The summer of 2023 was basically defined by the highly-anticipated, instant classic Barbie movie starring none other than Margot Robbie (who is basically a Barbie girl IRL). Leading up to the star-studded film and long after its theater release, all things Barbiecore — from hot pink manicures to permanent tattoos that nod to the film — have been at an all time high.

With Halloween just around the corner, it makes all the sense in the world that Barbie-inspired costumes are sure to reign. And while some may assume that means every costume will look the same, that couldn’t be farther from the truth.

Just like in the film, every Barbie had her own identity. While Robbie’s character was named “stereotypical Barbie,” with outfits that ranged from disco dancer to a vibrant pink cowgirl, there were also distinct characters like mermaid Barbie, president Barbie, writer Barbie, weird Barbie...you get the idea.

For those who want to doll up their own personal identities, there are endless ideas for spooky season. Below, find the most unique Barbie-inspired makeup ideas for Halloween 2023, from a simple look that’s Margot Robbie-approved to more out-there glam moments that match even the boldest of aesthetics.

16 Barbie Makeup Ideas For Halloween 2023

Margot Robbie’s Soft Barbiecore Makeup

For the makeup minimalists who are looking for soft pink tones and subtle glam for their Barbie costume, who could provide better inspiration than the Barbie girl herself?

Hot Pink Siren Eyes

For a seriously sultry look that screams Barbie, pair an on-trend siren eye with shades of pink eyeshadow all over your lid. As for the rest of the glam look? Neutral lips and faux freckles add an extra dose of doll-like energy.

Disco Barbie Energy

Take notes from the choreographed disco scene in this year’s Barbie movie and go for understated pink-hued lips and graphic metallic circles of all sizes. The playful makeup moment will catch the light as you “Dance The Night” away.

Hailey Bieber’s Pretty Pink Micro Wing

For a chic makeup moment that is perfect for Barbie costumes and beyond, try painting on a tiny wing in your favorite shade of pink à la Hailey Bieber.

’80s Barbie Vibes

Serving up all of the funky 1980s vibes, lavender and fuchsia hues meet graphic lines for a Barbie-esque eye moment that is sure to turn heads at a Halloween party.

Itty-Bitty Baby Pink Details

Hints of powder pink at each eye’s inner corner creates an editorial vibe that feels unexpected for any Barbie-centric costume you have planned this October.

Mod ’60s Doe Eye Makeup

ICYMI, the 1960s are currently a top decade when it comes to beauty and fashion references on the red carpet and beyond. If your Barbie costume happens to be inspired by the era, a mod eye with graphic lower eyelashes is sure to stun.

Graphic Neon Pink Eyeliner

A painterly way to approach the celeb-loved cut crease look, this graphic eye makeup in a neon pink hue (with a similar pink shade in the inner corner) is giving serious Y2K vibes.

Hot Pink Overload

With this boldly glamorous look, “more is more” is most definitely the approach. Hot pink blush? Check. Hot pink eyes? Check. Hot pink lips? Also check.

Pink Rhinestone Eye Makeup

A classic makeup look that is reminiscent of the 2016 era of YouTube glam, this vibrant cut crease is made all the more stunning with sporadically placed rhinestones.

Kylie Jenner’s Flushed Pink Blush

If you prefer to keep your makeup understated and low-key, this fully-flushed pink blush moment on Kylie Jenner is effortlessly chic and on-theme.

Fairytopia Wings

For fans of the early 2000s Barbie movies — namely Barbie Fairytopia — butterfly eyeliner painted on your face in vibrant pink and purple shades is a playful way to leave the life-sized wings at home.

Vibrant Pink Eyeliner

For makeup lovers who are loyal to their glam routine, an unexpected pop of vibrant pink eyeliner on your waterline is the perfect way to elevate your go-to look.

Weird Barbie, But Make It Glam

A makeup moment filled with rainbow hues and black-lined lips, this vibrant beauty look is a subtle reference to “Weird Barbie,” Kate McKinnon’s character in the 2023 film.

All That Glitters

For those who prefer a whole lot of high shine, this glittered eye look is made all the more interesting with sharp cutouts in lieu of a classic wing.

Goth Barbie

In the mood for a costume that’s a bit more dark and daring this Halloween? Consider creating your own pink and black-hued “goth Barbie” look, with black lipstick, graphic eyeliner, and ultra-pink blush.