Wellness
Restore those gams.
Stretching is a crucial part of any running routine: Research shows it can improve performance and help your muscles recover from all those miles. Here, fitness pros share their favorite post-run stretches that’ll prime your legs for your next tread sesh.
Your quads work hard when you run, which is why this staple stretch is the perfect way to give them some TLC after pounding the pavement, says iFit trainer Kelsey Sheahan. Grab your left foot and pull your heel towards your glute. Hold for 30 seconds per side.