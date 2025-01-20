Your Love Life This Week, According To A Tarot Reader

Buckle up, because this week could see some major ups and downs when it comes to your love life. There might be trouble in paradise at home with your partner, as well as lots of weird energy on the apps. While it might be stressful in the moment, there is a silver lining.

To see what’s in store, Letao Wang, an astrologer and spiritual counselor, pulled three cards to answer a set of romance-related questions that can be applied universally, regardless of your relationship status, and shared advice for navigating it all.

Card 1: What do I need to know about dating and relationships this week?

Your head is currently spinning with an interesting mix of thoughts and feelings, and it means you might not be sure how you feel about your love life right now. To sort through all your worries, hopes, dreams, and concerns, take as much time as you need to reflect.

In a tarot reading, that’s what The Hanged Man is all about: pausing to think. To tear a page from his book, all you have to do is, well, hang out, and see what realizations come your way. If you’re in a relationship, it could become clear that something needs to change. If you’re looking for love, you may decide to ditch the stale convos on your dating apps and go about your search in a whole new way.

“The Hanged Man suggests a need to shift your perspective,” says Wang, and how that plays out will be unique to you. One thing to keep in mind? “This isn’t a time for rushing or forcing outcomes,” he says. “Instead, embrace the stillness and trust that this moment of suspension is preparing you for deeper understanding and growth. Sometimes, the answers come when we stop searching and simply let go.”

Card 2: How can I attract more love this week?

If you’re wondering how to snag more love and attention this week, this is just card you want to see. “The Ace of Cups is a beautiful omen for love and emotional renewal,” says Wang. It represents love, connection, and new beginnings, and it’s a good one to see after a potentially stressful moment of reflection.

In a tarot reading, the ace cards represent a fresh start while the cups suit points to your emotions. Mix it all together, and the Ace of Cups suggests it’s time to open yourself up to new connections, new love, and amazing possibilities.

What might that look like? If you’ve been hanging onto a relationship because you’re afraid nothing better will come along, this could be your sign to let go. If you’re assuming you’re destined to die alone, this card suggests you could stumble upon The One in the days ahead.

“Love is flowing toward you, but you must be ready to receive it,” he says. “Practice self-love, express kindness, and be open to new connections.” If you’re single, that openness will attract cool and interesting people your way. If you’re happily settled into a relationship, the Ace of Cups suggests a unique experience or fun conversation could help you see each other in a brand new way.

Card 3: How does my date or significant other feel about me this week?

Remember how this week is all about ups and downs? Even if you have a moment of love and connection, the Nine of Wands suggests you might also detect a whiff of defensiveness coming from your partner. Just like the suspicious person giving heavy side eye the card, it’s possible they’ll have a day where they take everything personally.

This defensiveness is represented by the wall of wands, which are associated with the element of fire. It’s a sign your partner might be extra sassy and annoying — and that you’ll find yourselves bickering. If you just met, it could be a bit much for the early days of a relationship when everything’s supposed to be light and fun. If you’ve been together for ages, you might be surprised by this brand new ‘tude.

It could put your relationship to the test, but the good news is the Nine of Wands also represents resilience, inner strength, and perseverance, aka sticking it out even when the going gets tough. While you might consider bailing on your beloved in the heat of the moment, use these moments to your advantage and talk through it instead.

“This card encourages patience and understanding, so show them that you’re a safe space, and they’ll gradually lower their defenses,” he says. “If you’re dating someone new, they may be testing the waters, so give them time to build trust.”

Source:

Letao Wang, astrologer, tarot reader, spiritual counselor