominal and oblique muscles; however, it obviously neglects the lower back,” he explains. “This puts individuals at risk for lower back pain or discomfort while creating imbalances between the abdominal and lower back muscles.”

That’s why he recommends trying the program as just one component of a more well-rounded fitness routine.

It Can Lead To Overtraining

Similarly, doing the Mikasa ab workout without any complementary strength training or exercise could lead to abdominal overload (and potentially injury), says Kollath.

“It's just a bunch of high-rep core exercises to get the person doing it to ‘feel the burn’ to promote the false belief that ‘feeling the burn’ is the only thing that equates to a good workout,” she says. “This workout also has so much unnecessary volume. We should be treating the abdominal muscles like any other muscle in the body — periodizing the sets, reps, rest, and tempo within training mesocycles.”

Instead, she recommends training core movements with full ranges of motion and proper form, rather than prioritizing high reps alone.

Another clear drawback is the lack of a proper warm-up or cool-down, Bulay adds. “[Beginners] should definitely keep this in mind to help get both a more effective workout and reduce risk for future injuries,” he says. Besides injury prevention, warm-ups and cool-downs can also help reduce muscle soreness and encourage post-exercise recovery.

What To Keep In Mind

So long as you’re trying this workout as just one part of a well-rounded exercise routine, it can be a good way to switch up your training sessions while building core strength.

“It’s a great starting point for anyone interested in strengthening their core muscles,” says Bauer. “It’s designed to work for most body styles and fitness levels, and is all-around adaptable to suit anyone’s needs.”

That said, it’s important to recognize that this program doesn’t guarantee strength or fitness — after all, it’s a fad. In reality, a variety of training modalities and a nutritious diet are essential to building full-body strength and supporting your overall wellbeing, says Kollath.

How Can You Try The Mikasa Ab Workout?

Pick one of the sets outlined above (or on TikTok), and start your workout! But don’t forget to warm up before you get started, says Bulay — this will help prevent overworking your muscles.

Bauer and Bulay also recommend talking to a fitness professional before you try the program (especially if you’re new to core exercises) to make sure you have proper form and to help you avoid overtraining.

