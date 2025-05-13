No one sleeps more soundly than a puppy. When they’re getting ready to nap — usually in a patch of sunlight — they often walk in a circle, find a comfy spot, and then plop down with their front legs tucked up under their body. It’s adorable, but they also might be onto something.

On TikTok, creator @pabloherreratk said the “puppy paw” sleep position works for humans, too. In a video with over two million likes, he tossed his pillow aside, curled his arms under his chest, and lay back down. “This works like a charm, I don't know why,” he wrote in the caption. “If you can’t sleep, do the ‘puppy paws’ trick.”

As it goes with social media, a lot of people were joking in his comments section. “Oh. I thought you were going to have some zoomies on the bed and start digging at the sheets,” one person said, but others were into it. Another commenter wrote, “I’ve done this unconsciously to get comfortable.”

While it looks comfortable and it’s always nice to have another sleep hack in your back pocket, quite a few people wonder how or if it even works. Here’s what a sleep expert has to say.

Why “Puppy Paws” Helps You Fall Asleep

According to Leah Kaylor, Ph.D. MSCP, a psychologist and sleep expert, it should only take about 10 minutes to fall asleep after you climb into bed, put your phone away, and close your eyes. “If it takes longer than 30 minutes, then it’s time to try a sleep hack,” she tells Bustle.

Puppy paws are all about switching positions, which is often helpful when you’re struggling to snooze. It’s why many people will flop from their side to their stomach or even fully turn the other way in bed by putting their pillow where their feet usually go. (Yup, this is a thing.)

“Changing position can act like a reset button for your nervous system,” says Kaylor. “Physically, it might relieve pressure on joints or muscles you didn't realize were uncomfortable. Mentally, the change can disrupt spiraling thoughts or anxiety by bringing your focus back to your body.”

The puppy paw position involves tucking your wrists under your chest while lying on your stomach or side, and there’s a reason why it’s so cozy. “It may mimic the pressure and containment we experience as infants, think swaddling,” she says. “The pose may create a sense of safety or comfort, thereby calming the body's stress response.”

Puppy paws also put light compression on your torso, which can trigger your body to enter a calm “rest and digest” mode, she says, which is similar to the effects of a weighted blanket or gentle pressure therapy.

How To Get Into The Puppy Paw Position

To try the puppy paw position, lie on your side or stomach, curl your wrists in under your chest, and lie back down on top of your arms or with your body slightly resting on them. While @pabloherreratk ditches his pillow, you can keep yours if that’s comfier or adjust yourself in any way that feels right.

To make the most of the puppy paws position, Kaylor also recommends placing a thin pillow or blanket under your arms to avoid neck strain and reduce wrist pressure. Keep your hands relaxed, too. Not clenched.

“This position is best for falling asleep, especially if you are feeling anxious, overstimulated, or restless at bedtime,” says Kaylor. It should help you feel more stable and secure. It’s also a good one for stomach sleepers, who might already be in a similar position. The puppy paws add an extra element of coziness.

One word of warning? Don’t stay in this position if it doesn’t feel right. “Be careful of strain or pressure on the wrists,” she says. And if you wake up with numb arms, it might not be for you. That said, Kaylor says you have nothing to lose by giving the puppy paws hack a try to quickly fall asleep.

Source:

Leah Kaylor, Ph.D. MSCP, psychologist, sleep expert