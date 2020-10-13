If you're missing a partner or in need of a pick-me-up — and really, isn't that true for almost everyone right now? — then you should scroll through the best Prime Day sex toy deals and buy yourself a new vibrator, or two.

It's possible you've been doing all the work yourself, lo these past few months indoors, or with the help of a decade's old wand. Or that you simply want to try something new with a partner. Vibrators, and sex toys, in general, tend to come with a hefty price tag, and it can be tough to justify dropping cash on a battery-operated piece of silicon. But that's the beauty of Prime Day.

Or, rather, Prime Days, as it should be called. This year there will be all sorts of deals and discounts on the site for Prime members starting at midnight PTD on October 13 and running through October 14. So that means you'll need to find your Amazon password ASAP, or text your sister and get hers.

The sales come and go, so it is possible certain items won't be discounted for long. But don't fret. Just keep updating Amazon and checking back for new deals, and before you know it, you'll have an exciting package heading your way.

Womanizer Pro 40 Clitoral Vibrator Womanizer Pro 40 Clitoral Vibrator $69.99 See On Amazon Typically, this toy goes for a whopping $129, but you can snag it right now for $69.99. (Yes, insert "69" jokes here.) The Womanizer Pro 40 Clitoral Vibrator offers an amazing suction sensation in six intensity levels. And it's waterproof, so that means you can keep it in the bathroom and have yourself one heck of a time in the shower.

We-Vibe Couples Vibrator We-Vibe Couples Vibrator Amazon $49 See On Amazon Usually $61.50, this couples massager is now only $49. So if you have a partner nearby, or expect to see yours soon, this may be a great choice. It's worn during sex and delivers stimulation to the G-spot and clitoris, as well as your partner's penis. How cool is that?

LELO Tor 2 LELO Tor 2 Couples' Vibrating Ring Amazon $104.15 See On Amazon The perfect sex toy to slip down over a penis, the TOR 2 offers six stimulation modes, so you and your partner — or you by yourself — can have the best time.

LELO Smart Wand LELO Smart Wand Amazon $199 See On Amazon This sleek wand is super powerful. The vibration begins when you make contact with your body, and then naturally builds in intensity. It's a bit on the pricy side, but you might want to go ahead and treat yourself, because Prime Day!

luna Personal Massager luna Personal Massager Amazon $19.99 See On Amazon The luna Personal Massager offers a really long battery life of two-plus hours, so you can dim the lights and do your thing, without worrying about your vibrator buzzing to a halt halfway through.

LELO Tiani 2 LELO Tiani 2 Amazon $119.25 See On Amazon If you and your partner are running out of ways to keep sex fun these days, try the Tiani 2, which one of you inserts and the other controls, either with a button on the vibrator or with a wireless remote — from up to 118 feet away!

Satisfyer Pro 2 Satisfyer Pro 2 Amazon $44.95 See On Amazon The Satisfyer Pro 2 is 18% off right now, so if you're ever going to drop big bucks on a vibrator, not might be the time. And this one truly does seem to be worth it. It offers Air-Pulse clitoral stimulation and vibration, which results in a gentle suction/pulsating sensation similar to oral sex. There are 11 pressure wave and 10 vibration intensities. The device also now offers a wider head, so you can fully surround your clit.

plusONE Personal Massager plusONE Personal Massager Amazon $21.23 See On Amazon The plusONe Personal Massager charges quickly with a USB cable, so you won't have to fumble with batteries, or head out to the corner store at 11:00 p.m. to buy some.

LELO SONA LELO SONA $54.80 See On Amazon The SONA is a sonic clitoral massager, which means it doesn't vibrate as much as it... pulses. Basically, it uses sonic waves to deeply stimulate your clit, more than a vibrator ever could.

Satisfyer Purple Pleasure Satisfyer Purple Pleasure Amazon $23.95 See On Amazon Since this is a "lay-on" vibrator, all you need to do is place it between your legs, and because it's larger than most devices, it'll easily hit all the important spots — all at once.

LELO Ora 3 LELO Ora 3 Amazon $130.68 See On Amazon The Ora 3 is an oral sex simulator that uses PreMotion™ Technology to create a "firm and precise nub rotating motion." In other words, the little bump on top of the device circles round and round, just like a tongue, at 12 different speeds.

YHNNDA Power Wand Massager YHNNDA Power Wand Massager Amazon $18.99 See On Amazon This wand is technically a "neck massager," which means you can pretend it's for sore muscles and bring it pretty much anywhere. It offers eight different speeds and twenty different massage patterns, to really work out your tension. (Wink.)

pjur SPA Massage Lotion pjur SPA Massage Lotion Amazon $14.99 See On Amazon Last but not least, pick up some pjur SPA massage lotion — currently 50% off — to really up your sex game. It's vegan, oil-free, and comes in "sensual" scents like Cherry Dream and Vanilla Seduction.

Prime Day has so many deals, you're bound to find a sex toy that'll make your next night in with your partner — or random masturbation session in the middle of the afternoon — all the more amazing.