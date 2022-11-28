The next time your lower back hurts, roll out a mat and try a few Pilates exercises. There are quite a few moves that work wonders for instant lower back pain relief, and others that help build up the surrounding muscles so you have less back pain over time.
Correct body alignment is also key to lower back health, says Amy Jordan, a master trainer and CEO of WundaBar Pilates. Your lower back might start to hurt if you tend to stand with your hips too far forward or your pelvis tucked under, she says. “Both take you out of optimal alignment for breath and function, which causes pain in the long run,” Jordan tells Bustle. And that’s where Pilates’ posture-improving benefits come in.
To keep yourself in tiptop working order — and get rid of lower back pain — Jordan recommends doing certain Pilates exercises three to four times a week so that everything stays strong and in place. Keep scrolling for some of the best options, and kiss that pesky back pain goodbye.
