In case you didn’t already know, the underwear you’re wearing can have an impact on your vaginal health. OB/GYNs often recommend cotton undies for daily wear because the breathable fabric can help maintain a balanced pH down there, so I dove deep into researching the underwear that should be found in every drawer. Things to look for include: A comfortable fit, breathable stretch, and bonus points if they’re moisture-wicking.

Keep in mind, though, that some people are just naturally more susceptible to yeast infections or UTIs — cotton might not eliminate the struggle completely, but it can go a long way towards minimizing the conditions that contribute to discomfort.

Most cotton undies feature a smidge of synthetic material, like spandex or nylon, for stretch — this ensures they stay up all day, so you don’t want to skip it. I also included a pair that’s a cotton-bamboo blend because bamboo is naturally thermoregulating with antibacterial properties (not to mention, super soft). All of these panties have at least 80% cotton, though, so you can find the pair that’s right for you.

Take a look below at the cotton underwear that has been thoroughly vetted with rave reviews. From moisture-wicking panties to cotton undies just for your period, I’ve quite literally got you covered.

1 Reliable Fruit Of The Loom Undies With Superior Softness Fruit of the Loom Eversoft Cotton Underwear (10-Pack) Amazon $20 See On Amazon These Fruit of the Loom undies aren’t a want but a need. They have a 100% cotton fabrication (including the lining) which delivers airflow and provides breathability. They’re called “Eversoft” because they’re woven with extra-fine yarn for a buttery finish. The high-waisted design gives you full coverage, and the waistband guarantees to be ravel-free! One shopper raved, “I desperately needed a combo of high waisted to smooth my tummy and hi-cut to reduce having extra fabric at the bottom and this fit the bill beautifully.” With 96,000 ratings, they have 4.5 stars. Available sizes: 5 — 14 Plus

Available colors: 25

2 A Cotton Brief With Extra Stretch LYYTHAVON Breathable Cotton Briefs 5-Pack Amazon $22 See On Amazon These pretty briefs form to your body like a second skin. Made with stretch from a cotton-spandex blend, they hug your hips and won’t ride up (or down) when you wear them. They debut a lace trim for some extra frill and the moisture-wicking fabric keeps you dry and cool. Choose from neutral tones like grey and black, or brighter hues like this purple and pink! Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 10

3 A Panty That’s Shaping & Seamless Yummie Cotton Seamless Shaping Underwear Amazon $8 See On Amazon These shaping undies feel like a hug! The soft, breathable cotton smooth out any lines, while a bit of nylon and spandex provide a fitted look. The two-ply waistband provides additional compression around the abdominal area, but no in a constricting way. Not to mention, these have no seams for extra comfort so they conceal under clothes like a dream. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 3

4 These Maidenform Boyshorts With A Cult Following Maidenform Dream Cotton Lace Boyshort Amazon $9 See On Amazon These soft mid-rise boyshorts will give you a smooth and fitted look that’s ultra-comfortable to wear. “I wanted some shorts to wear underneath my dresses and rompers and these are perfect and do the job! They are comfortable and do have a little stretch to them,” raved an Amazon shopper. The crotch is made with 100% cotton and features gusseted lining. Plus, you’ll never have to worry about a visible panty line, because they easily disappear under clothes. Available sizes: 5 — 9

Available colors: 34

5 The Bikini Undies That’ll Never Fail You Wealurre Cotton Bikini Underwear (6-Pack) Amazon $24 See On Amazon When simple briefs have been given 8,000 five-star ratings (with an average of 4.5 stars, no less) you know they’re tried and true — and worth your precious pennies, too. The low rise of these Wealurre undies hugs your hips while still allowing movement and the soft cotton is layered through the wide, breathable crotch for added protection. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 4

6 These Cotton Hipsters With Peek-A-Boo Lace Emprella Women's Lace Hipster Panties (8-pack) Amazon $20 See On Amazon Don’t tell anybody, but these undies are one of Amazon’s best-kept secrets. They’re made with a cotton lace that moves with your body for superior comfort and a low-waisted rise for a smooth look. Although they have a sheer band that gives a peek-a-boo design, the lace is full-coverage for all-day wear. Available sizes: Small — 4X-Large

