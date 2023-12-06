On Sex and the City, Carrie Bradshaw was famously anti-exercise. If she wasn’t skipping out early from a “goddess workout” class with Miranda, she was joking that she got all the cardio she needed from shopping. Sarah Jessica Parker, on the other hand, reportedly loves to do barre at a fitness studio called Physique 57.

Physique 57 has locations in New York, Philadelphia, and other cities around the globe, and also offers virtual workout classes. The dancerly barre movements and bodyweight-based exercises are accessible to anyone who’s in the mood to move and groove — and that includes me, a recent convert to the low-impact fitness lifestyle.

After trying both virtual and IRL Physique 57 workouts, I’m feeling more lengthened, sore, and just a little bit more like a ballerina. Read on for my honest review of the fitness class.

What Is Physique 57?

There are countless barre workouts out there, but Physique 57 stands out by offering carefully crafted classes that target all your muscles through a combo of cardio and strength training sequences.

Physique 57

Most of the movements use your own body weight as resistance. You’ll also turn to the ballet barre for support during extra-deep stretches or for support during exercises like pliés. Depending on the class you take, you might also squeeze a mini workout ball, pull on a resistance band, or use a few hand weights. The result is an intense yet low-impact workout that’s all about maximizing your full-body strength.

Physique 57 constantly changes its routines, too, so while the structure of the class stays the same, you’ll always get to try new exercise combinations. The goal? To keep things fun while preventing the dreaded workout plateau.

The Workouts

Physique 57

Whether you’re taking barre for the first time or you want an absolute shredder of a workout, there’s a wide variety of Physique 57 classes to choose from.

To go easy, opt for a beginner-level Sculpt class. This signature workout uses all of the studio’s go-to exercises — such as wide-leg incline squats and a glute-busting move called the “pretzel”— to give you a uniquely well-rounded routine. It’s a great one to try if you’re new to barre or if you want to refine your form.

There’s also Power Sculpt, which is the next level up. It offers more intense strength training and higher reps to keep your heart rate up the whole time. While it’s tough, all levels are still welcome since it’s always OK to modify your movements or take breaks.

You can also pop into a Back Body Sculpt to focus on your back and tricep muscles; an advanced Power Sculpt Lab to take things up a notch; a Dance Cardio workout; a class called Amped Up, which takes your cardio output even higher; an all-levels Pilates Core class; the ab-focused Core Lab; a HIIT class; a Recovery stretch session; and a Prenatal routine.

Prices may vary by location, but an annual membership costs about $157 per month, month-to-month is $179, and a single IRL class is $32. Access to the on-demand classes starts at $24.99 per month and virtual streaming classes are $23 per class.

My Experience

For a quick barre refresher, I started with Sculpt: Arms 101 with Morgan, a 15-minute routine that used heavier weights and moves meant to work your biceps, triceps, shoulders, and back muscles — think planks and slow bicep curls. It was a short one, but because we moved so slowly and with intention, my arms felt fully gassed.

Next, I popped into another on-demand class with Morgan — but this time, a gentle barre routine that focused on technique. It was perfect because I was feeling a little low-energy, so I appreciated the lighter weights, basic movements, and alignment reminders. We used the back of a chair and dumbbells to do leg pulses, wide squats, and heat-building arm extensions, resulting in a chill (but challenging enough) full-body routine.

Later that week, I took a Power Sculpt class at my local studio in Philly. This class went on non-stop for an entire hour, and yet I barely noticed the time because I was fully concentrated on channeling my inner ballerina to hit every muscle in my body.

Physique 57

The instructor pumped up the jams while we moved from stretching on the floor to a series of planks, bicep curls, tricep extensions, squats, more squats while holding onto the barre and resistance bands, and then finally core work using a mini workout ball. At one point, we also popped the ball between our knees to add even more leg work in.

Like many barre classes, Physique 57 uses small, pulsing movements and lots of stretching — kind of like you’re in a ballet class. The goal is to move the entire time as a way to burn out your muscles, while also stretching and lengthening your bod.

During the class, the trainer came up to me a few times to make mini adjustments, kind of like a ballet teacher would do. By slightly moving my arm or leg into proper alignment, I was able to get the most out of each move, and she said it would also help prevent injuries. (It also allowed me to more fully feel the burn.)

The instructor also encouraged me to pick up hand weights that are just a little outside my comfort zone. (Think using six-pounders instead of two.) That way, my muscles would stay stimulated the whole time, and I wouldn’t have to do as many reps. At the end of class, we did nice stretches, like child’s pose, which felt like a dream for my quaking lower body muscles.

The Verdict

When I was walking home after my in-studio workout, I noticed that I felt about two inches taller — no doubt thanks to all the stretching on the barre. I also had the ~best~ post-workout endorphin rush, which made all the sweating and burn-inducing micro movements 100% worth it.

After trying Physique 57 for a week, I can see why Sarah Jessica Parker is a fan. The barre movements reach into all the tiny muscles of your arms, legs, and core — and it makes you feel ridiculously strong. I’ll definitely be back for more.