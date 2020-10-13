If you're missing a partner or in need of a pick-me-up — and really, isn't that true for almost everyone right now? — then you should scroll through the best Prime Day sex toy deals and buy yourself a new vibrator, or two.
It's possible you've been doing all the work yourself, lo these past few months indoors, or with the help of a decade's old wand. Or that you simply want to try something new with a partner. Vibrators, and sex toys, in general, tend to come with a hefty price tag, and it can be tough to justify dropping cash on a battery-operated piece of silicon. But that's the beauty of Prime Day.
Or, rather, Prime Days, as it should be called. This year there will be all sorts of deals and discounts on the site for Prime members starting at midnight PTD on October 13 and running through October 14. So that means you'll need to find your Amazon password ASAP, or text your sister and get hers.
The sales come and go, so it is possible certain items won't be discounted for long. But don't fret. Just keep updating Amazon and checking back for new deals, and before you know it, you'll have an exciting package heading your way.
Prime Day has so many deals, you're bound to find a sex toy that'll make your next night in with your partner — or random masturbation session in the middle of the afternoon — all the more amazing.