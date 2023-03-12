In case you didn’t already know, the underwear you’re wearing can have an impact on your vaginal health.
OB/GYNs often recommend cotton undies for daily wear because the breathable fabric can help maintain a balanced pH down there, so I dove deep into researching the underwear that should be found in every drawer. Things to look for include: A comfortable fit, breathable stretch, and bonus points if they’re moisture-wicking.
Keep in mind, though, that some people are just naturally
more susceptible to yeast infections or UTIs — cotton might not eliminate the struggle completely, but it can go a long way towards minimizing the conditions that contribute to discomfort.
Most
cotton undies feature a smidge of synthetic material, like spandex or nylon, for stretch — this ensures they stay up all day, so you don’t want to skip it. I also included a pair that’s a cotton-bamboo blend because bamboo is naturally thermoregulating with antibacterial properties (not to mention, super soft). All of these panties have at least 80% cotton, though, so you can find the pair that’s right for you.
Take a look below at the
cotton underwear that has been thoroughly vetted with rave reviews. From moisture-wicking panties to cotton undies just for your period, I’ve quite literally got you covered. 1 Reliable Fruit Of The Loom Undies With Superior Softness
These
Fruit of the Loom undies aren’t a want but a need. They have a 100% cotton fabrication (including the lining) which delivers airflow and provides breathability. They’re called “Eversoft” because they’re woven with extra-fine yarn for a buttery finish. The high-waisted design gives you full coverage, and the waistband guarantees to be ravel-free! One shopper raved, “I desperately needed a combo of high waisted to smooth my tummy and hi-cut to reduce having extra fabric at the bottom and this fit the bill beautifully.” With 96,000 ratings, they have 4.5 stars. Available sizes: 5 — 14 Plus Available colors: 25 2 A Cotton Brief With Extra Stretch
These pretty
briefs form to your body like a second skin. Made with stretch from a cotton-spandex blend, they hug your hips and won’t ride up (or down) when you wear them. They debut a lace trim for some extra frill and the moisture-wicking fabric keeps you dry and cool. Choose from neutral tones like grey and black, or brighter hues like this purple and pink! Available sizes: Small — XX-Large Available colors: 10 3 A Panty That’s Shaping & Seamless
These shaping
undies feel like a hug! The soft, breathable cotton smooth out any lines, while a bit of nylon and spandex provide a fitted look. The two-ply waistband provides additional compression around the abdominal area, but no in a constricting way. Not to mention, these have no seams for extra comfort so they conceal under clothes like a dream. Available sizes: Small — X-Large Available colors: 3 4 These Maidenform Boyshorts With A Cult Following
These soft mid-rise
boyshorts will give you a smooth and fitted look that’s ultra-comfortable to wear. “I wanted some shorts to wear underneath my dresses and rompers and these are perfect and do the job! They are comfortable and do have a little stretch to them,” raved an Amazon shopper. The crotch is made with 100% cotton and features gusseted lining. Plus, you’ll never have to worry about a visible panty line, because they easily disappear under clothes. Available sizes: 5 — 9 Available colors: 34 5 The Bikini Undies That’ll Never Fail You
When simple
briefs have been given 8,000 five-star ratings (with an average of 4.5 stars, no less) you know they’re tried and true — and worth your precious pennies, too. The low rise of these Wealurre undies hugs your hips while still allowing movement and the soft cotton is layered through the wide, breathable crotch for added protection. Available sizes: Small — X-Large Available colors: 4 6 These Cotton Hipsters With Peek-A-Boo Lace
Don’t tell anybody, but these
undies are one of Amazon’s best-kept secrets. They’re made with a cotton lace that moves with your body for superior comfort and a low-waisted rise for a smooth look. Although they have a sheer band that gives a peek-a-boo design, the lace is full-coverage for all-day wear. Available sizes: Small — 4X-Large Available colors: 4 7 A Boyshort Panty You Can Exercise In
The perfect hybrid between shorts and undies? A
boyshort panty. Fabricated from a lightweight and breathable cotton-spandex blend, these gems use quick-drying technology that wicks away moisture and makes them great to work out in. The best part is that these panties arrive tagless, which means you can say goodbye to the inner label that irritates your skin. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large Available colors: 15 8 The Undies That You’ll Wear Every Day
If you struggle with yeast infections or don’t find cotton totally comfortable, then these Hanes
panties are for you. The cotton material is naturally breathable and absorbent yet moisture-wicking, and the tag-free design keeps you from any skin irritation. Nearly 50,000 shoppers have added them to their Amazon carts. Available sizes: 6 — 10 Available colors: 3 9 These Low-Slung Bikini Panties That Wick Away Moisture
“The more the merrier’ definitely also applies to undies. For the days when you need a little extra support, these hipster
