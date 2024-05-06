There’s no denying that a lot of energy and effort goes into getting ready for a date. You’ll want to put on your best ‘fit so you feel cute and confident, and you might even spend hours perfecting your mani, choosing a perfume, and doing your hair.

Jewelry is the finishing touch, whether you go for a pair of hoops, a stack of necklaces, or a couple of rings. But what if your jewelry worked overtime not only to complete your look but also to boost your energy and your aura? This is where crystals come in.

“Crystals have long been used in various cultures for their mystical properties,” says Letao Wang, an astrologer and spiritual counselor. “They can amplify personal confidence, attract certain energies, and even affect how others perceive you.” When choosing a crystal to wear on a date, he says it’s important to select one that aligns with what you hope to feel or the type of energy you want to attract while you’re out on the town.

Think about whether you’d like to be powerful, alluring, or particularly calm, then look at your crystal collection, whether it’s rings, necklaces, or loose stones. You can pick one that’s known to have a certain benefit or choose a crystal to wear based on how it makes you feel, as that’s likely the exact energy you need for the moment.

“Wearing the crystal as a visible piece of jewelry allows it to be closer to your energy field, enhancing its effects,” says Wang. “However, simply having the crystal in your pocket or bag will still work.” Here are the four best crystals to wear on a date.

Rose Quartz

Ana Rocio Garcia Franco/Moment/Getty Images

If you’re heading out on a second or third date, and you’re hoping this person is The One, go ahead and pop on some rose quartz. This pale pink beauty is known as the stone of love, and it might be just what you need to take things to the next level.

“It emits a soft, loving energy that not only boosts your self-love but also your allure to others, making it perfect for a romantic evening,” says Wang. “Wearing rose quartz can help in attracting love, fostering intimacy, and promoting understanding and empathy between two people.”

Astrologer Stina Garbis recommends wearing rose quartz around your neck, sort of like an amulet, but the options are truly endless when it comes to surrounding yourself with stones. “Personally, I always like [to wear mine] as a bracelet as it is convenient and visible,” says Wang.

Fluorite

Irina Marwan/Moment/Getty Images

Another good option is fluorite, a mineral that comes in an array of pretty blues, violets, and greens. This is the one to bring on your date if you’re particularly nervous. According to Wang, fluorite has a stabilizing and harmonizing energy, and it can help to balance your emotions.

If your heart is racing, reach into your bag and grab this stone as a reminder to play it cool. “This can be particularly beneficial in nerve-wracking situations, like a first date,” he says. Once you ground yourself, it’ll be easier to have clearer communication and a more genuine connection.

To choose the right hue, Wang recommends tapping into how you feel in the moment. “The key is to ensure that whatever crystal you choose, it feels comfortable and harmonious with your energy and intentions.”

Amethyst

Irina Marwan/Moment/Getty Images

Amethyst is a light purple stone that’s easy to wear as a necklace, ring, earrings — or all three. And it’s also extremely powerful. “With its tranquil and safe-guarding aura, amethyst acts as a symbol of serenity and protection,” says Wang. If your head is spinning before a date, this is the stone for you.

“This enchanting crystal has the power to alleviate anxiety and stress, ushering in a state of peace and calm,” he says. If you feel the jitters setting in, look down at your crystal and take a deep breath. “Known for its sobering energies, amethyst can be a gentle companion during social drinks, ensuring that your evening remains delightful and balanced,” he says.

Carnelian

Irina Marwan/Moment/Getty Images

As a stunning red-orange stone, carnelian is the crystal to choose if you want to feel extra confident, brave — or even a little bit sexy — on your date, says Garbis. It’s known for enhancing your aura, as well as your creativity, so it should help inspire a fun convo as you split some appetizers.

Carnelian is also said to be a lucky stone. If it feels like you’ve been striking out in the love department, try wearing it on your next date to attract more romance. Its warm color also sends a subtle signal to lean in and get close, which is the exact energy you need when getting to know someone.

Source:

Letao Wang, astrologer, spiritual counselor

Stina Garbis, astrologer