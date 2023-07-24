Celebrity Beauty

Margot Robbie’s Hair Evolution, From A Brunette Lob To Barbie Blonde Waves

The actor pulls off every color and length.

Margot Robbie attends the "Barbie" VIP Photocall at The London Eye.
Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

When it comes to Margot Robbie’s hair, she is largely recognized as a tried and true blonde, matching her low-key, lived-in, and beachy hair hue to her softly bronzed complexion and stormy, ocean blue eyes.

Though throughout her vibrant career as one of the most decorated young actors of our time — since her early breakout role in the Leonardo DiCaprio-fronted film The Wolf of Wall Street, to her most recent highly-anticipated role as the beloved title character in Barbie — the award-winning actor and passionate producer has surprisingly been quite experimental with her hair color and hair length in the past.

From golden honey hues to stunning platinum blonde tresses, she’s spent much of her career in just about every single shade of the sun-kissed color. Some may be unaware, however, that Robbie is actually a natural brunette. What’s more, the Australian star revealed to Elle back in 2014 that she “always dyed [her hair] dark in high school,” and was “devastated” when she had to go back to blonde in an effort to score more Hollywood roles (successfully, for what it’s worth).

Below, take a closer look at some of Margot Robbie’s most iconic hair moments throughout the years.

The Breakout Blonde

Fred Duval/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Attending the UK premiere of The Wolf of Wall Street in January 2014, Robbie was seen with a soft, chamomile blonde color (that was similar to her character’s hair hue in the film).

The Sultry Brunette

Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images

For her role in Z for Zachariah, Robbie debuted a much darker hair hue on the red carpet back in March 2014.

The Old Hollywood Espresso Lob

Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images

Going a bit deeper and shorter while attending a film award ceremony in London back in March 2014, Robbie’s look was reminiscent of a ’50s-era silver screen starlet.

The Strawberry Blonde

Karwai Tang/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

During the summer of 2014 — years before copper hair hues became a major trend — the Aussie-born actor explored warm tones of strawberry blonde while embodying the role of Jane in the live-action film Legend Of Tarzan.

The Long Fishtail Braid

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Going back to her signature golden blonde color in early 2015, Robbie rocked a sleek fishtail braid that featured a bright shade of platinum at the ends.

The Mid-Length Honey

Fred Duval/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Chopping off the vibrant platinum ends, Robbie’s strands were refreshed to a pretty mid-length in February 2015.

The Edgy Angled Chop

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Going shorter and lighter not long after her mid-length cut, the Focus actor matched her fresh angled bob to her chiseled jawline for Vanity Fair’s 2015 Oscars party.

The Grown-Out Golden Bronde

Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images

Attending the 88th Annual Academy Awards in 2016, Robbie’s strands were back at a mid-length cut with a lived-in shade of chamomile bronde.

The Shadow Root Blonde

Chris Jackson/Chris Jackson Collection/Getty Images

The Suicide Squad actor attended the London premiere back in August 2016 with a very Harley Quinn-inspired icy blonde shade with a naturally dark shadow root.

The Tousled Dirty Blonde

Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images

In early 2017, Robbie’s warm dirty blonde tresses were tousled and sultry.

The Bouncy Lob

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Chopping her butter blonde hair just below her shoulders, Robbie attending the Los Angeles premiere of I, Tonya in December 2017.

The Dirty Blonde Messy Updo

Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images

Effortlessly chic, Robbie gathered her grown-out honey bronde hair into a messy bun wrapped in black velvet at the 23rd Annual Critics’ Choice Awards in January 2018.

The Chamomile Blonde Crop

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Going lighter and shorter once more for the 2018 Academy Awards, Robbie’s hair was transformed into a root-y power bob above her shoulders.

The Effortless Baby Braids

Mike Marsland/WireImage/Getty Images

With her natural light brunette color growing into a creamy shade of blonde towards the mid-lengths and ends, Robbie’s Once Upon A Time In Hollywood-era hair featured the most adorable baby braids at the Cannes Film Festival in May 2019.

The Rooty Platinum

Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images

Going back to her Harley Quinn-esque, bleach blonde roots in early 2020, the actor got a healthy trim with some textured ends.

The Unexpected Fringe

Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Her hair now in a “golden hour” shade of warm-toned bronde, Robbie explored some long, wispy bangs and face-framing tendrils at the Academy Awards in April 2021.

The Expensive Light Brunette

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Going a bit cooler in tone at the Los Angeles premiere of The Suicide Squad, Robbie’s hair was natural and dimensional in August 2021.

The Lengthy Honey Bronde

SEBASTIEN BOZON/AFP/Getty Images

With her hair a bit more yellow gold and longer down her back, Robbie stunned at the European premiere of Amsterdam in the fall of 2022.

The Luxe Blonde Refresh

Taylor Hill/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Already embracing her role as Barbie at the 2023 Met Gala, Robbie’s signature blonde strands styled in old Hollywood-inspired waves looked creamy and luxe.

The ’90s-Inspired Barbie Ponytail

Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Attending the star-studded world premiere of Barbie in July 2023, the actor styled her long golden locks into a structured, ’60s-inspired ponytail.

The Regal Barbie Blonde

Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images

The actor opted for a dreamy, elegant updo for the European premiere of Barbie.