panties lightly hug your abdominal area thanks to the elasticated band. The low-rise bikini fit will give you a secure feel, and an added bonus is that the 100% cotton fabric wicks away moisture, which is ideal for a balanced PH. Available sizes: 5 — 9 Available colors: 1 10 This Classic Bikini Brief Your Underwear Drawer Needs More Of
Amazon Essentials just made your new favorite
undies — and they’re only $15. Made with a lightweight jersey cotton that gives juuust the right amount of stretch, they provide the perfect amount of coverage for everyday wear while still giving you a smooth and fitted look. One shopper (out of more than 100,000 fans) wrote, “Love these so much! They are incredibly comfortable, and they are still in great shape after several washes.” Available sizes: X-Small — 6X Available colors: 35 11 These Plus-Size Approved Boyshorts
Available in sizes up to 5X-large plus, these
boyshorts are suitable for any body type. They come with a 100% cotton crotch that aids in good healthy body chemistry and a high, elastic double-layered waistband. The band sits right at the navel to reduce irritation, which make it perfect for any incisions or scars while ensuring it’ll stay in place all day. Oh, and not to mention these are moisture-wicking so you can wear them while you work out, too. Available sizes: Small — 5X-Large Plus Available colors: 10 12 This Ribbed Thong with A V-Shaped Waist
Featherlight fabric with an angular waistband? Music to my ears. These
cotton thongs do it all, and one buyer raved that they were not only “very comfortable and stretchy” but actually “more comfortable than my panties from Victoria Secret!” If you’re looking for your next everyday thong, look no further. Available sizes: S — XL Available colors: 8 13 These High-Rise Panties With Total Coverage
When getting dressed in the morning, you need
undies that are effortlessly reliable. Enter: These cotton briefs. They have a stretchy waistband that rises sky-high and prevents any rolling or bunching. Plus, the soft cotton is woven through the wide, breathable crotch for added protection. One shopper wrote, “I’m 2 months postpartum and these underwear make me feel so comfortable and happy.” Available sizes: X-Small — 5X-Large Available colors: 14 14 Long Boxer Briefs Perfect For Sleeping In
If you’re like me, you like a secure fit when you sleep. These
boxer briefs debut a design that’s comfy enough to get your eight hours in without feeling overwhelmingly snug. Made of skin-friendly cotton and a hint of spandex, they’ll keep you free from any skin irritation. Plus, the seams blur under clothing so you can wear these with anything and not have to worry about visible panty lines. Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large Available colors: 6 15 Colorful Hipsters With Reinforced Stitching
These
INNERSY panties are everything your underwear drawer is missing. They feature a 100% cotton crotch for superior breathability and a smooth fit through the hips that won’t ride up thanks to reinforced stitching. The color options are fun, with sherbet-colored hues, and the hip-hugging fit is perfect for every body type. One Amazon reviewed vouched, "Fantastic fit, don't ride up or bunch up, ever, at all!" Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large Available colors: 16 16 These Super-Stretchy Undies Made With Bamboo
Stop what you’re doing and buy these high-cut
undies ASAP. They’re made of 80% cotton and 15% bamboo fiber (yes, you read that right). The material is not only incredibly soft, it’s also super-breathable and naturally encourages airflow. You’ll be wedgie-free all day with the bikini cut, and the double-layered crotch gives you extra security. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large Available colors: 9 17 These Breathable Panties With Nearly 20,000 Reviews
Whether you’re lounging around or on-the-go, these
breathable thongs are a must. Designed with a thin and stretchy cotton-spandex blend, you’ll barely feel these on your skin once you put them on. One shopper confessed, “I’m not a huge thong fan, but these I like,” noting they were “Comfortable, not itchy or binding. Wash up good. Perfect under leggings.” They offer a double-layered crotch and durable stitching — yes, you need these immediately. Available sizes: Small — X-Large Available colors: 5 18 A Cotton Boxer Brief With The Perfect Mid-Length Cut
If you have trouble finding undies with just the right inseam length, try these
briefs. They have a 4.5-inch length that doesnt pinch the thigh and is perfect for wearing under clothes or on their own while you’re lounging. Fabricated from a high-quality cotton with a hint of stretch that provides all-day comfort, these also have a waistband that won’t budge. They’re super breathable, moisture-wicking (which is great for workouts!) and feature a lower-rise fit. Available sizes: X-Small — 4X-Large Available colors: 5 19 These Hipsters With A Soft Stretch
“These are probably the most comfortable
panties I’ve ever worn,” swore one shopper. The combination of combed cotton and spandex gives them the coziest stretch, and the bikini cut hug your hugs snuggly. The lace elastic waistband also lightly compresses your stomach for a secure feeling. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large Available colors: 4 20 These Cheeky Boyshorts With A Lacy Look
These boyshorts prove that
