These 3 Zodiac Signs Are Bound To Fall In Love This Year

With spring in the air, it’s only natural to feel a sudden urge to look for love. But with apps in their flop era and TikTok rife with horror stories about ghosting and first dates gone wrong, it’s enough to scare you away from trying to meet someone new. Fortunately, for many zodiac signs the stars are working in your favor.

According to astrologer Catherine Gerdes, several fortuitous planetary movements are about to usher in an era of love for certain members of the zodiac. To pinpoint which signs will soon be struck by Cupid’s arrow, she looked to see where Jupiter is transiting in the astrological charts and what Pluto and Venus are up to.

“[Jupiter] tends to bring positive energy and good luck wherever it traverses, and it can also be tied to the specific theme of lasting love,” she tells Bustle. To have Jupiter in your sign is a good thing, especially when you’re in the mood to go on a date.

Gerdes also peeked at the transits that recently finished. When one planet completes its journey through the sky, it often signals that something new is about to begin. In astrology, this is especially beneficial if you’ve been going through a rough patch. If you’ve been dealing with situationships, breakups, and toxic exes, new planetary movements are a sign more luck and love will come your way.

Below, the three zodiac signs who are about to fall in love in 2024, according to an astrologer.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

RicardoImagen/E+/Getty Images

If you’ve been going through a dry spell in your dating life, here’s some good news: Gemini is one of the zodiac signs most likely to fall in love in the coming months. While looking at the recent and current planetary movements, Gerdes noticed that transformative Pluto just finished moving through Gemini’s house of intimacy, which likely means you’ve gained some important insight about your love life over the past few months.

Pluto is known to cause big shifts and changes, so it’s possible you learned more about what you want in a partner. And now that that’s happened, you’re officially ready for lucky Jupiter to begin its transition through your sign.

Jupiter rules the house of partnerships and it’s also the planet of luck, abundance, and expansion. This energy could motivate you to go out into the world and search for the kind of love you now know you deserve.

May 25, in particular, looks like it’ll be your luckiest day, so if you want to go flirt in a cafe, do it then. According to Gerdes, this is when Jupiter will enter your chart and set you up for a summer of love, while boosting your relationship luck for the next 12 months.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

Maskot/Maskot/Getty Images

Libra, there’s a lot of love, fun, and flirting coming your way thanks to the planetary movements in your relationship houses. According to Gerdes, transformative Pluto is in your 5th house of romance, so you can expect your dating life to take off like never before.

“There will also be an emphasis on your romantic and business partnerships with the north node in Aries,” she says, so keep an eye out for new perspectives, especially relating to healing from old relationship wounds — like that ex you can’t seem to forget.

To make the most of these celestial transits, try to be open to meeting people in unexpected ways. “This is especially relevant because Venus, [the planet of love], will be in Aries until April 29,” says Gerdes. “This can bring positivity to your partnership house.”

Some Libras might also have an ex-flame come back into their lives, so don’t forget to check your DMs. While it might not be the ex you’ve been daydreaming about, it could be someone who once caught your eye — and it won’t hurt to talk to them.

The next few months will give you a new outlook on your love life, so try to have fun with it. As a bonus, Gerdes says there might even be an element of fate in the air, so don’t be surprised if you meet someone randomly.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

Frazao Studio Latino/E+/Getty Images

“One of the most impactful transits of the year is occurring in Scorpio’s house of partnerships and marriage,” says Gerdes. If you’ve been hoping to fall in love, this could be your big moment.

On April 20, there will be a Jupiter-Uranus conjunction, and for Scorpio, it could bring about a sudden shift and more opportunities in the love department. According to Gerdes, you might meet someone new in the most unlikely way, and then immediately fall head over heels.

Maybe you’ll have a meet-cute in the dog park or you’ll finally get a phone number from the barista you’ve been flirting with for ages. Lucky moments like these will start popping up wherever you go.

There’s good news for Scorpios who are already in situationships, too. “With Pluto in your 4th house of home and family, it can bring shifts to your home life, including moving or changing your concept of family,” says Gerdes.

This transit could ignite a major conversation where you and your partner finally admit that you’re officially in love. It could also mean that, later in the year, you throw caution to the wind and decide to move in together. If you want this level of commitment, it’ll soon be yours for the taking.

Source:

Catherine Gerdes, astrologer