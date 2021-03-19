An Astrologer Reveals The Most Extroverted Zodiac Signs

If you’ve ever had an astrological birth chart reading, then you know that astrology can offer you all sorts of cosmic insights into yourself. But even if all you know about astrology is your zodiac sign, you can still get a pretty good gauge on some of your personality quirks, like whether you’re an introvert or an extrovert. There are some zodiac signs who are more likely to be extroverted than others. If you’re one of them, then being social and maintaining a deep connection with the world around you is probably super important.

There are a lot of astrological factors that can contribute to whether someone is an extrovert or an introvert — including their Mercury zodiac sign (which is the planet of communication), their rising zodiac sign (which governs how we come off to other people), and the activity within certain houses of their zodiac chart. But the astrological concept that aligns best with this psychological spectrum would be the polarities in astrology.

Polarities, like elements and modalities, are a way of categorizing zodiac signs — meaning that each sign either has a “positive” or “negative” charge. The two polarities are also known as being active vs. passive or masculine vs. feminine energies (although many astrologers are moving away from using gendered language to describe energy). Passionate fire signs and communicative air signs are on the positive or active end of the spectrum, which is associated with being extroverted. That’s because people born within these elements are usually more social, action-oriented, and focused on the outside world.

Not everyone is entirely extroverted or introverted — most people fall somewhere in between! But if you’re one of the zodiac signs most likely to be extroverts, you might find that you lean toward the more socially-focused side of the spectrum.

Aries Zodiac Signs (March 21 - April 19)

Aries are the bold leaders of the zodiac, so people born within this fierce fire sign’s territory tend to be on the more outgoing side, making them more likely to be extroverts. Aries’ thrive in high-energy situations, seek out exciting experiences with other people, and aren’t afraid to take a risk. They’re naturally assertive and have a take-charge approach to their social lives.

Gemini Zodiac Signs (May 21 - June 20)

Geminis are ruled by communication planet Mercury, so this chatty air sign is one of the most extroverted of the zodiac. As the sign that governs information-sharing, Geminis are born with the gift of gab, and are genuinely curious about other people. They’ve usually developed an outgoing personality to scratch their itch for gossip and thrive when they’re in social situations.

Leo Zodiac Sign (July 23 - Aug. 22)

Leos are ruled by the sun in astrology, meaning they take after the bright and shiny star at the heart of our solar system. No wonder being the center of attention and having extroverted tendencies come naturally to them. These confident fire signs usually have no problem making social connections, outwardly expressing their creativity, and putting themselves into the spotlight.

Libra Zodiac Signs (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

Libra is the sign of partnerships, so for people born in this air sign’s territory, social connections are what make them tick. Libras are naturally focused on outside relationships and the dynamics between people, making them natural born extroverts. They thrive when they’re able to diplomatically talk through things with others and bring people out of their shells during social situations.

Sagittarius Zodiac Signs (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

Sagittarians are the zodiac’s wild free spirits who love to seek new thrills and knowledge, broaden their horizons, and travel to new places. That said, it’s totally fitting that these fire signs are likely to have more extroverted personalities. Sagittarius is defined by its love for adventure, so they’re usually spontaneously saying yes to invites and looking to make mind-expanding connections with others.

Aquarius Zodiac Signs (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

Aquarius is the sign that rules friendships, groups, and the collective, so it’s no surprise that people born under this air sign’s territory lean toward being more extroverted. Aquarians love to feel like part of a community and thrive when they’re collaborating with others, so having lots of social connections are an important part of their life. They express their forward-thinking ideas to the world and talk through their thoughts.