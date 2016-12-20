[Embed]

Not bad, eh? Now, here's Missy Modell, and her own special version of the song.

[Embed]

Unlike the president-elect, this song doesn't beat around the bush: within the first 30 seconds, the parody already mentions the female reproductive system and pulling out as a form of birth control, and Mike Pence even makes a guest appearance. I think it's the cheerful and uplifting sound of the tune that makes the reality of it seem even more ridiculous — that there are people still trying to take away our rights and justify unfair treatment of women. I don't want to give away the ending, but I will say that there may or may not be a Make America Great Again hat. Check out the video for yourself and find out.



