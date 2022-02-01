Don’t get me wrong: Celebrating firsts in a new relationship is super exciting. However, when it comes to dreaming up first Valentine’s Day gift ideas for your new love, you might feel more stress than butterflies. February is a rough time to be in a new relationship, huh?

If you just started dating someone with the big holiday right around the corner, you’re probably feeling the pressure — but just try to think about the person in your life and the little things that make their day special. Yes, the little things.

For example, do they love wine? Well, there’s an ultra-cool gadget on this gift list that’ll make enjoying a glass easier than ever. Do they love to get their thoughts down on paper? I’ve found something special for them, too, alongside twelve other gift ideas, including a floral arrangement and a candle that doubles as a body oil. When giving a gift, no matter the day, just remember this old (but true) cliché: It's always the thought that counts.

If you lead with that sentiment, you can't go wrong and your gift recipient will feel that effort. So put that nervous energy aside, and keep reading for these top first Valentine’s Day gift ideas. (I promise none of them will make things weird.)

A Retro Memory Maker White Polaroid Go Starter Set Polaroid Originals $120 View product Capturing your dates on your phone is one thing, but marking your history in analog form is even more special. This Polaroid starter set has everything your favorite photographer needs to help snap your best memories together — such as, ahem, your first Valentine’s Day together.

Some Luxurious Bath Soak Love Potion Bath Soak Daily Ritual Apothecary $15 View product Instead of crafting your own potion to express your affection, let this soothing bath soak do it for you. Infused with botanicals like hibiscus and rose petals, this herbal bath soak makes the perfect companion for a bath for one (or two).

A Candle With Benefits Burn Massage Candle maude $30 View product Whether they're setting the mood or taking a moment for self-care, Maude's candle made with jojoba and soybean oils doubles as both a candle and sensual massage oil to nourish the skin. Just blow out the flame and use the warm oil straight out of the glass vessel.

A Bouquet Of Dried Flowers Decorative Dried Flowers in Mini Bidayuh Storage Basket Neepa Hut $28 View product Flowers are always a welcome Valentine’s Day gift idea, no matter the stage of your relationship. But what about an arrangement that lasts beyond a week and also helps support an indigenous community? This dry flower arrangement comes in a handwoven rattan basket crafted by artisans of the indigenous Bidayuh people.

A Personable Pair Of Earrings Sterling Silver Birth Flower Studs Sterling Forever $52 View product Already knowing your new partner's birthday is a small gesture that says “I care.” So gift them a dainty reminder they can wear year-round with a pair of 14k gold-plated earrings in the shape of their birthday flower. Made with nickel-free backs, these are ideal for those with sensitive ears.

A Modern Photo Frame Acrylic Photo Frame in Large Poketo $28 View product Valentine's Day gifts don't have to be overthought. Scroll through your camera roll and find your favorite photo of the two of you, print it out, and place it in this acrylic frame. This thoughtful gift will become their new favorite home accessory, no matter their decor or design aesthetic, thanks to its clean and simplistic design.

An Über-Cool (Literally) Wine Accessory Wine Glass Chiller VoChill $44.99 View product If whites, rosés, and sparklings are their wines of choice, why not make it easier for them to keep that coveted glass of wine chilled? This neat gadget chills glasses of wine for well over an hour inside and up to 45 minutes in the (shaded) outdoor heat.

An Under-$150 Espresso Machine Espresso and Cappuccino Machine - Stainless Steel/Black Capresso $149.99 View product For the lover in your life who can't start the day without a couple shots of espresso, give the gift of caffeine. When walking to their kitchen each morning to whip up their coffee drink, they’ll be reminded of how much they like-like you, and the sleek design will compliment any kitchen counter.

A Guided Journal Me-est Me Journal Me-est Me $26 View product You don’t have to be a dating expert to understand why some self-reflection is key to a successful relationship. This 88-page guided workbook is filled with journal prompts and action items that encourage reflecting and exploration — which may even lead to deeper discussions between the two of you.

A High Vibes Board Game Ariana Ost x Free People Balancing Chakra Game Ariana Ost $48 View product For an interactive couples experience, use this board game to connect you both to your energy centers. Sure, it sounds a little “out there,” but with spirituality-based questions and included natural healing crystals, the activity may allow you to form a deeper connection with your partner.

A High-Tech, Heated Mug Smart Heated Mug Kit Tease Tea $65 View product Paying attention to the little things — like the fact that they reheat the same cup of tea throughout the day — is bound to gain you some brownie points. This heated mug kit comes with a mug (with safety sensors, of course), a smart heated pad, and gold plated stirring spoon.

A Wanderlust-Worthy Print City Poster - New York Paper Boy Ltd. $30 View product Traveling these days is a little more complicated than it used to be, so why not gift your boo with a print of their favorite city until you can plan your first trip together to the Big Apple? And, you'll also be doing good with this gift as Paper Boy plants a tree with every order placed.