When Lizzo isn’t teaching self-love by way of her lyrics (listen to Special and be transformed), she’s leading by example, lounging near bodies of water and giving perennial vacation inspo. And when she’s on break (read: beachside in the Bahamas, jet-skiing in the middle of the sea, or hanging out on a boat), you better believe Lizzo stays serving looks.

On Monday, while on a mini-break from her The Special Tour, Lizzo posted a new set of dreamy pics from a yacht. Sipping coconut water and enjoying her jacuzzi dip, the “About Damn Time” singer wore a bikini-focussed ‘fit that would give Barbie herself a run for her money.

“B*tch. I wanna margarita,” she wrote on main — and her look was as spicy as her caption. The Yitty founder wore a textured bikini set from Good American, the fashion brand co-founded by Khloé Kardashian. The bubblegum pink two-piece even came in the crinkle texture fabric that’s set to be a huge swimsuit trend this summer.

In keeping with the #Barbiecore motif, Lizzo donned a sheer pink cover-up with an abstract print and a sassy slogan cap (also in electric pink, naturally) that read “RICH B*TCH ON VACATION.” So on brand.

Photo courtesy of brand

Lizzo’s exact bikini is out of stock in pink, but there are other colorways from the Kardashian-owned brand to shop if you, too, want to look yacht-ready.