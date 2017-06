15 Easy Yet Meaningful New Year's Resolutions For 2017

Although we can (and should) set goals for ourselves at any moment we choose, there's something about a new year that makes us want to start fresh. One challenge, however, is actually sticking to those goals. The solution? Giving yourself easy yet meaningful New Year's resolutions for 2017 that you can incorporate into your daily lifestyle and realistically maintain.

The statistics are somewhat shocking, with some saying that as much as 24 percent of us don't keep our resolutions every year; what's more, a mere eight percent actuallysuccessful at keeping them. The bright side is some stats say people who explicitly make resolutions are 10 times more likely to achieve their goals than people who do not. So what's the problem?

One issue is that we sometimes set unreasonable goals with unreasonable expectations . Saying you're going to delete your Facebook account might be a tad overboard; saying you won't go on it after 7:00 p.m. is not. Another problem, in my opinion, is that we don't give ourselves concrete resolutions . "I want to be healthier." Great. How? How will you measure it? Track it? How about this instead: "I'm going to start taking a multivitamin every day." See the difference?

Is there a certain charity close to your heart that's fighting for a good cause? Even if you're only donating a few bucks, it makes a difference. Automate the process so that you never forget.

This is easy when you sign up for Shine text or Facebook messaging. I am obsessed with Shine. Every weekday, they send you a positive message, and I look forward to it every morning.

The key to having more is to appreciate what you're already got. Keep a journal, and once a day, jot down one thing you're grateful for. Just one. That's manageable.



One of the most common resolutions is to get more active, and it can also be one of the most challenging. Take it one step at a time and commit to sitting less. Sitting too much is worse for your health than many people realize. Set a timer at your workplace to remind you to get up a few times an hour.

If, for example, you want to help the homeless population, pack plastic baggies with essentials like snacks, water, tissues, deodorant, tampons, etc., and keep them in your glove compartment or trunk. You may meet someone who would really appreciate it.