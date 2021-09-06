9 Beginner-Friendly Resistance Band Exercises

Fitness
They'll hit everything from your arms to your glutes.
No experience? No prob — try these resistance band exercises for beginners. “With bands, you’re able to build up your strength to do bodyweight movements that you may not have been able to do before,” says Lexes O’Hara, a trainer at Blink Fitness. Do three sets of 10 reps each.
Just learning to squat? Connect your resistance band securely to a door at belly button height, O’Hara suggests. “Keep your arms slightly bent. Make sure the resistance is enough to pull you forward, but not enough to throw off your form.” The band will help you stand up.