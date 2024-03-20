The Best Kind Of Advice You Give Best, Based On Your Zodiac Sign

Some people are so good at giving advice, that it’s easy to mistake them for an actual therapist. They always seem to know exactly what to say, whether you’re asking about your dating life or venting about work.

In astrology, certain zodiac signs also seem to be experts at dishing out comfort, pep talks, recommendations, or whatever else you might need. The water signs, for instance, are pros with anything related to relationships, while the earth signs are the ones to call whenever you need some tough love about your career.

It’s good to remember the stars the next time you experience a hyper-specific problem and need some help. While it would be great if your mom could give you world-class dating advice, or your sister could finally come through and tell you how to fix your finances, they might not always know what to say.

Meanwhile, your Virgo BFF is out here advising you about your 401(k), while your Gemini roommate always seems to magically know where to get the best burritos in town.

Read on for the best kind of advice you’ll get from each zodiac sign based on their personality traits.

Aries (March 21 - April 19) ferrantraite/E+/Getty Images Aries is one of the boldest — and the bluntest — members of the zodiac, and that means they’re the perfect friend to turn to whenever you need real, honest relationship advice. They’ll share their truthful opinion about your toxic partner, which often includes all the reasons why you need to break up with them. They’re also ready and willing to sling some tough love when you’re the one in the wrong and need to apologize. This fire sign Aries is ruled by warrior plant Mars, so they’re not afraid to tell it like it is, even if it ruffles a few feathers.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20) Sean Anthony Eddy/E+/Getty Images As an earth sign, Taurus is the level head you need when you’re in the middle of a career crisis. If you’re experiencing drama at work and need some quick advice, grab a Taurus and get their two cents. They can put their own emotions aside and look at the facts, which is exactly what you need when it comes to your paycheck. Taurus is also ruled by Venus, the planet of love, so they’ll give you all the care and attention you need until you can figure it out.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20) Marco VDM/E+/Getty Images As an air sign ruled by chatty Mercury, Gemini always has their finger on the pulse. If you're planning a trip, they will undoubtedly have the best tips about where to go and what to see. Even if you’re planning to stay nearby in your hometown, they’ll be able to suggest all the best restaurants and bars, including the ones no one’s ever heard about.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22) FG Trade/E+/Getty Images If you feel stuck in life, Cancer has got your back. This water sign is deeply in tune with their own emotions, as well as the emotions of everyone around them. They have a strong sixth sense, so they can offer advice about most things — even when you don't have the slightest clue what you want or need. If something feels off, they’ll suss out your situation and suggest a career move, where to live, or who to date, almost like they’re your very own psychic.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22) SolStock/E+/Getty Images As a confident fire sign, there's one specific scenario where Leo’s advice really shines, and that’s after a breakup. They’re the best friend to turn to when your heart is broken and you aren’t sure what to do next. Not only will they say all the right things to help you forget about your ex, but they’ll pick you up, dust you off, and insist that you go out on the town. They’ll take you to dinner, buy you a drink, and help you get back on your feet. They’ll also be the best wingman when you’re ready to meet somebody new.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22) filadendron/E+/Getty Images Practical Virgo knows what’s up when it comes to money. This earth sign is the pro you need in your corner when you have everyday questions about money, like how to split a bill or calculate a tip, but they also know all the steps you’ll need to take to save money or fix your credit score. They won’t feel weighed down or bored by this topic, like other signs might be. Instead, they’ll grab their phone and light up with excitement as they show you all their favorite money apps. Listen to them, and you’ll be financially sound in no time.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22) Ivan Pantic/E+/Getty Images Nobody has an eye for detail quite like Libra. They’re an air sign ruled by Venus, the planet of luxury, love, and aesthetics, so they know what looks good and what doesn’t. Reach out to them for advice before you get a haircut, and really listen when they insist you don’t need bangs. They’ll also tell you, without hesitation, if a certain cut of jeans is “so last season” or if you’ve chosen the right color season for your shirt.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21) FG Trade Latin/E+/Getty Images No one is more independent or self-sufficient than a Scorpio. If you’re moving into your first place, or far away to a brand new city, this intuitive water sign will have all the best tips and tricks to make it go as smoothly as possible. They'll help you get through the transition period and teach you what you need to know not just to survive, but to thrive. They’ll also answer your texts when you’re feeling freaked out or lonely in the middle of the night.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21) Kawee Srital-on/Moment/Getty Images If you’d like to be more brave and outgoing, find a Sagittarius. This fire sign is full of good tips when it comes to putting yourself out there, whether you’re looking for new friends or partner, or you simply want to be braver at networking events. Sagittarius shines when they’re talking to strangers or schmoozing at parties, and they’d definitely be excited to teach you the ropes.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19) Javi Sanz/E+/Getty Images Nobody is more disciplined than Capricorn. This earth sign, ruled by the very responsible Saturn, runs their life like a tight ship. They wake up early, never miss a yoga flow, and they drink more water than you could ever imagine. This is why they’re a good go-to if you’re trying to break a bad habit, like smoking, or start a new habit, like walking more often. They’ll be able to share their mindset and to-do lists that help them achieve their goals and make a great accountability partner.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18) Milan_Jovic/E+/Getty Images There's a reason you love having an Aquarius around when life is feeling out of control: they're totally calm and level-headed. You might even say they’re unbothered. If you're dealing with anything high-anxiety — like relationship drama or work problems — and need someone to help you chill out, Aquarius is the one to text first. They can also talk you through a panic attack like no other.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20) Tom Werner/DigitalVision/Getty Images If you just had lunch with your sibling, and they immediately made you cry, reach out to your Pisces bestie ASAP for the best advice. As an empathetic water sign, they’ll listen quietly as you vent about your family problems, and then they’ll unleash the best advice you ever heard, almost like they’re a certified therapist. They're pros at managing flaring tempers, and they’ll also help you form some amazing boundaries, so nothing that annoying ever happens again.