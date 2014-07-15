Since I was born-and-raised on the beach, one of my favorite things to wear in the summer is a bikini. Half the time, I layer one under my clothes during the hot months, so I'm never not prepared for a spontaneous trip to the beach or pool. Bonus points if it's an itsy bitsy bikini: You don't have to worry about getting weird tan lines from your bathing suit.

Of course, there are completely unique suits out there for all your unique tastes. And then there are the barely-there bikinis that command attention. They are definitely sexy. They are definitely head-turning. And they will definitely ensure you don't feel too hot while basking in the sun.

In celebration of summer and wearing the least amount of clothes possible, check out these 12 suits that leave little to the imagination. There are mesh cutouts, deep V's, and sheer materials galore.

1. The Mesh Bathing Suit

Michael Kors Mesh Detail One-Piece Swimsuit ($100)

This sexy sheer one-piece covers only the absolutely necessary areas.

2. The Revealing One-Piece

Mara Hoffman Daphne Rust One Piece ($265)

I'd suggest to wear this one when you don't plan to spend all day in the sun because I don't know how good those tan lines will look.

3. Super Strappy Bikini

Aila Blue Shores Printed Bikini Top ($97) and Woodsy Printed Bikini Bottoms ($99)

With this strappy bikini, the revealing-ness gets pumped up to a whole new level.

4. The Sheer One-Piece

Nike Sport Mesh Convertible Layered One-Piece ($104)

Perfect for showing off that tattoo you got on your 18th birthday.

5. The Strappy Cutout Monokini

Solid & Striped Bailey Knotted Cutout Swimsuit ($180)

This bathing suit may be a one-piece, but it's far from conservative.

6. Bandit Bikini

Superdown x Revolve Alisha Strappy Bikini Top ($32) and Bikini Bottom ($34)

Straps, straps, straps!

7. The Totally Sheer One-Piece

Norma Kamali Snake Mesh Mio ($265)

Embracing the worst part of wearing a white swimsuit to the beach.

8. The Fishnet Bikini

Candypants Crop Bikini Top ($40) and High Leg Bikini Bottom ($24)

FINALLY. The fishnet bikini we've all been waiting for.

9. The Caged Bikini

Monica Hansen Criss-Cross Wrap Top ($145) and High-Waist Wrap Bottom ($117)

Compared to the rest of the suits on this list, you could practically wear this to church.

10. The ZIP-FRONT SWIMSUIT

Lisa Marie Fernandez Jasmine Bonded Maillot ($370)

Zip up or down at your leisure.

11. The Sports Illustrated–Worthy SWIMSUIT

Out from Under Erica Scoop Neck One-Piece Swimsuit ($62)

Reminiscent of a Sports Illustrated spread, this swimsuit features a great summer color and plenty of tan summer skin.

12. The Off The Shoulder Bikini

She Made Me Saachi Crochet Frill Bikini Top ($155) and Bikini Bottoms ($90)

Who knew a bathing suit with sleeves could show so much skin?