undies can be comfy and cute. Offering a soft, cotton waistband with a lacy finish, they fit like a glove. The tag is made of satin so you don’t have to worry about it poking you, and they come in a 12-pack of fun assorted colors. Pro tip: Size up, as some reviewers noted the sizing ran small! Available sizes: Small — X-Large Available colors: 1 21 These G-String Thongs That You’ll Want To Wear Every Day
These FINETOO panties feel like a second skin. Featuring a crotch that’s double-layered with soft 100% cotton for protection and a V-shaped design that fits well underneath any outfit, these
G-string panties do it all. The lining offers double-stitched sewing that provides maximum durability that also conceals seamlessly. Wear these under leggings or skirts with a “no riding up” guarantee. Available sizes: Small — X-Large Available colors: 6 22 These Skin-Friendly Undies That Won’t Fade
Want a bang for your buck? Try this eight-pack of
high-waisted panties. The stretchy material offer a snug fit and the elastic leg openings are wrapped in cotton for a soft feel. This ensures they won’t cut into the thigh and will move with your body — not against it. Plus, HAVVIS uses activated health dyeing technology which means they won’t fade, are skin-friendly, and will keep their structure after multiple washes. Available sizes: X-Small — 4X-Large Available colors: 9 23 A Cotton Bikini That Won’t Ride Up
If there’s one thing I know for sure, it’s that everyone needs to feel how soft these
panties are. They feature a slight V-shaped design that disappears under low-rise clothing, and the cotton-spandex blend gives enough stretch for a comfy workout. They guarantee no slipping or riding up, and you won’t have to worry about pilling. Available sizes: Small — X-Large Available colors: 6 24 These Hanes Boyshorts For A Full-Coverage Fit
Listen up! When you put these
boyshorts on, you won’t want to take them off. This wallet-friendly six-pack offers a ringspun cotton weave that moves with you. Designed with a sporty (yet cute) full-coverage fit, these also offer a specialized flexible waistband that ensures no pinching or ride-up. “These are good panties for people who don't like their underwear to dissappear between their cheeks. does not ride up uncomfortably into the down under. the material is not a very soft cotton, but not uncomfortable,” commented one customer. Available sizes: 5 — 9 Available colors: 3 25 These Calvin Klein Undies That Are Worth The Hype
By now, you’ve definitely seen these
Calvin Klein undies on your Instagram feed. These ultra-popular panties prove to be equally as on trend as they are comfy to wear. Spun from premium cotton (with a hint of elastane) they debut a flexible stretch and lightweight feel. The thin waistband stays put all day long and the bikini cut is reliably comfortable. Available sizes: Small — Large Available colors: 41 26 These Sweet Vintage Thongs With A 100% Cotton Crotch
With nearly 14,000 ratings, it’s safe to say these
cotton thongs are worth trying. They offer a hypoallergenic cotton-spandex blend with a 100% cotton crotch that encourages healthy breathability. The ribbed fabric, meanwhile, feels super-smooth and molds to the body like a second skin. One reviewer even confessed they “bought a second batch of these.” Available colors: 4 Available sizes: Small – X-Large 27 These Briefs With A Sky-High Waist
For those of you that are recovering from a C-section (or if you just like an ultra-high-waisted design) try this
Wirarpa multipack. It comes with four different options that compress your stomach area without leaving you feel restricted. They’re made of a cotton-spandex blend that gives the softest stretch and guarantees they’ll stay in place all day. One shopper even vouched, “I just had a Bilateral Mastectomy. When I found these I gave them a try and everything became comfortable. My [surgical] site didn't feel as if it was being pulled on any longer, and bonus I looked beautiful in them.” Available sizes: Small — 5X-Large Available colors: 6 28 These Absorbent Period Panties For A Hassle-Free Cycle
Opt for these
period panties to make that time of the month a little more bearable. They’re designed for light flow and spotting with an absorbent interior that can mop up any leakage. The dark lining conceals fluid, plus these are designed with extended crotch that ensures total coverage. If that wasn’t enough, they’re tagless, so you don’t have to fuss with anything poking at you throughout the day. Available sizes: X-Small — 5X-Large Available colors: 8 29 A Sporty High-Waisted Panty
If you’re postpartum or just had surgery and are looking for a full-coverage panty that lightly compresses your abdominal area, these high-waisted
undies are for you. They have an elasticated waistband that lightly compresses your stomach, offer a double-layered crotch for added protection, and the low-cut leg ensures they won’t ride up or bunch. Available sizes: X-Small — 6X-Large Available colors: 11 30 These Lace Thongs With Non-Toxic Dye
Cut from 95% cotton, you can guarantee these lace
thongs feel breathable and soft to the touch. They have an opaque cotton crotch and buttery lace that won’t irriate your skin. The best part? ANNYISON doesn’t use any harsh dyes so you never have to worry about the material imbalacing vaginal health or the color fading. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large Available colors: 11
