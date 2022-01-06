Dry January is here — and with it comes a plethora of fun mocktail ideas from TikTok. Whether this is your first time partaking in the break from alcohol or it’s your fifth year doing it, the social media world is chock-full of all sorts of stand-ins for margaritas, sangria, and other popular drink orders, and they can help you navigate the rest of the month without feeling like your life has drastically changed.

Dry January can be a tough road, but if you take one glance at the popularity of hashtags like #nonalcoholicdrinks and #dryJanuary on TikTok, you’ll see that you’re definitely not alone. “Dry January is the most popular time of the year to take a month-long break from alcohol,” says Karolina Rzadkowolska, a certified alcohol-free life coach and author of Euphoric: Ditch Alcohol and Gain a Happier, More Confident You, who notes that it all started as a public health campaign in the UK before it became so mainstream.

While everyone’s reason for doing Dry January is different, some benefits include a boost in your mood, waking up hangover-free (yay!), and an opportunity to reassess your relationship with alcohol. That said, if you feel more comfortable having some sort of tasty drink in hand when bingeing your favorite show or hanging with friends, mocktails can be the perfect solution.

For some inspiration, here are 11 mocktails ideas from TikTok that you can whip up at home. All you’ll need is a few ingredients like fruits, herbs, and juices — and perhaps a shaker to feel like a total pro.

1 Nojito This drink recipe from TikTok user @viviannecafe will give you all the flavor of a refreshing mojito without any of the alcohol. Get it? A nojito? Here’s how to make it: - Muddle or mash lime wedges, mint leaves, and a splash of lime juice in a glass. - Add ice. - Fill your glass with lemon-lime soda. - Garnish with a mint leaf.

2 Butterfly Sparkling Lemonade This mocktail from @tossed70 requires a few extra steps, but the ‘gram-worthy results are definitely worth it. - Brew butterfly pea flower tea. - Add a lemon wheel and 2.5 cut strawberries to the bottom of the glass. - Add 1/2 oz. simple syrup. - Muddle. - Add ice. (Make it colorful by freezing tea in little ice cube trays!) - Pour in half a cup of butterfly pea flower tea. - Add a half cup of lemon-lime soda. - Garnish with a strawberry.

3 Cherry Shrub TikTok user @zaynab_issa describes a cherry shrub as punchy and slightly acidic. To make it at home you’ll need to concoct a syrup using fruit, sugar, and vinegar. - Mix a half-pound of cherries in a bowl with a half cup of sugar. Stir. - Cover and let sit on the counter for 24 hours until it looks syrupy. - Strain syrup into a jar. Add a half cup of apple cider vinegar. (You can store the syrup in fridge.) - In a separate glass, add lime wheels and mint leaves. - Fill the glass almost to the top with a sparkling water of your choice. - Add 2 to 3 tablespoons of the cherry syrup.

4 Sober Sunrise Try the “sober sunrise” from @quicktails if you want something extra sweet. - Combine 150 ml of orange juice and 60 ml of pineapple juice in a glass or shaker. - Add 1 teaspoon of vanilla extract and a few ice cubes. - Shake it all up. - Pour 25 ml of cranberry juice into another glass. - Add ice. - Strain mixture from shaker into the glass. - Garnish with an orange slice if you’re feelin’ fancy.

5 Virgin Sangria This virgin sangria from @coffeewharry might just pass for the real thing. - Add fruit like blueberries, blackberries, strawberries, and oranges to a glass or shaker. - Muddle. - Add a few ice cubes and iced white tea. - Shake. - In another glass, add a few pieces of fruit and ice. - Pour the “sangria” almost to the top. - Finish off with a pour of grapefruit sparkling water.

6 Moscow Mule For a Dry January version of the Moscow mule, try @drinknolow’s recipe. It’ll come in clutch whenever you want to cheers with friends or drink something special on the weekends. - 2 oz. of seedlip spice. - 1 oz. of lime juice. - 3 oz. of ginger beer. - Combine in a glass. - Add mint, ginger, and lime to garnish.

7 Margarita Missing your usual margarita on the rocks? Opt for this salty version from TikTok user @saras_sips, which features pickle juice (yes, really). - 1 oz. freshly squeezed lime juice. - 1/4 oz. lemon juice. - 1/3 oz. orange juice. - 1/8 teaspoon pickle juice. (Scoop some out of a pickle jar — it’s for the “salty” taste of tequila.) - 1/4 oz. simple syrup. - Add all of the above to a shaker with ice. - Salt the rim of a glass. Add fresh ice. - Pour in the mixture from shaker. - Add 3 oz. of tonic water. - Garnish with lime wheel.

8 Paloma Here’s a virgin Paloma recipe from @lovelyontheinside. Palomas usually combine grapefruit juice and Tequila, but for this one you’ll obviously skip the alcohol. - Pour 2 oz. grapefruit juice into shaker. - Add 1 oz. lime juice. - Add 1 oz. honey syrup or agave. - Drop in a few ice cubes. - Shake. - Salt rim of a glass. Add fresh ice. - Pour in mixture. - Top with sparkling water or club soda.

9 Watermelon Slushie This watermelon slushie from @plantyou has only two ingredients, so it’s a cinch to make. - Add two cups of chopped, frozen watermelon to a blender. - Squeeze in the juice from half a lime. - Blend until you get a slushie consistency. - Decorate with a wedge of lime.

10 Piña Colada Why feel sad that you have to wait a whole month for a fun piña colada when you can make one at home? This recipe from @theparadise.bartender looks amazing. - Fill blender with ice. - Add .5 oz. lime juice. - 1.5 oz. coconut cream. - 4 oz. pineapple juice. - Leave some ice on top. - Blend until smooth. - Pour into a pint glass. - Top with whipped cream.