If you have an inkling that your body is a little too on edge, then a viral TikTok about the vagus nerve might catch your eye, especially if it provides an easy glimpse into your well-being. It’s why many people are trying the “three swallow test” to find out just how stressed they are.

“If you can’t swallow three times in a row, your vagus nerve is probably dysregulated from long-term stress,” creator @theworkoutwitch said in a viral clip. “This is because your vagus nerve controls your swallow reflex.” It you feel any hesitation as you go for that second or third swallow, she said it could point to chronic stress.

Creator @darewithdrea also posted about this trick. “If you can’t swallow three times in a row, your vagus nerve is stuck in stress mode,” she said on Jan. 3. Many gave it a try and then shared their results in her comments section. “Wait wait wait wait… HOLD UP! I struggled on the second swallow already.” Another said, “Um after the first try i like glitched… i cant even get to 2.”

Here, therapists weigh in on what to know about this viral test, and share how to take good care of your vagus nerve so you can feel more relaxed.

Your Vagus Nerve Is Dramatic

According to Jillian Pransky, C-IAYT, a certified yoga therapist and mindfulness expert, the vagus nerve is the longest of the 12 cranial nerves. It runs from your brainstem down through your neck, chest, and into your abdomen where it innervates every organ, including your heart, lungs, and digestive system.

Its job is to send and receive messages that help regulate your heart rate, breathing, digestion, and mood — and that’s why it’s connected to the stress response. “It’s the main communication switch that controls the shift between stress (fight-flight-freeze) and relaxation (rest-and-digest),” she tells Bustle. “Its state reflects how readily you can shift out of the body’s stress response and into rest, repair, and digest.”

When someone says their vagus nerve is “stuck in stress mode” they mean their nervous system is dominated by the sympathetic or fight-or-flight response, and that it’s having difficulty shifting back into a soothing parasympathetic or rest-and-digest state, Pransky says. That chronic stress can show up as a high heart rate, digestive issues, muscle tension, fatigue, and irritability.

Your body becomes stressed when you’re in a constant state of anxiety, if you’re dealing with work burnout or overwhelm from a tense relationship, or if you have a habit of shallow breathing or being on edge 24/7. Everyday stressful situations can also take a toll, as can trauma, perfectionism, and lack of rest.

“Many people notice that when stress is chronic, their body feels less responsive to calm and more reactive to challenge,” she says.

The Three Swallow Test

According to Chloë Bean, LMFT, a somatic trauma therapist in Los Angeles, the act of swallowing does involve your vagus nerve, which runs down your throat and neck. “When we're stressed and our survival instincts kick in, our throat tightens and saliva decreases,” she tells Bustle. “That's why people often say ‘I had a lump in my throat’ or ‘my mouth went dry.’”

While the viral three swallow test is fun to try, it isn’t the most accurate diagnostic tool. “If you can't swallow three times in a row, it doesn't automatically mean your vagus nerve is stuck,” Bean says. “There are a lot of reasons swallowing might feel difficult: dehydration, distraction, allergies, or anxiety in the moment.” It’s why she doesn’t want you to panic if you can’t do three quick swallows.

Since the three swallow test has yet to be peer-reviewed, Bean sees it as more as an opportunity to check in with yourself and analyze how you’re feeling. “It might tell you that ‘my body feels tense in this moment,’ but it's not clinical measure of your overall vagal health,” she says. It’s worth a try, but there are other signs of chronic stress you can check for.

Taking Care Of Your Vagus Nerve

If your body is stuck in stress mode, you might have constant muscle tension, shallow breathing, digestive issues, and feel wired yet exhausted at the same time. You might experience mental numbness and difficulty relaxing. And on TikTok, @theworkoutwitch said you might also struggle to focus, rush through your day, or feel detached from your emotions.

“It's [...] more about the pattern you notice over time,” Bean says.

To support your body’s stress response, and get back into a rest-and-digest state, Bean recommends gently humming to stimulate your vagus nerve, doing a horse breath, butterfly tapping on your shoulders, deep breathing, and trying a few grounding techniques, like naming five things you can see. “It's about consistent experiences of safety and connection that teach your body it doesn't have to stay in survival mode to live.”

Jillian Pransky, C-IAYT, certified yoga therapist, mindfulness expert

Chloë Bean, LMFT, somatic trauma therapist in Los Angeles