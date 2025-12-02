It’s exciting to get a raise. Not only does it mean you're getting recognized for your hard work, but it’s also the perfect moment to upgrade your life. To celebrate, you might book a nail appointment, schedule a vacation, or hit “purchase” on the things that have been sitting in your cart. You also have to take yourself out for a congratulatory dinner and drinks, right?

While it makes sense to celebrate with a few big purchases, little luxuries also tend to sneak in — a concept known as “lifestyle creep.” According to Zina Kumok, a licensed financial advisor at C.H. Douglas & Gray Wealth Management, this is when you start earning more money and gradually start spending more, too.

“Most of us have a running list in our heads of the things we would buy or do if we had more money,” she tells Bustle. “So as soon as we have a little more money, boom — it’s spent.”

Instead of going out to dinner once a month, you go out every Friday. Instead of working out at home, you get a gym membership. Instead of shopping at your local grocery store, suddenly you’re swiping your card at gourmet delis. It could explain why you don’t have any money in savings, why you have nothing left at the end of the month, and why you’re going into debt. Here’s what to know about lifestyle creep, and how to prevent it.

What Is Lifestyle Creep?

As the name suggests, lifestyle creep is sneaky. Unlike big purchases that cost a lot all at once, it never feels like you’re spending that much money with lifestyle creep. You’re just grabbing little things here and there, like daily lattes and lunches out with friends. But the more comfortable you get with having money, the easier it is to overspend — and eventually it all adds up.

“[It] might look like buying new clothes instead of going to a thrift store. For someone else, it might mean getting DoorDash more often instead of cooking at home,” Kumok says. “This can often happen gradually to the point that you don’t even remember how you became the person who buys a brand new $5,000 couch when you used to have a sofa from Goodwill.”

In a viral TikTok, creator @julia.famm pointed out how lifestyle creep often impacts high earners. Let’s say you’re a doctor, lawyer, or work in another profession that offers a big paycheck. You might look around at colleagues and friends who are upgrading their lives — think fancy cars, multiple yearly vacations, bigger homes, etc. — and want to do the same. This career path might also require you to keep up with splashy happy hours and weekly work dinners. “There’s so much pressure to keep up,” she said.

Creator @lifewithsaprina also talked about lifestyle creep, but mentioned how it can impact you when you’re no longer living paycheck-to-paycheck. As soon as you earn just a little bit more than you did before, you’re suddenly able to complete important tasks you previously had to put off, like taking your dog to the vet, going to the dentist, replacing your car tires, etc. You want to tackle these things all at once, but budgeting and prioritizing them could help.

How To Avoid Lifestyle Creep

If you don’t understand why you’re earning more but still aren’t seeing a big nest egg in your savings account, lifestyle creep might be to blame. To prevent it, keep an eye out for the early warning signs that you’re doing too much and spending beyond your means, like having nothing left over at the end of the month.

While Kumock says it’s normal to want to upgrade as you earn more money, she recommends keeping your savings goals in mind. Creator @julia.famm echoed that, too, noting that you should keep your own financial well-being front and center, regardless of what your colleagues are doing.

It’s also important to analyze the cost of things versus swiping your card with reckless abandon. Even if it feels like you don’t need to read the price tag, it still helps to check. Sticking to a budget and remaining aware of your bills — even when you feel like you’ve struck it rich — is key.

“If you start buying groceries from Whole Foods instead of Aldi, watch to see how your grocery bill changes over time,” Kumock says. If you’re noticing a big chunk of money missing or feel as if you’re not reaching your goals, head back to Aldi. Of course, if you really want to save, the best option is to live exactly like you did before the raise. That’ll help you rack up money even faster so you can feel more financially secure and/or put a bigger dent in your debt.

If you want to catch up on life admin — those vet appointments, dentist visits, oil changes, etc. — you 100% can. Just make sure you space everything out, save up, and note the costs as you go. “An old adage says, ‘You can’t manage what you don’t measure,’” Kumock notes. “If you don’t track your spending and your income, then you can’t know how much you’re spending compared to how much you’re earning.”

Another reminder? Lifestyle creep can also, um, creep in during the holidays. According to the 2025 Consumer Spending and Saving Behaviors report from Bank of America, 52% of consumers started shopping back in October, and among Gen Z, 41% planned to make a big purchase on Black Friday. All that shopping can put you right back where you started.

Throughout the season, keep your spending in check and don’t go wild just because you got a promotion. Even if you want to treat your loved ones, remember that it’s never worth going into debt over. Stay aware of your spending, and you’ll thank yourself in the future.

Source:

Zina Kumok, licensed financial advisor at C.H. Douglas & Gray Wealth Management