Available colors: 4

7 A Boyshort Panty You Can Exercise In Champion Cotton Boy Short Underwear Amazon $13 See On Amazon The perfect hybrid between shorts and undies? A boyshort panty. Fabricated from a lightweight and breathable cotton-spandex blend, these gems use quick-drying technology that wicks away moisture and makes them great to work out in. The best part is that these panties arrive tagless, which means you can say goodbye to the inner label that irritates your skin. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 15

8 The Undies That You’ll Wear Every Day Hanes Cotton Panties Pack (6-Pack) Amazon $15 See On Amazon If you struggle with yeast infections or don’t find cotton totally comfortable, then these Hanes panties are for you. The cotton material is naturally breathable and absorbent yet moisture-wicking, and the tag-free design keeps you from any skin irritation. Nearly 50,000 shoppers have added them to their Amazon carts. Available sizes: 6 — 10

Available colors: 3

9 These Low-Slung Bikini Panties That Wick Away Moisture Hanes Sporty Hipster Panties (6-Pack) Amazon $11 See On Amazon “The more the merrier’ definitely also applies to undies. For the days when you need a little extra support, these hipster panties lightly hug your abdominal area thanks to the elasticated band. The low-rise bikini fit will give you a secure feel, and an added bonus is that the 100% cotton fabric wicks away moisture, which is ideal for a balanced PH. Available sizes: 5 — 9

Available colors: 1

10 This Classic Bikini Brief Your Underwear Drawer Needs More Of Amazon Essentials Cotton Bikini Brief (6-Pack) Amazon $15 See On Amazon Amazon Essentials just made your new favorite undies — and they’re only $15. Made with a lightweight jersey cotton that gives juuust the right amount of stretch, they provide the perfect amount of coverage for everyday wear while still giving you a smooth and fitted look. One shopper (out of more than 100,000 fans) wrote, “Love these so much! They are incredibly comfortable, and they are still in great shape after several washes.” Available sizes: X-Small — 6X

Available colors: 35

11 These Plus-Size Approved Boyshorts Migbean High Waisted Boy Short Underwear (5-Pack) Amazon $27 See On Amazon Available in sizes up to 5X-large plus, these boyshorts are suitable for any body type. They come with a 100% cotton crotch that aids in good healthy body chemistry and a high, elastic double-layered waistband. The band sits right at the navel to reduce irritation, which make it perfect for any incisions or scars while ensuring it’ll stay in place all day. Oh, and not to mention these are moisture-wicking so you can wear them while you work out, too. Available sizes: Small — 5X-Large Plus

Available colors: 10

12 This Ribbed Thong with A V-Shaped Waist FINETOO Low Rise Cotton Thongs (7-Pack) Amazon $17 See On Amazon Featherlight fabric with an angular waistband? Music to my ears. These cotton thongs do it all, and one buyer raved that they were not only “very comfortable and stretchy” but actually “more comfortable than my panties from Victoria Secret!” If you’re looking for your next everyday thong, look no further. Available sizes: S — XL

Available colors: 8

13 These High-Rise Panties With Total Coverage wirarpa High Waisted Cotton Full Briefs (4-Pack) Amazon $20 See On Amazon When getting dressed in the morning, you need undies that are effortlessly reliable. Enter: These cotton briefs. They have a stretchy waistband that rises sky-high and prevents any rolling or bunching. Plus, the soft cotton is woven through the wide, breathable crotch for added protection. One shopper wrote, “I’m 2 months postpartum and these underwear make me feel so comfortable and happy.” Available sizes: X-Small — 5X-Large

Available colors: 14

14 Long Boxer Briefs Perfect For Sleeping In wirarpa Boxer Brief Cotton Underwear (4-Pack) Amazon $26 See On Amazon If you’re like me, you like a secure fit when you sleep. These boxer briefs debut a design that’s comfy enough to get your eight hours in without feeling overwhelmingly snug. Made of skin-friendly cotton and a hint of spandex, they’ll keep you free from any skin irritation. Plus, the seams blur under clothing so you can wear these with anything and not have to worry about visible panty lines. Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

