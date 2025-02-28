Ayo Edebiri has quickly become an it girl. While the actor has been topping best-dressed lists for her impeccable style, it’d be a disservice not to shout out the serious glam material she’s been serving up as of late.

The Bear star’s latest outing cemented her status as both a fashion and beauty girlie worth keeping up with as she sported one of spring 2025’s hottest makeup trends: metallic frosted eyeshadow. That's right, it’s time to dust off your favorite palette and swipe some glitter onto your lids. All the cool girls are doing it.

With the early 2000s beauty renaissance still going strong, it was only a matter of time before frosted eyeshadow had a full comeback moment. Instead of the chalky silvers and pale golds of the past, today’s take on the trend feels a bit more refined — think sheer, high-shine shimmers that add dimension.

Ayo Edebiri’s Frosted Lids

On Feb. 22, the star donned the look at the NAACP Image Awards where she wore a similarly eye-catching silver gown and open-toe metallic heels. (In case you’re taking notes on the gunmetal theme, which has also recently been spotted on Kim Kardashian, take this as your confirmation that the ’80s clothing staple is indeed back too).

Getty Images/Unique Nicole / Stringer

In addition to her silver eyelids, which fanned out from a concentrated inner corner and up to her brow bone, Edebiri’s glam leaned into cool tones. Her makeup artist, Dee Carrion, added a brown glossy lip with a reddish hue that matched the actor’s blush for the evening.

The cherry on top of her look was her choppy bangs styled in a sleek straight hairdo that further gave some edge and nostalgia.

The Return Of Frosted Eyeshadow

Long live Y2K. Over the years, this era has proved to be a bottomless treasure trove for beauty and fashion trends alike. First, it came via the viral return of the micro mini skirt, and now you’ve got frosted eyelids.

At the 2025 SAG Awards, Cynthia Erivo stepped out in a striking silver glitter eyeshadow look with a matching silver ensemble.

According to celebrity makeup artist Neil Scibelli, this is one aesthetic you should expect to see everywhere this spring. “Y2K isn’t going anywhere,” he previously told Bustle. “We’ll be continuing to see frosted, metallic makeup and glossy lip formulas [this upcoming season].”

Pro tip? Patrick Ta’s Major Dimension Eye Illusion Eyeshadow Duo is one of my go-tos for easy application.