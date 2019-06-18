Sex toy shopping is a little different than shopping for, you know, other types of toys. There are a lot of very particular and personal things to consider when doing so, not to mention a sexy cornucopia of options and varieties you probably didn't even know existed. Pleasure is boundless — which is cool and all — but that might lead you to feeling unsure of where to begin. How to pick a sex toy that is right for you, without it costing a ton of money in the process, can actually be easy and fun with a few guidelines to get you going.

"If you are curious about sex toy shopping, but a novice, don’t worry," Dr. Janet Brito, a sex therapist and psychologist at the Center for Sexual and Reproductive Health in Hawaii, tells Bustle. "With an open mind, a bold attitude, and a sense of adventure, you will be fine!"

Besides, Brito says, the benefits of owning a sex toy are bountiful. Those that use sexy toys for solo play are likely to boost their sexual pleasure to a new level as it is a perfect way to learn more about your erogenous zones and to let go of unnecessary tension. If you have a partner(s), trying sex toys can help to keep things new and exciting.

So as you go forth trying to find the perfect toy for you, there are a few things to keep in mind to get one that is good for you and your body.

1. Look For Body-Safe Materials Ashley Batz/Bustle Tara Struyk co-founder and editor-in-chief of Kinkly, an online shop and sex resource written by sex educators, coaches, therapists, and writers, tells Bustle that a lot of less-expensive sex toys are made of materials that are lower quality, harder to clean and may even contain phthalates, which can leach chemicals that may irritate some people's sensitive skin. "Less expensive sex toys that are still body safe tend to be made of silicone or ABS plastic, both of which are non-porous, easy to clean and safe to use," Struyk says. So making sure that the sex toy is made of things that are good for your body and checking the "ingredients" is a good first step to ensuring you are purchasing a quality sex toy, even if it's wallet-friendly.

2. Go For A Reputable Brand While there are a lot of very low cost sex-toys available, going with a reputable brand and buying it from a local or an online sex toy retailer is a good way to go. It can help to wade through what seems like a veritable ocean of sexy options. "Find a toy by a brand that has an online presence, that has at least a few reviews by independent sex toy reviewers and that appears to care about quality and customers," Struyk says. "This will go a long way toward finding a toy that is actually designed for your pleasure."

3. Consider What Feels Good To You And Your Body Ashley Batz/Bustle "In terms of choosing a certain type or size of toy, it's best to start with what you know [feels good to you], then branch out from there," Struyk says. "I'd also recommend getting a toy that can be used in a variety of different ways." For example, Struyk says, if you aren't sure if you prefer internal of external stimulation, you could choose an insertable vibrator, since its vibrations will work just as well outside the body if you find that's what you prefer. "Good online sex toy retailers also provide specs around the toy's size, so if you're buying something you plan to insert, measure how many fingers you can comfortably (or pleasurably!) insert, and use that as a guide to compare to sex toy measurements," Struyk says. Another good thing to remember? A toy that's a little smaller than you'd maybe prefer is better than one that's too large to use comfortably, Struyk says.

4. Check Out Reviews For Each Toy Yes, friends, when it comes to using sex toys, some pleasure-centered consumer reports from other users are a huge help. Struyk says that her biggest recommendation is checking out some of the awesome sex toy reviewers to see what they have to say about some of the toys you're interested in. "They'll lay out the pros and cons of different toys, and provide some insight into who they might be suited for," Struyk says.