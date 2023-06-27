As you move through your yoga flow, you might notice that some poses feel better than others — almost as if they’re scratching an itch. Perhaps one pose stretches an extra-tight muscle, or gives you exactly what you need mentally, whether that’s a boost of energy or a moment of calm.

Sometimes, it’s almost as if a yoga pose matches your personality, so much so that you find yourself coming back to it again and again. To zero in on your perfect yoga pose, consider your zodiac sign and everything it represents. In astrology, your sun sign comes with a set of traits that, along with other aspects of your birth chart, can shape how you think, feel, and move through your day — yoga postures included.

If your sign is upbeat, energetic, and always on the go, a grounding yoga move that encourages a sense of calm, like mountain or child’s pose, could be a good fit. It’s also possible you’ll feel drawn to postures that play up the traits associated with your sign. If you tend to be bold and extroverted, why not lean into it with a pose that boosts your confidence?

Each zodiac sign also represents a part of the body, which is another factor that could help you find your ideal pose. For example, Aries rules the head, Gemini rules the hands and lungs, and Pisces rules the feet. Finding a yoga pose that taps into that specific part of your body might feel right, so play around on your mat the next time you’re down to stretch.

Here, an astrologer shares the best yoga pose for each zodiac sign, so keep scrolling if you’re looking for some sun sign-inspired fitspo.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

For your fiery Aries energy, flow into a chaturanga or a low plank. “This pose requires strength and control, which are traits that come naturally to Aries,” says astrologer Solaris the Hii Priestess. It’ll feel good to hold yourself steady as you support your body weight on your hands and toes — especially if you lift a leg up for an extra challenge. “This pose also helps release pent-up energy and frustration,” Solaris says, which is always a plus.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tree pose, or vrikshasana, is a grounding move that encourages balance and stability, which just so happen to be two major values a Taurus lives by, according to Solaris. This strong posture is all about feeling tall and centered as you press into your standing foot to connect to the earth. Tree pose is a good one for earth signs to do at home, in a park, or whenever you need a dose of peace.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

For Gemini, it’s all about the half camel. “This pose helps open the heart and throat chakras, which can benefit Geminis who tend to be communicative and social,” Solaris tells Bustle. “It also helps stimulate the nervous system, which can enhance mental agility.” Since connection and fast-paced convos are super important to air signs — and especially to Geminis — it’ll feel right to open up your throat chakra and let it flow.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

This comforting pose provides a sense of safety and security, Solaris says, which is a must for sensitive water signs like Cancer. As a sign that rules the diaphragm, go ahead and take deep breaths while you’re there to chill and reflect even more. According to Solaris, this pose helps release tension in the hips and lower back — two areas that tend to store emotions — so don’t be surprised if you feel a lot lighter as you roll up your mat.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

As an expressive fire sign, Leo, you live for the poses that let you play around during your practice. Lion’s pose, or simhasana, is all about self-expression and confidence, Solaris says, so chances are you’ll absolutely love it. Simply kneel on your mat, place your hands in front of you, relax your face, and let your tongue hang out as you exhale a big, loud breath — kind of like a lion’s roar. This motion releases facial and jaw tension and it’s super energizing.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

As the earthiest of earth signs, Virgo, you’ll love poses that require discipline and attention to detail, says Solaris, as well as ones that get a lot accomplished in one move. Even though it’s simple, downward dog ticks all these boxes. It’s a pose you can do throughout the day to release stress and tight hamstring muscles, and it’s one you can play around in to reach other areas of the body that feel sore — all while focusing on your breath.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

As an air sign represented by the scales, Libra is all about finding balance and harmony in life, says Solaris, so it makes sense why they’d love eagle pose, or garudasana. This move requires you to focus and center your thoughts as you balance on one foot and twist your limbs up like a pretzel. The fact the pose looks cool is a bonus.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 22)

Scorpio, you’re a water sign who’s extra tapped into your emotions, so you’ll love the transformational energy and healing power that comes from cobra pose, says Solaris. You’re deeply connected to your intuition, which means you crave yoga postures that feel grounding and centering. Cobra also releases stuck energy from your hips, so it won’t get trapped and weigh you down.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

As an adventurous fire sign, Sagittarius, you’ll love extra-powerful yoga poses like warrior II, or virabhadrasana II. This move is all about confidence and strength, says Solaris, which plays into your love of exploration and independence. You’ll feel like a warrior princess as you reach in opposite directions with both your arms. The lunge also stretches your thighs and hips — the two areas of the body Sagittarius rules.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

Capricorns live for a mountain pose, or tadasana. “This simple yet powerful pose encourages a sense of stability and grounding, which can benefit Capricorns who tend to be practical and ambitious,” says Solaris. It’s a move you can do before a busy day, in the bathroom at work, or after a big meeting when you need a boost of confidence, as well as a wave of calm. Mountain pose also provides a nice stretch for the back, which is great for an earth sign who appreciates good posture.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

If anyone’s going to try a headstand, it’s you, Aquarius. “This pose requires focus and discipline, which are qualities that Aquarians possess in spades,” Solaris says. “It also helps improve circulation to the brain and can enhance mental clarity and intuition.” As an air sign, you like to be on top of your game so you always feel ready for whatever comes your way. The practice of building up to a headstand, and then holding it as part of your routine, will feel so empowering.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

Not only is fish pose, or matsyasana, the perfect match for you as a water sign, but it also embraces all of your very best qualities. It’s a gentle backbend that encourages openness and surrender, Solaris says — two things a Pisces is always ready to do. It also helps stretch your chest and neck, and it can improve breathing for a nice moment of calm in your day. Once you shimmy into fish pose, you’ll be ready to meditate.