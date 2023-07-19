It goes without saying that the upcoming Barbie film starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling has all but defined the summer of 2023, with what seems like endless pink-hued Barbie collaborations dropping by the day — and across categories, too. Even Burger King hopped on the Barbie bandwagon and dropped a questionable hot pink menu item.

The same can be said about buzzy manicures, with countless A-listers trying their hand at the Barbiecore nail art trend in recent months. Namely? Robbie herself on more than one occasion (well, duh), Selena Gomez, Dua Lipa, Nicki Minaj, Emily Ratajkowski, and many more.

While the highly-anticipated star-studded movie *finally* hits theaters on July 21, it seems that the infatuation with joyful shades of pink aren’t going anywhere anytime soon, and surely won’t fade away as warm summer days start to feel the familiar chill of autumn.

If you happen to want hot pink nails to match your pretty pink pedicure, your day is about to be made. Here are 24 unique and bright pink manicures to try at your upcoming salon appointment, from full-on Barbiecore looks that are truly peak summer, to more minimal mani vibes that will seamlessly take you into the cozy fall months.

1 Minimal Micro French For the total mani minimalists, try a vibrant micro French tip.

3 Mod Moves Give your manicure a 1960s makeover with these mod lines.

4 Glitter French For maximalists, minimalists, and everyone in between — these glittery hot pink French tips are sure to catch some attention.

5 Pink Patent Croc Print Croc print adds a whole lot of luxury to any hot pink manicure design.

6 Starry-Eyed Adorn some clear tips with some vivid hot pink stars.

7 Whimsical Butterfly Art Elevate a classic French manicure with tiny detailed butterflies (in bold shades of pink, of course).

9 Hi, Fall Barbie! Hot pink hues paired with fall-inspired golds and greens create the unexpected watercolor manicure of dreams.

10 Pretty Pink Swirls When in doubt, a few pink-colored swirls and sparkles upgrade a basic manicure.

12 Double Micro French Two shades of pink is better than one.

13 Barbie Chrome Chrome is having its main character moment — and this hot pink take on the rising trend is simply electric.

14 Peekaboo Pink For a subtle pink mani, opt for pink hues painted on the underside of your tips like Kourtney Kardashian and Cardi B.

15 Cow Print Obsession When it comes to trending nail art, cow print manis give those coastal cowgirl vibes that TikTok is *obsessed* with.

16 Bedazzled Frenchies French tips? Check. Hot pink? Check. Rhinestones? Check.

17 Retro Hearts Play with retro, ’70s-inspired motifs with these nostalgic heart nails.

18 Gorgeous Gradient Play with 50 shades of pink with these ombré, invisible French tips.

19 Abstract Butterfly Wings These monarch nail art designs are like modern art for your tips.

20 Barbie Drips These pretty pink nails are dripping in Barbiecore.

21 Y2K Chrome Hearts For the Y2K-obsessed, play with hot pink hues and chrome heart artwork.

22 3D French Tips Ever since Christina Aguilera’s NSFW manicure made headlines — all things 3D have been *in.*

23 Celestial Swirls Add in some whimsical swirls and shining stars for a dreamy manicure that gives big celestial goddess energy.