What’s in store for your love life? I asked my tarot deck. For the week of Feb. 5, the message is to seek out joyful connections that inspire growth.

The five-card spread I created for you represents your energy, your current situation, an obstacle you’re facing, how to take action, and the lesson you’ll learn from this experience.

Energy: The Page of Pentacles

The Page of Pentacles is both a grounded and playful card, nudging you out of your comfort zone in a fun way. Plan your next date night — whether that’s with someone new, your partner, or yourself — around an invigorating, challenging activity. Building skills together is an excellent way to bond.

Situation: The Ace of Cups

The Ace of Cups calls new energy with a special focus on spiritual and emotional healing. If you’re already in a relationship, The Ace of Cups can either bring you deeper or show you what needs to change. If you’re looking to start a relationship, this card suggests it’s good timing. Whether you’re hoping for something serious or casual, know that you deserve to be with someone who wants to listen, uplift you, and see you win. If they don’t meet that standard, your healing era might take you in a different direction.

Obstacle: The Emperor

When the Emperor appears as an obstacle, you could feel an urge to control a situation or person, or you might feel restrained. It can also represent battling or internalizing oppressive power structures such as racism, colonialism, sexism, homophobia, and transphobia. How are these dynamics showing up in your love life? Trust that you are strong and smart enough to thrive. If you spot any controlling behavior or prejudiced beliefs in your love life, either talk it out or steer clear.

Action: The World

The World signals that you have come to the end of one journey and you’re ready for the next. It encourages you to expand your social sphere, which is especially apt if you’re looking to meet someone special. Try connecting with people who might not normally be on your radar. If you’re settled down, cultivating an active social life can remove pressure from your romantic relationship. One person shouldn’t be your everything.

Lesson: The Six of Wands

The Six of Wands teaches you to recognize your progress and celebrate your victories. Did you ask your date a clarifying question instead of making assumptions? Good! Did you kindly state a boundary to your partner? Excellent work. Remember that good relationships require equal effort from everyone involved. It’s OK to ask for more if you feel like something is missing.