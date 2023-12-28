For quite some time now, faux freckles have been a beloved beauty trend that adds sweetness and playful energy to any makeup look. With quite a few out-there hacks for creating a freckled complexion, a few tried-and-true products are innovators that stand out.

Most often associated with a “no-makeup” makeup look, faux freckles have been spotted on celebrities such as Billie Eilish, Madelyn Cline, Emily Ratajkowski, and most notably, beauty-loving tastemaker Hailey Bieber.

Not one to gate-keep her favorite products, Bieber most recently shared her very wintery, ballet-inspired routine makeup on TikTok. One particular essential she so happened to use? The Beaubble Berry Freckled Pen, which is also to thank for the adorable faux freckles dancing along the bridge of her nose in countless other selfies on the ’gram.

At $22, the celeb-loved product has a cult following. But is it worth the hype (and the coin) when compared to other innovative faux freckle products on the market?

The Beaubble Berry Freckled Pen

Akin in shape and size to an ink pen, the Beaubble Berry Freckled Pen is a water-based, “shake before use” faux freckle formula. Made for use atop makeup or bare skin, the caramel brown-colored liquid acts as a semi-sheer stain that mimics the look of real beauty marks.

Entirely unique to this pen, the custom ball-point applicator is made to create realistic freckles with little effort. Major bonus: it’s also vegan and cruelty-free.

A Faux Freckle Fantasy

Taking the pen for a spin, I applied some faux freckles to my everyday glam, which is chiefly how I prefer to use a product like this. While I concentrated most of the spots along the bridge of my nose, I added a few near my temples and just below my eyes’ outer corners as well.

Compared to other freckle pens I’ve tried — namely, my go-to from Freck Beauty — I found that there is a bit more of a learning curve when applying this product.

While the freckles paint on a bit larger and are more noticeable IRL and in photos (which is a huge plus), unless you have an ultra-light and conservative hand, the final result can look a bit unnatural.

My pro tip? Less is more, and with this product, it’s better to take your time. Apply the freckles slowly and in small chunks (as oppose to all over and all at once), and use your finger right away to gently pat the product into your complexion. It will make the beauty spots look more natural and less distracting.

The Hailey Bieber Effect

Throughout the spring and summer months, faux freckles effortlessly elevate more dewy, “no-makeup” makeup looks. Hailey Bieber, however, has made it a habit of incorporating coquettish spots along the bridge of her nose no matter the glam look (or season, for that matter).

In late November, Bieber shared her now-viral “sugar plum fairy makeup” routine on her TikTok, with glossy lids and balletcore pink pigments. The finishing touch? Some soft girl freckles.

Using the Berry Freckled Pen, Bieber is spotted ever-so-lightly applying a few small freckles along her nose, then quickly using her fingertip to blot and soften the finished look before it dries. The effect is an added sweetness and innocence that no doubt matches the ballet-loving soft girl aesthetic.

The Final Verdict

With its unique ball-shaped applicator, the Berry Freckled Pen is great for long-lasting, naturally-shaped freckles. Depending on your hand’s pressure when applying them, the freckles can look anywhere from soft and subtle, to more dramatic and statement-making.

While there is a slight learning curve when first using the pen, it’s a perfect option for those who want to experiment with a coquettish freckled complexion or intensify their own beauty marks after being covered up by foundation.

That being said, the pen currently comes in one shade — and while it looks lovely on my lighter skin, I fear it’s not all that inclusive for those with deep complexions. When it comes to the faux freckle category in general, I’d love to see some more rich, espresso-hued options in the future.