Available colors: 6

15 Colorful Hipsters With Reinforced Stitching INNERSY Underwear Cotton Hipster (6-Pack) Amazon $23 See On Amazon These INNERSY panties are everything your underwear drawer is missing. They feature a 100% cotton crotch for superior breathability and a smooth fit through the hips that won’t ride up thanks to reinforced stitching. The color options are fun, with sherbet-colored hues, and the hip-hugging fit is perfect for every body type. One Amazon reviewed vouched, "Fantastic fit, don't ride up or bunch up, ever, at all!" Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 16

16 These Super-Stretchy Undies Made With Bamboo CULAYII High-Cut Full Coverage Stretch Underwear (10-Pack) Amazon $25 See On Amazon Stop what you’re doing and buy these high-cut undies ASAP. They’re made of 80% cotton and 15% bamboo fiber (yes, you read that right). The material is not only incredibly soft, it’s also super-breathable and naturally encourages airflow. You’ll be wedgie-free all day with the bikini cut, and the double-layered crotch gives you extra security. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 9

17 These Breathable Panties With Nearly 20,000 Reviews ELACUCOS Cotton Breathable Thong Panties (6-Pack) Amazon $10 See On Amazon Whether you’re lounging around or on-the-go, these breathable thongs are a must. Designed with a thin and stretchy cotton-spandex blend, you’ll barely feel these on your skin once you put them on. One shopper confessed, “I’m not a huge thong fan, but these I like,” noting they were “Comfortable, not itchy or binding. Wash up good. Perfect under leggings.” They offer a double-layered crotch and durable stitching — yes, you need these immediately. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 5

18 A Cotton Boxer Brief With The Perfect Mid-Length Cut Molasus 4.5" Inseam Cotton Boxer Briefs (3-Pack) Amazon $26 See On Amazon If you have trouble finding undies with just the right inseam length, try these briefs. They have a 4.5-inch length that doesnt pinch the thigh and is perfect for wearing under clothes or on their own while you’re lounging. Fabricated from a high-quality cotton with a hint of stretch that provides all-day comfort, these also have a waistband that won’t budge. They’re super breathable, moisture-wicking (which is great for workouts!) and feature a lower-rise fit. Available sizes: X-Small — 4X-Large

Available colors: 5

19 These Hipsters With A Soft Stretch GNEPH Hipster Lace Bikini (5-Pack) Amazon $27 See On Amazon “These are probably the most comfortable panties I’ve ever worn,” swore one shopper. The combination of combed cotton and spandex gives them the coziest stretch, and the bikini cut hug your hugs snuggly. The lace elastic waistband also lightly compresses your stomach for a secure feeling. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 4

20 These Cheeky Boyshorts With A Lacy Look Alyce Intimates Cotton Boyshort (12-Pack) Amazon $27 See On Amazon These boyshorts prove that undies can be comfy and cute. Offering a soft, cotton waistband with a lacy finish, they fit like a glove. The tag is made of satin so you don’t have to worry about it poking you, and they come in a 12-pack of fun assorted colors. Pro tip: Size up, as some reviewers noted the sizing ran small! Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 1

21 These G-String Thongs That You’ll Want To Wear Every Day FINETOO G-String Cotton Thongs (10-Pack) Amazon $14 See On Amazon These FINETOO panties feel like a second skin. Featuring a crotch that’s double-layered with soft 100% cotton for protection and a V-shaped design that fits well underneath any outfit, these G-string panties do it all. The lining offers double-stitched sewing that provides maximum durability that also conceals seamlessly. Wear these under leggings or skirts with a “no riding up” guarantee. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 6

22 These Skin-Friendly Undies That Won’t Fade HAVVIS Cotton High Waisted Panties (8-Pack) Amazon $27 See On Amazon Want a bang for your buck? Try this eight-pack of high-waisted panties. The stretchy material offer a snug fit and the elastic leg openings are wrapped in cotton for a soft feel. This ensures they won’t cut into the thigh and will move with your body — not against it. Plus, HAVVIS uses activated health dyeing technology which means they won’t fade, are skin-friendly, and will keep their structure after multiple washes. Available sizes: X-Small — 4X-Large

