Your Love Life This Week, According To A Tarot Reader

If your love life has been a drag lately, this could be the week that turns everything around. For some of you, the days ahead will reaffirm the connection you have with your partner. For others, you’ll be swimming in attention, fun first dates, and an abundance of free drinks.

To find out what’s in store, Letao Wang, an astrologer and spiritual counselor, pulled three tarot cards to answer a set of love-related questions that apply to each and every relationship status, and he also shared some helpful advice for navigating it all.

Card 1: What do I need to know about dating or my relationship this week?

“The Queen of Wands is a powerful card symbolizing confidence, independence, and exuberance,” says Wang. “Her presence in your love life reading this week suggests your radiant energy and charisma are in full effect.”

In other words? Expect to be the main character everywhere you go. People will open doors, turn to look as you walk by, and you might even get a free drink or two. Revel in these moments and let them bolster your confidence.

That said, “the Queen also advises you to remain true to yourself and not compromise your authenticity,” says Wang. If you’ve been single for a while, this extra attention might have you jumping at the very first person who asks for your number. If that happens, take a beat and consider whether or not they’re a good fit for you.

If you’re in a relationship, the appearance of the Queen of Wands suggests you’re about to have even more fun than usual with your partner. According to Wang, this card is associated with zesty fire sign energy, so expect a week full of fun vibes and good times.

Card 2: How can I attract more love this week?

Four of Pentacles, which shows a person closely guarding their gold coins, typically symbolizes security and control. But in a love reading, Wang says it actually serves as a reminder to let go.

“This week it might be necessary to loosen your grip a bit,” he says, especially if you have a rigid idea of what you’re looking for in a partner. When you become too focused on finding someone who ticks all the boxes, it can actually make you miss the people and opportunities that are already right in front of you.

As soon you drop the checklist the universe will bring an abundance of love your way. “The right person for you might not be your usual type at the first glance,” says Wang, “but be open and embrace it.”

If you’re in a long-term relationship, this card serves as a reminder to let your hair down and have a little fun. The past few weeks have been full of ups and downs and serious conversations, so it’s time for you and your partner to be lighthearted and carefree again. Plan a date night and give yourselves a much-needed break.

Card 3: How does my date or significant other feel about me this week?

“This card brings positive news,” says Wang. The Three of Cups represents friendship, celebration, and emotional fulfillment, and that means your partner truly values all the happiness you bring into their life.

“There’s a sense of camaraderie and mutual enjoyment in your connection,” he says. “This week is a great time to nurture these emotions and perhaps even celebrate the bond you share.” Don’t hesitate to raise a glass over dinner and cheers to your relationship.

This card is especially positive for those who are still in the talking stage. It’s here to highlight the fun and flirty energy you have when you’re with your date, and it should also remind you to enjoy every last second of it.

Instead of wishing you were further along in your connection, embrace the giddy, butterflies-in-your-stomach feelings that come with meeting someone new. Things are heading in the right direction, but don’t rush to get there.

Source:

Letao Wang, astrologer, tarot reader, spiritual counselor