Your Love Life This Week, According To A Tarot Reader

Baby, it’s cold outside — and it’s got you rethinking everything. If you’re in a relationship, you might catch yourself experiencing a deep sense of boredom that has you clawing at the walls. If you’re single, you might be so over scrolling that you’re ready to throw in the towel for good. In either case, don’t give up just yet! It’s possible something new is coming your way.

To see what this week has in store for your love life, I pulled three tarot cards to answer a set of romance-related questions that can be applied universally, regardless of your relationship status, and I also shared advice for navigating it all.

Card 1: What do I need to know about dating and relationships this week?

Don’t be surprised if you feel a hint of boredom this week. The Four of Cups represents a blah sense of dissatisfaction and apathy shown by the person in the artwork who looks totally and completely over it — even while being presented with a gift.

In a tarot reading, the cups suit represents the flowing of emotion, but this week your feelings could be completely out of whack. The “four” cards point to a sense of stability and consistency, and while that’s usually a good thing when it comes to relationships, you might find yourself daydreaming about your work crush or wondering what your life would be like if you were single again.

If so, don’t feel bad. It could just mean the doldrums of January are finally getting to you or that you need to spice things up with your SO. To reignite the spark, consider setting up a fun date night or reminding yourself why you initially fell in love. This card suggests you have someone great right in front of you — all you have to do is open your eyes and appreciate them.

If you’re looking for love, the Four of Cups is a sign you’re officially sick of the search and wondering how much longer can you possibly stand to scroll on the apps. (Seriously, your pointer finger is starting to get tired.)

You might be in a slump this week, especially if you don’t get a single fun match. If so, it’s a good idea to take a break, step away, and come back when you’re feeling refreshed. It’ll give you a brand new POV.

Card 2: How can I attract more love this week?

The Ace of Pentacles is a card that represents new beginnings — and it’s a great one to see when you’re hoping to attract more love. When it pops up in a reading it means fresh, exciting things are about to come your way, and it’s the perfect follow-up to the boredom suggested by the Four of Cups.

The pentacles suit is related to the material world, which includes themes of work, money, and health, so keep an eye out for love-related opportunities as you head to the office, start new projects, or hit up the gym. These are places where you’re more likely to turn heads or meet someone new.

Since the pentacles are related to the grounded earth element, it means you need to take action in a tangible way. If you’re in a relationship, you can boost your love by spending more time with your partner this week. Send them “thinking of you” texts, start a new hobby together, and make an effort to be even present than usual. That’ll show them you mean business when it comes to your relationship — and it’ll make your connection stronger and happier than ever.

If you’re single, this is your hint to take matters into your own hands. Instead of wistfully staring out a window or pining away in private, put yourself in places where you’re more likely to connect with others. Even though the universe wants to send someone your way, you still have to be in the right place to receive it.

Card 3: How does my date or significant other feel about me this week?

The appearance of the Two of Pentacles suggests your partner is struggling to strike a balance as they juggle multiple responsibilities this week. It’s possible they’re dealing with a lot of extra work or family problems and aren’t sure how to prioritize your relationship. It could explain why they’ve been sending boring, one-word texts or why they seem distracted when you’re hanging out.

If they’re devoted to you then they’ll let you know what’s up and do everything in their power to put you first — or at the very least ask you to hang tight while they sort out their to-do list. This card represents the need for balance, but it also suggests your partner is resourceful enough to get it all under control.

It’s possible they’re bending over backwards to make sure your relationship isn’t negatively impacted by whatever’s trying to steal their attention away. If you’re in a long-term relationship you’ll likely come out the other side with your love intact, but if your connection is newer things could get dicey.

If you’re also dealing with a lot of pressure at work then you might decide this isn’t a good time to date. It’ll be the classic “I’m too busy right now” type of breakup — but it’ll actually be true this time. If everything else in your life feels more important than dating, then it’s OK to part ways. This season can be filled with other kinds of love.