TikTok’s 9 Best Morning Routine Ideas

Whether you wake up with the sun or with a blaring alarm that your roommate keeps begging you to change, navigating the whole Being Awake thing can be a challenge. Even on the best of days, it can be a minefield to figure out how to start your day without accidentally stressing yourself to high heavens. And even though you probably should avoid social media right when you wake up, you can still get great morning routine ideas on TikTok.
If you're already a morning person, you might want to freshen up your morning routine with gratitude journaling or a nice morning workout. But if you hate the fact that there is such a thing as six in the morning, there's still hope for you. Heading outside (even just for a couple of minutes) or doing mundane things like brushing your teeth and making the bed can help your mind accept the fact that yes, alas, you are awake now.
Whether you're a night owl or early bird, though, try to make sure you're not diving right onto your phone. Your morning will start calmer if you don't dive right into work emails and scrolling. Learn about these nine TikTok morning tips now so you don't have to do all that work when your eyes first crack open.