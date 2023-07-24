Margot Robbie’s Hair Evolution, From A Brunette Lob To Barbie Blonde Waves

When it comes to Margot Robbie’s hair, she is largely recognized as a tried and true blonde, matching her low-key, lived-in, and beachy hair hue to her softly bronzed complexion and stormy, ocean blue eyes.

Though throughout her vibrant career as one of the most decorated young actors of our time — since her early breakout role in the Leonardo DiCaprio-fronted film The Wolf of Wall Street, to her most recent highly-anticipated role as the beloved title character in Barbie — the award-winning actor and passionate producer has surprisingly been quite experimental with her hair color and hair length in the past.

From golden honey hues to stunning platinum blonde tresses, she’s spent much of her career in just about every single shade of the sun-kissed color. Some may be unaware, however, that Robbie is actually a natural brunette. What’s more, the Australian star revealed to Elle back in 2014 that she “always dyed [her hair] dark in high school,” and was “devastated” when she had to go back to blonde in an effort to score more Hollywood roles (successfully, for what it’s worth).

Below, take a closer look at some of Margot Robbie’s most iconic hair moments throughout the years.

The Breakout Blonde Fred Duval/FilmMagic/Getty Images Attending the UK premiere of The Wolf of Wall Street in January 2014, Robbie was seen with a soft, chamomile blonde color (that was similar to her character’s hair hue in the film).

The Sultry Brunette Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images For her role in Z for Zachariah, Robbie debuted a much darker hair hue on the red carpet back in March 2014.

The Old Hollywood Espresso Lob Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images Going a bit deeper and shorter while attending a film award ceremony in London back in March 2014, Robbie’s look was reminiscent of a ’50s-era silver screen starlet.

The Strawberry Blonde Karwai Tang/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images During the summer of 2014 — years before copper hair hues became a major trend — the Aussie-born actor explored warm tones of strawberry blonde while embodying the role of Jane in the live-action film Legend Of Tarzan.

The Long Fishtail Braid Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic/Getty Images Going back to her signature golden blonde color in early 2015, Robbie rocked a sleek fishtail braid that featured a bright shade of platinum at the ends.

The Mid-Length Honey Fred Duval/FilmMagic/Getty Images Chopping off the vibrant platinum ends, Robbie’s strands were refreshed to a pretty mid-length in February 2015.

The Edgy Angled Chop Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic/Getty Images Going shorter and lighter not long after her mid-length cut, the Focus actor matched her fresh angled bob to her chiseled jawline for Vanity Fair’s 2015 Oscars party.

The Grown-Out Golden Bronde Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images Attending the 88th Annual Academy Awards in 2016, Robbie’s strands were back at a mid-length cut with a lived-in shade of chamomile bronde.

The Shadow Root Blonde Chris Jackson/Chris Jackson Collection/Getty Images The Suicide Squad actor attended the London premiere back in August 2016 with a very Harley Quinn-inspired icy blonde shade with a naturally dark shadow root.

The Tousled Dirty Blonde Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images In early 2017, Robbie’s warm dirty blonde tresses were tousled and sultry.

The Bouncy Lob Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic/Getty Images Chopping her butter blonde hair just below her shoulders, Robbie attending the Los Angeles premiere of I, Tonya in December 2017.

The Dirty Blonde Messy Updo Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images Effortlessly chic, Robbie gathered her grown-out honey bronde hair into a messy bun wrapped in black velvet at the 23rd Annual Critics’ Choice Awards in January 2018.

The Chamomile Blonde Crop Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Going lighter and shorter once more for the 2018 Academy Awards, Robbie’s hair was transformed into a root-y power bob above her shoulders.

The Effortless Baby Braids Mike Marsland/WireImage/Getty Images With her natural light brunette color growing into a creamy shade of blonde towards the mid-lengths and ends, Robbie’s Once Upon A Time In Hollywood-era hair featured the most adorable baby braids at the Cannes Film Festival in May 2019.

The Rooty Platinum Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images Going back to her Harley Quinn-esque, bleach blonde roots in early 2020, the actor got a healthy trim with some textured ends.

The Unexpected Fringe Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Her hair now in a “golden hour” shade of warm-toned bronde, Robbie explored some long, wispy bangs and face-framing tendrils at the Academy Awards in April 2021.

The Expensive Light Brunette Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic/Getty Images Going a bit cooler in tone at the Los Angeles premiere of The Suicide Squad, Robbie’s hair was natural and dimensional in August 2021.

The Lengthy Honey Bronde SEBASTIEN BOZON/AFP/Getty Images With her hair a bit more yellow gold and longer down her back, Robbie stunned at the European premiere of Amsterdam in the fall of 2022.

The Luxe Blonde Refresh Taylor Hill/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Already embracing her role as Barbie at the 2023 Met Gala, Robbie’s signature blonde strands styled in old Hollywood-inspired waves looked creamy and luxe.

The ’90s-Inspired Barbie Ponytail Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Attending the star-studded world premiere of Barbie in July 2023, the actor styled her long golden locks into a structured, ’60s-inspired ponytail.