As you climb into bed at night, what are you typically wearing? Is it a perfectly thread-bare oversized T-shirt from college? A cute matching set of silk pajamas? Or are you completely and utterly nude, as nature intended?

On TikTok, the topic of sleeping naked has created quite the back and forth — no one can seem to agree on which option is better. The pro-naked crowd swears it’s the best and only way to slumber while fans of pajamas are busy singing the praises of cotton, satin, and flannel, and how warm and cozy a set of PJs can be.

For creator @briannaapple, she says sleeping naked is “freeing and amazing,” claims it makes her feel more confident being naked with a partner, and insists it’s also healthier because it’s good to feel a slight chill as you snooze. Meanwhile, creator @averagerichhousewife says at around age 35 she went from someone who wanted to sleep naked to someone who needed a proper pajama, no questions asked.

“When does the shift happen, from nude sleeping to abuela pajama,” she joked. “I’m at the comfort stage, personally!” Others, like @katebarnetllt, quipped they’ll always wear pajamas to bed just in case there’s a fire or other emergency that requires them to rush out of bed and into the street in the middle of the night. Would you want the neighbors to see your nips? Probably not.

To find out more about the pros and cons of sleeping naked, read on for a sleep expert’s thoughts.

The Pros Of Sleeping Naked

According to Dr. Shelby Harris, the director of sleep health at Sleepopolis, there are several upsides to slumbering in the buff. “Ditching pajamas can actually help you cool off, which is good for sleep because a lower body temperature helps you fall asleep faster and stay asleep longer,” she tells Bustle. This is especially true in the summer when no amount of fan or air conditioning helps you cool down.

Letting your skin breathe is another pro. “Sleeping without pajamas can reduce the chances of skin irritation or breakouts,” Harris says, noting that tight-fighting PJs have a tendency to rub, chafe, or trap oils against your body.

Similarly, it’s also good to air out down below, according to @doctor.nique on TikTok. Many experts warn against sleeping in underwear or tight bottoms since sweat, oil, and moisture can lead to vaginal health issues, including a higher risk of bacterial vaginosis and yeast infections. In other words? Let her breathe.

Sleeping naked also allows you to twist and turn under the covers without getting tangled in a long nightgown or waking up annoyed by bunched pajamas. There’s the sexy factor, too. On TikTok, many people say sleeping naked makes them feel more connected to their body, and that in turn boosts their confidence in the daytime. “Some people also just feel freer and more relaxed sleeping this way, which could be a big win for sleep quality,” says Harris.

The Cons Of Sleeping Naked

If you love to sleep with pajamas on — personally I’m a big T-shirt kind of girl — then you also might be onto something. According to Harris, if you tend to have a light night sweat, then a set of cotton pajamas could help you stay dry and warm while you snooze. Instead of sweating all over your sheets and mattress, a pajama will put in the work of wicking it away.

Sleeping nude means you also forgo the protective barrier between your skin and scratchy and/or slightly dirty blankets, which might be oilier than you realize if you haven’t had time to do laundry this week. “If your sheets aren’t fresh, your skin could get irritated by allergens or dust that build up,” she says. If you have acne, eczema, or other irritations, it might be worth it to experiment with both options to see which one, if any, helps clear up breakouts.

If you’re someone who tends to run cold, it’s obvious a pajama will help keep you warmer at night — even if you like to sleep in an otherwise chilly bedroom, as recommended. Sometimes having a piece of fabric on your body is all it takes to feel just right.

There could be a mental aspect, too. “For many, slipping into pajamas signals that it’s time to wind down, making it easier to switch into ‘sleep mode,’” says Harris. Just like spritzing lavender spray or turning on white noise, the act of putting on pajamas could be an important part of mentally winding down and good sleep hygiene.

OK, So Which Option Is Better?

As with most things, the pros and cons of sleeping naked ultimately boil down to personal preference. “Some people love the freedom of sleeping naked, while others prefer the coziness of pajamas,” says Harris. “Whatever helps you relax and stay asleep is the best choice.”

