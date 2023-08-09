Throughout the warm summer months, lightweight complexion products tend to replace my more full-coverage go-tos (which rotate back into my makeup bag once more come fall and winter). And generally, with more frequent beach days and afternoons spent underneath the hot sun — makeup-friendly SPF and effortless, skin-loving products filled with active, efficacious ingredients tend to take precedence.

This summer in particular, I’ve fallen in love with a few things of note — one, admittedly, being an unbridled obsession with all things Barbie, nostalgia, and the color pink (alongside what seems like the rest of the world). And two, a handful of brand new beauty launches that have instantly elevated my makeup bag. One of those buzzy drops in particular? Spoiler, Keys Soulcare has continued to strike gold IMO with its newest multi-tasking skin tint meets concealer, and I’ve been reaching for it on those impromptu sunny weekend getaways and sweaty gym sessions alike.

It seems I’m not alone either, considering that Keys Soulcare’s nourishing skin tint — formally named the It's Like Skin 2-in-1 Concealer + Tint — has garnered attention from BeautyTok creators on the platform, with countless product reviews swarming the app since its launch.

But is it worth all the hype? Keep reading for my unfiltered review.

Fast Facts

Price: $28

$28 Rating: 4/5

4/5 What I Love: Currently available in 40 flexible shades, this skin-loving tint has a naturally luminous, “your skin but better” finish.

Currently available in 40 flexible shades, this skin-loving tint has a naturally luminous, “your skin but better” finish. What I Didn’t Love: While the formula does feature some hydrating ingredients, I found that without some extra skin prep, the product every so slightly clung to a few of my drier skin spots.

The Keys Soulcare It's Like Skin 2-in-1 Concealer + Tint

A multi-tasking, two-in-one concealer and skin tint that boasts buildable, sheer-medium coverage, Keys Soulcare’s latest launch is not only brimming with juicy, skin care-centric ingredients, but brings with it a vegan, cruelty-free, non-comedogenic, dermatologist-developed, and clean formula. No doubt the powerhouses of this particular launch, niacinamide smooths and brightens one’s skin, while a lipid-rich squalane blend provides deep moisture.

The promised result? Naturally radiant skin that packs major benefits.

My Sensitive, Combination Skin

While I am grateful to have a relatively blemish-free complexion, my skin does come with its own particular issues — and in terms of foundation, finding the perfect match for my combination skin has proven quite difficult. Some dewy skin tints may hydrate my dry patches, but leave my t-zone way too greasy. On the other hand, a more mattifying formula may keep excess oil at a minimum, but cling to those dry areas and look textured, flakey, and very not cute. In other words? Hydrating skin prep and frequent powder breaks are a major must for me.

I also have skin that’s more on the sensitive end of the spectrum and usually prefer formulations with ingredients that really nourish my skin’s barrier, rather than aggravate it.

First Impressions

What I adore about the entire Keys Soulcare range is that each product truly feels weighty and expensive in your hands, all housed in luxe purple glass bottles. This tint is no different.

Aside from the large doe-foot applicator — that reminds me of the Charlotte Tilbury Hollywood Flawless Filter, as well as e.l.f. cosmetics’ viral glow-getting dupe for the beloved OG — perhaps my favorite thing about this product is how it instantly evens my complexion, provided a sheer-medium with some buildable coverage. As a bonus for my fellow sensitive skin girlies, there is no added fragrance which can irritate the skin’s barrier.

With a brush, sponge, or even your fingers (though I prefer the former), the product blends easily, providing a rush of hydration and a bouncy, dewy finish that softens to a subtle radiance once blushes and powders are layered on top.

Results & Final Verdict

Dewy, yet not overly greasy or slippery on the skin, my complexion most definitely has that “your skin but better,” understated velvety look which perfectly suits more natural makeup days. That being said, there are two things to keep in mind if you have dehydrated skin or prefer a highly-pigmented foundation that delivers a lot of coverage.

Firstly, I did notice that a bit more skin prep with a nourishing moisturizer or primer was necessary as the product did sometimes cling to dry spots on my skin, albeit not-so-noticeably.

Secondly, while the formula is slightly buildable to a near-medium coverage, I found that I preferred to reach for a different concealer with a bit more high-coverage for summertime date nights especially.

Olivia Rose Rushing

The start of August has all but signaled fall’s imminent return, and with it, an excuse to dust off my slightly heavier foundations that I prefer for those high-glam moments. Yet still, I plan on incorporating Keys Soulcare’s pretty “tint-cealer” for those low-key, radiant complexion vibes, or for when I need a luminous confidence boost for one of my go-to workouts.