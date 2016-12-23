15 Easy Yet Meaningful New Year's Resolutions For 2017

Although we can (and should) set goals for ourselves at any moment we choose, there's something about a new year that makes us want to start fresh. One challenge, however, is actually sticking to those goals. The solution? Giving yourself easy yet meaningful New Year's resolutions for 2017 that you can incorporate into your daily lifestyle and realistically maintain.

Is there a certain charity close to your heart that's fighting for a good cause? Even if you're only donating a few bucks, it makes a difference. Automate the process so that you never forget.

This is easy when you sign up for Shine text or Facebook messaging. I am obsessed with Shine. Every weekday, they send you a positive message, and I look forward to it every morning.

The key to having more is to appreciate what you're already got. Keep a journal, and once a day, jot down one thing you're grateful for. Just one. That's manageable.



One of the most common resolutions is to get more active, and it can also be one of the most challenging. Take it one step at a time and commit to sitting less. Sitting too much is worse for your health than many people realize. Set a timer at your workplace to remind you to get up a few times an hour.

If, for example, you want to help the homeless population, pack plastic baggies with essentials like snacks, water, tissues, deodorant, tampons, etc., and keep them in your glove compartment or trunk. You may meet someone who would really appreciate it.