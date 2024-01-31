As soon as midnight hit on New Year’s Eve, 2024’s new energy was immediately felt. And in the world of beauty, January meant a whole lot of makeup, skin, and hair launches that have set the tone for months to come.

Throughout the last handful of weeks, beloved brands like Kylie Cosmetics, for one, have formally entered entirely new categories. In Kylie’s case, it was the buzzy foundation formula. Other cool-girl lines have dropped some splurge-worthy skin care essentials, hair care heroes, and lip-loving formulas that aren’t lacking when it comes to bold pigment.

Without too many spoilers, cult-fave brands like Summer Fridays, Hourglass, Keys Soulcare, and ILIA top the list for our editors’ favorite January drops. That said, you may discover new lines, as smaller brands came in hot with industry-shaking products that set themselves apart (i.e. an efficacious lip plumper from Scrandie Beauty that boasts a uniquely matte finish).

Find that you’re in desperate need of a total beauty overhaul? Scroll on to see the January 2024 beauty launches that are worth every penny, as curated by Bustle’s beauty team. You’re welcome.

1 The Buildable Foundation Power Plush Longwear Foundation Kylie Cosmetics $36 See On Kylie Cosmetics “When it comes to full-beat foundation formulas, I tend to be quite picky: I need medium to full coverage, but without it ever looking cakey; a lightweight feel, yet it won’t move throughout the day; and it must be filled with moisturizing ingredients while also boasting a more mattified finish. Well, the new Kylie Cosmetics foundation checks off all the boxes.” — Olivia Rose Rushing, beauty writer

2 The Perfectly Pigmented Lip Oil Summer Fridays Dream Lip Oil Sephora $26 See On Sephora “While this product didn’t officially launch until January, I got my hands on the Dream Lip Oils back in November — and they have not left my bag since. They have the feel of a silky lip oil, the color payoff of a traditional lipstick, and the high shine of a gloss, so they’re perfection in my eyes. This is one of those products that is a need, not a want.” — ORR

3 The Complexion-Calming Serum Star Flower Serum Saint Jane Beauty $95 See On Saint Jane Beauty “Being in the business of beauty means that I’m constantly testing new products — and TBH, my more sensitive skin isn’t always happy with me. The Star Flower Serum not only looks chic on my vanity, but is deeply moisturizing and adds some serious calm to my routine.” — ORR

4 The Lip-Prepping Plumper Lip Steeze Matte Lip Plumper Scrandie Beauty $24 See On Scrandie Beauty “Scrandie’s latest launch — the Lip Steeze Matte Lip Plumper — has quickly become my ultimate lip-prepping secret. Perfect for subtly plumping bare lips, this product has a nearly undetectable tint and shine, effortlessly smoothing away your lips’ natural fine lines. I find that it’s best worn solo or just before applying lip liners and traditional cream lipstick formulas. Considering the fact that matte lips are officially back, this drop has quickly become an essential in my makeup bag.” — ORR

5 The Ultra-Hydrating Essence ILIA The Base Face Milk Sephora $58 See On Sephora “No matter what type of skin you have, everyone could use an extra dose of moisture this time of year. My fave way to get it? Via a splash of ILIA’s face milk, which is a unique essence-moisturizer hybrid — spiked with barrier-boosting lipids, fatty acids, hyaluronic acid, and microalgae — that you apply right after cleansing. It makes my skin look a touch brighter and plumper, and it helps keep my face hydrated all day long.” — Rachel Lapidos, senior beauty & lifestyle editor

6 The Brightening Gel Cleanser Vitamin C Complex Cleanser Naturium $19 See On Naturium “Though I’m down with a basic face wash, I always feel like I’m giving my skin a treat when I cleanse it with nourishing actives. This cleanser from Naturium contains two different forms of antioxidant-rich vitamin C plus a slew of gently exfoliating fruit enzymes, all of which leave my skin looking extra fresh post-wash. The silky gel texture is the cherry on top.” — RL

7 The Radiant Glow Drops CabanaGlow™ SPF50 Mineral Glow Serum Drops - Illuminating Naked Sundays $35 See On Naked Sundays “If I had a wish list for a sunscreen product, it would include everything that these Cabana Glow Serum Drops offer. They have a high SPF factor, which is priority number one. They're lightweight and don't mess with your makeup. They're hydrating, thanks to jojoba seed and pink algae extract. And they give your skin the most gorgeous pearlescent glow. They're definitely becoming a new staple in my routine.” — RL

8 The All Day Brow Gel Urban Decay Cosmetics Big Bush Volumizing Tinted Brow Gel Ulta $28 See On Ulta “This product had me at ‘big bush.’ That's exactly how I want my brows to look, and that's exactly what this delivers with just a few swipes. The brush is the perfect shape for zhuzhing your arches into place, and the formula lasts all day long.” — RL

9 The Lightweight Face Oil Deeply Replenishing Squalane Facial Oil Keys Soulcare $35 See On Keys Soulcare “I don't usually use face oils because they tend to feel heavy, but this one from Keys Soulcare feels light-as-air — almost like a dry oil — yet it leaves my skin feeling plump and hydrated. I've been using it as the final step in my nighttime skin care routine to lock in moisture, and have noticed a visible difference in the amount of dry flakes I see in my skin.” — Faith Xue, beauty director, BDG

10 The Powerful Skin Peel Clearly Corrective™ Daily Re-Texturizing Triple Acid Peel Kiehl's $50 See On Kiehl's “I've been using this peel every night and my skin has never felt softer. I usually deal with congestion and bumpiness around my T-zone, but I swear this new acid serum from Kiehl's has left my pores looking less visible and everything just smoother and tighter. I also love that it's gentle and layers well with my other products.” — FX

11 The Overachieving Serum Radiance +++EGF Serum RMÈD by GoodSkin $155 See On RMÈD by GoodSkin “This serum is an overachiever hiding in an unassuming milky formula. It's filled with botanicals, skin-plumping growth factors, vitamin C, niacinamide... the list goes on. It's potent and powerful, but doesn't irritate. I honestly have seen such a difference in my skin's overall plumpness and brightness since I brought the sample along for my travels — and am definitely investing in the full size.” — FX

12 The Bold Matte Lipstick Hourglass Unlocked™ Lipstick Sephora $38 See On Sephora “Something about the cold winter months makes me want to ditch my gloss for a matte, bold lip — and the new lipsticks from Hourglass keep my lips hydrated, even as they deliver a highly-pigmented stroke of color. Sparrow is the perfect ‘your lips but better’ shade and I love that one swipe is all I need.” — FX