Available colors: 9

23 A Cotton Bikini That Won’t Ride Up FINETOO Cotton Stretch Bikini Panties (10-Pack) Amazon $29 See On Amazon If there’s one thing I know for sure, it’s that everyone needs to feel how soft these panties are. They feature a slight V-shaped design that disappears under low-rise clothing, and the cotton-spandex blend gives enough stretch for a comfy workout. They guarantee no slipping or riding up, and you won’t have to worry about pilling. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 6

24 These Hanes Boyshorts For A Full-Coverage Fit Hanes Sporty Boyshort Panty (6-Pack) Amazon $10 See On Amazon Listen up! When you put these boyshorts on, you won’t want to take them off. This wallet-friendly six-pack offers a ringspun cotton weave that moves with you. Designed with a sporty (yet cute) full-coverage fit, these also offer a specialized flexible waistband that ensures no pinching or ride-up. “These are good panties for people who don't like their underwear to dissappear between their cheeks. does not ride up uncomfortably into the down under. the material is not a very soft cotton, but not uncomfortable,” commented one customer. Available sizes: 5 — 9

Available colors: 3

25 These Calvin Klein Undies That Are Worth The Hype Calvin Klein Carousel Logo Cotton Bikini Panty (3-Pack) Amazon $35 See On Amazon By now, you’ve definitely seen these Calvin Klein undies on your Instagram feed. These ultra-popular panties prove to be equally as on trend as they are comfy to wear. Spun from premium cotton (with a hint of elastane) they debut a flexible stretch and lightweight feel. The thin waistband stays put all day long and the bikini cut is reliably comfortable. Available sizes: Small — Large

Available colors: 41

26 These Sweet Vintage Thongs With A 100% Cotton Crotch Knitlord Cotton Thongs (6-Pack) Amazon $12 See On Amazon With nearly 14,000 ratings, it’s safe to say these cotton thongs are worth trying. They offer a hypoallergenic cotton-spandex blend with a 100% cotton crotch that encourages healthy breathability. The ribbed fabric, meanwhile, feels super-smooth and molds to the body like a second skin. One reviewer even confessed they “bought a second batch of these.” Available colors: 4

Available sizes: Small – X-Large

27 These Briefs With A Sky-High Waist wirarpa Super High Waisted Briefs (4-Pack) Amazon $25 See On Amazon For those of you that are recovering from a C-section (or if you just like an ultra-high-waisted design) try this Wirarpa multipack. It comes with four different options that compress your stomach area without leaving you feel restricted. They’re made of a cotton-spandex blend that gives the softest stretch and guarantees they’ll stay in place all day. One shopper even vouched, “I just had a Bilateral Mastectomy. When I found these I gave them a try and everything became comfortable. My [surgical] site didn't feel as if it was being pulled on any longer, and bonus I looked beautiful in them.” Available sizes: Small — 5X-Large

Available colors: 6

28 These Absorbent Period Panties For A Hassle-Free Cycle INNERSY Hipster Period Underwear Postpartum Amazon $24 See On Amazon Opt for these period panties to make that time of the month a little more bearable. They’re designed for light flow and spotting with an absorbent interior that can mop up any leakage. The dark lining conceals fluid, plus these are designed with extended crotch that ensures total coverage. If that wasn’t enough, they’re tagless, so you don’t have to fuss with anything poking at you throughout the day. Available sizes: X-Small — 5X-Large

Available colors: 8

29 A Sporty High-Waisted Panty POKARLA High Waisted Cotton Underwear (5-Pack) Amazon $26 See On Amazon If you’re postpartum or just had surgery and are looking for a full-coverage panty that lightly compresses your abdominal area, these high-waisted undies are for you. They have an elasticated waistband that lightly compresses your stomach, offer a double-layered crotch for added protection, and the low-cut leg ensures they won’t ride up or bunch. Available sizes: X-Small — 6X-Large

Available colors: 11