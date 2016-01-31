Despite Feb. 14 being a day to celebrate love in general, it’s widely recognized as a day made for people in romantic relationships. Because of that, some people feel pressured to make the day extra special, even if there are other days throughout the year when you can show your partner you love them. There’s absolutely nothing wrong with wanting to go all out for Valentine’s Day, especially if you’re in a new relationship and everything is fresh and exciting. But if you’ve been together for a while and your relationship is solid, V-Day doesn’t have to be a big deal. According to experts, strong couples don’t need a specific day of the year to validate their love and there are several good reasons why.

“Many of us (single or coupled) can feel a bit of dread about the day because we’ve decided that on an arbitrary day in miserable, cold February, that we will all test the strength, validity, or happiness of our relationships,” Brooke Bralove, LCSW-C, psychotherapist and relationship expert, tells Bustle. “This is really absurd if you look at it through that lens. However, many have learned to put a lot of stock in Valentine’s Day in both how they behave and how their partner behaves (i.e. He doesn’t know me at all since he bought me dark chocolate when I only eat milk chocolate. It’s confirmed: he doesn’t love me).”

When all the candy hearts, chocolates and flowers are being shoved in your face, it’s easy to get caught up in the hype. But as Bralove says, “Couples who are actually secure in their relationship express love, appreciation, and commitment regularly and spontaneously, and don’t need to prove anything. Their love can be celebrated on Feb. 13 or 15 just as easily as Valentine’s Day and without the pressure.”

After spending a long period of time loving someone, there are so many other things to celebrate than a calendar day that dictates how to demonstrate your feelings. But real love and unwavering commitment to another person should be celebrated far beyond a dozen roses and a pair of Cupid boxers. Here are all the reasons why strong couples don't need to celebrate Valentine's Day if they don’t feel the need to.

1. They Don’t Need To Flaunt Their Relationship Status

With TikTok and Instagram, some see Valentine’s Day as a way for others to flaunt their status. Because of this, Feb. 14 has become a “performative holiday” where people compare their “happiness” to others, Bralove says. When you’ve been with your partner for a long time, you become secure with what your relationship is. Strong couples don’t need to profess their undying love for each other in a big public way on a specific day. They express their love for each other in sweet and genuine ways all year long.

2. Spontaneous Affection Is Way More Fun

Strong couples know that it's so much more romantic to surprise their significant other with gifts and love notes pretty much any other day of the year. Those are the moments that will ultimately be cherished and remembered.

3. The Holiday Comes With Unfair Pressure

Some may feel like they need to have a good Valentine’s Day story to share the next day or others will judge their partner or relationship. “How many long-stem roses your partner gives you for Valentine’s Day has little to do with your commitment, level of intimacy, and overall satisfaction in your relationship,” Bralove says. “It’s almost insulting to your partner to put that much emphasis on ‘getting it right’ for Valentine’s Day.”

4. There Are Many Other Special Days To Celebrate Instead

The first time you and your significant other kissed, or had sex, or said “I love you.” Those are the days that should be marked on the calendar and celebrated between the two of you. Strong couples know this, and Valentine's Day is the least important love day on the list. It’s even more important to celebrate days that are unique to your relationship.

5. They Know Romantic Love Is Not The Only Important Love

Self love is more important than romantic love. And you can't fall deeply in love with someone else and stay there until you learn how to properly love yourself. Strong couples understand how hard it is to practice self love, and they value that above all else. Why isn't there a holiday for that?

6. It's Just A Day Like Any Other

Strong couples probably wouldn't be bummed if they realized they missed Valentine's Day. “Doing something for your partner or celebrating your love for one another doesn’t need to be done on one specific day,” Maggie Drake, LMSW, a relationship expert with Cobb Psychotherapy, tells Bustle. “Strong couples commit to celebrating their love in big and little ways throughout the year, not just on one day that society has chosen for them.” If anything, they can always do something extra special during their weekly date nights if they choose.

7. Strong Couples Are Clear On What Valentine’s Day Means To Them

Couples in solid relationships become that way through open and honest communication. According to Bralove, some couples don’t need to celebrate the day because they’ve had a conversation about it beforehand. It’s a conversation you can have after your first couple of Valentine’s Days together.

“For couples in relationships, I suggest that a conversation occur ahead of Valentine’s Day to explore what the holiday means to each partner,” she says. “If there is a strong desire to celebrate in a specific way, the partner should communicate that. Then like most things, there can be a negotiation around the holiday and perhaps a greater understanding of why or why not Valentine’s Day is important.”

8. Sometimes It's More Fun To Boycott Societal Norms

Rebelling against something as superficial as Valentine's Day with your love by your side is romantic in its own way. For some couples, it’s their way of celebrating the day together.

9. Having A Valentine Shouldn’t Be A Goal

Having a roof over your head, money to buy food, your health, good friends, reliable family members — all of this is far more important than having a date on a specific day each year. Strong couples know the value in the truly important things, and know how lucky they are to have the things that matter.

