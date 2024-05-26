Your Love Life This Week, According To A Tarot Reader

With Memorial Day marking the unofficial start to summer, chances are you’ve been in the mood to bop around, soak up the sun, and maybe even go on a date or two. But is it really the best time to swipe right?

To find out, Letao Wang, an astrologer and spiritual counselor, pulled three tarot cards to answer your love-related questions — and he also offered some helpful advice.

Card 1: What do I need to know about dating or my relationship this week?

According to Wang, the Nine of Swords has popped up to suggest that, instead of enjoying the start of the season, you’re being proverbially poked by anxious thoughts. This card, with its nine sharp daggers, is said to represent stress and fear, and it can also indicate that you’ve been struggling with sleepless nights.

Stop and think about what might be stressing you out. Are you worried you’re running out of time to find The One? Have you been having some fears about your relationship? If so, “it’s essential to recognize that these fears might be more internal than [based in] external reality,” he says. Consider this card your excuse to shake it off, Taylor Swift-style.

Cards 2: How can I attract more love this week?

When you’re looking for love, it’s so easy to fall into a rut of swiping on the same apps, frequenting the same bars, and looking for the same type of partner. If you aren’t having any luck, that’s your sign to switch up your POV.

The Hanged Man card is all about embracing fresh perspectives, says Wang, and it also serves as a reminder to give up — in a good way. Maybe, just for this week, you can take a break from trying to attract love and see what might happen naturally.

Instead of forcing yourself to do your daily scan through Hinge, put your phone down and be present in the moment. Grab a coffee, chat with the cute person next to you, and go with the flow.

“Trust the process and allow love to find you when you least expect it,” says Wang. “Practicing mindfulness and maintaining an open heart will create space for love to enter your life.”

Card 3: How does my date or significant other feel about me this week?

If you’re in a relationship, this card has popped up to announce that your partner is all about you. “The Six of Wands is a card of victory and recognition,” says Wang. It indicates that they see you in the most positive light — as they should, of course — and are so proud to be by your side.

“They see your accomplishments, strength, and confidence,” says Wang, and they likely brag about you to their friends and fam. The next time you go out, glance over at your partner and you might just catch them staring. It’ll be the sweetest dose of validation.

If you’re in a newer relationship and you’ve been wondering if it’s going well, this card should encourage you to breathe a big sigh of relief. Remember, the wands signify a period of celebration and success, says Wang, so you’ll likely feel extra valued and appreciated this week.

Your partner might even affirm or reaffirm their feelings for you in subtle — or not-so-subtle — ways. They might grab your hand while you walk, drop the L bomb, or introduce you to their group of friends. And just like that, you’ll know they’re in it for the long haul.

Source:

Letao Wang, astrologer, tarot reader, spiritual counselor