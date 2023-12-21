Hailey Bieber — Rhode founder, supermodel, and glazed manicure queen — has curated quite the collection of micro tattoos throughout the years.

Some of her most recognizable ink includes her pretty finger embellishments, “lover” neck ink, and the Roman numerals that pay homage to her parents’ wedding day.

Just before the end of 2023, she’s added a new piece of art to the ever-growing list of tiny tattoos.

Hailey’s Fine-Line Micro Bow Tattoo

On the evening of Dec. 20, Bieber shared a sweet snap of her newly inked wrist with the comment “new tiny baby tat.” The tattoo in question? An itty-bitty, fine-line bow in black ink that looks dainty and feminine.

While the exact inspiration behind her fresh tattoo hasn’t been revealed, she recently dropped a now-viral frosted pink makeup tutorial, sharing that she once played the Sugar Plum Fairy in the Nutcracker at age 16. Ribbons and bows, of course, are very much associated with the world of ballet, and are synonymous with the coquettish balletcore trend.

Her Balletcore Influence

Before she was ever in the spotlight, Bieber was a serious ballet student. As of late, she’s been leaning into her past love of dance, not only wearing a sweet ballerina costume this past Halloween, but also launching a Rhode Peptide Lip Tint in a ballet-inspired shade named Ribbon.

For quite some time now, ballet-inspired details have been trending across different fashion and beauty categories. And especially amongst trendsetters like Bieber and Bella Hadid, the balletcore aesthetic has proved to be the epitome of classic femininity.

The Rise Of Girly Coquette Ribbons

Bows aren’t just a major green flag for your hair and nails. A subset of TikTokers have been wrapping ribbons around everything — even their food.

Micro bow tattoos seem like a natural next step in the world of coquettecore. Since Bieber is known for igniting trends, ribbon-shaped ink is sure to reign in 2024.