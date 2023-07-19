It goes without saying that
the upcoming starring Barbie film Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling has all but defined the summer of 2023, with what seems like endless pink-hued Barbie collaborations dropping by the day — and across categories, too. Even Burger King hopped on the Barbie bandwagon and dropped a questionable hot pink menu item.
The same can be said about buzzy manicures, with countless A-listers trying their hand at the Barbiecore nail art trend in recent months. Namely?
Robbie herself on more than one occasion (well, duh), Selena Gomez, Dua Lipa, Nicki Minaj, Emily Ratajkowski, and many more.
While the highly-anticipated star-studded movie *finally* hits theaters on July 21, it seems that the infatuation with joyful
shades of pink aren’t going anywhere anytime soon, and surely won’t fade away as warm summer days start to feel the familiar chill of autumn.
If you happen to want hot pink nails to match your
pretty pink pedicure, your day is about to be made. Here are 24 unique and bright pink manicures to try at your upcoming salon appointment, from full-on Barbiecore looks that are truly peak summer, to more minimal mani vibes that will seamlessly take you into the cozy fall months. 2 Margot Robbie’s Barbie Glitter 4 Glitter French
For maximalists, minimalists, and everyone in between — these glittery hot pink French tips are sure to catch some attention.
5 Pink Patent Croc Print Croc print adds a whole lot of luxury to any hot pink manicure design. 6 Starry-Eyed
Adorn some clear tips with some vivid hot pink stars.
7 Whimsical Butterfly Art
Elevate a classic French manicure with tiny detailed butterflies (in bold shades of pink, of course).
8 Madelaine Petsch's Hot Pink Aura 9 Hi, Fall Barbie!
Hot pink hues paired with fall-inspired golds and greens create the unexpected watercolor manicure of dreams.
10 Pretty Pink Swirls
When in doubt, a few pink-colored swirls and sparkles upgrade a basic manicure.
11 Selena Gomez’s Vivid Bubblegum Mani 12 Double Micro French
Two shades of pink is better than one.
13 Barbie Chrome Chrome is having its main character moment — and this hot pink take on the rising trend is simply electric. 16 Bedazzled Frenchies
French tips? Check. Hot pink? Check. Rhinestones? Check.
17 Retro Hearts
Play with retro, ’70s-inspired motifs with these nostalgic heart nails.
19 Abstract Butterfly Wings
These monarch nail art designs are like modern art for your tips.
20 Barbie Drips
These pretty pink nails are dripping in Barbiecore.
21 Y2K Chrome Hearts
For the Y2K-obsessed, play with hot pink hues and chrome heart artwork.
23 Celestial Swirls
Add in some whimsical swirls and shining stars for a dreamy manicure that gives big celestial goddess energy.
24 Pink Sunset
Pair vivid shades of pink with bright orange polish for a sunset-inspired set.
Get Even More From Bustle — Sign Up For The Newsletter
From hair trends to relationship advice, our daily newsletter has everything you need to sound like a person who’s on TikTok, even if you aren’t.
Subscribe to our newsletter >