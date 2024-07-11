For many brides-to-be, their wedding day will filled with thoughtful details that have sentimental value for the couple. More often than not, brides (and grooms) will choose to wear a unique fragrance that not only complements their personal aesthetic, but will always remind them of their special day.

In other words? No detail is too small on the big day — perfume or cologne included.

If you just so happen to be planning your special day, you may not want to wear your everyday scent, though finding the perfect aroma can be a daunting task, too. Why not choose your perfume with your zodiac sign in mind?

Traditionally, brides will reach for a floral scent before saying “I do” (think Jo Malone Peony & Blush Suede) — though depending on their sun sign, they may be drawn to unique fragrances with other complementary notes, like unexpected spices.

Geminis, for one, are known to be quite extroverted and fun to be around — and those qualities can translate to an adoration for scents like neroli-enhanced orange blossom, for example.

Pisces, on the other hand, are dreamy water signs that would likely appreciate the romanticism of dewy florals that smell like a garden after rainfall.

If you’re on the market for a wedding day perfume, here are scents inspired by each zodiac sign.

Aries (March 21 - April 19) Tom Ford Santal Blush Eau de Parfum Fragrance Sephora $300 See On Sephora An Aries is known to be bold and passionate, and in turn, their signature scent is filled with heat and spice. Santal Blush is romantic enough for their wedding day, yet is still brimming with the warm aromas of fiery cinnamon, bright ylang ylang, and smooth sandalwood.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20) Gucci Flora Gorgeous Jasmine Eau de Parfum Sephora $168 See On Sephora A Taurus may be incredibly down to earth, but in many ways, they also appreciate the most luxurious things life has to offer. When it comes to scent, that can mean they are particularly attracted to rich aromas like sandalwood. Backed by the warmth of sophisticated woods, Gucci Flora Gorgeous Jasmine is filled with elegant white florals that beautifully complement the sign’s wedding day aesthetic.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20) Charlotte Tilbury Joyphoria Eau de Parfum Sephora $150 See On Sephora Geminis are extroverted and joy-filled air signs that love a bright, conversation-starting scent. In that regard, they may be drawn to the vibrancy of citrus notes. A mood-boosting scent that’s fitting for the happiest day of their lives, Joyphoria is defined by its uplifting neroli and radiant ylang ylang notes.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22) PHLUR Vanilla Skin Eau de Parfum Sephora $99 See On Sephora Cancers are all about comfort and nostalgia, and in turn, might be drawn to a modern vanilla note, which is typically less sweet than the cloying scents of the past. Vanilla Skin is perfect for the sign’s wedding day as it has an air of comfort with its sugary vanilla note, yet it still lies close to the skin in an intimate way with sheer jasmine petals that feel like they’re just for them and their partner.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22) Henry Rose Flora Carnivora Eau de Parfum Sephora $120 See On Sephora Leos love being the center of attention — and especially on their wedding day, they’d likely be drawn to scents that have that “main character” energy thanks to rich ambers or exotic florals. As opulent as a lush bouquet of white florals, Flora Carnivora marries the aromas of neroli-drenched tuberose with the warm depth of amber musk.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22) Yves Saint Laurent Libre Eau De Parfum Sephora $135 See On Sephora A Virgo is most known for being incredibly detail-oriented in all that they do — and especially as brides, they have likely thought of every single little detail. When it comes to scent, it makes sense that they may lean towards a cult-fave aroma that they can trust for the big day. A tried-and-true classic that balances warm orange blossom with the serenity of lavender, like Libre, would make a perfect choice for the earth sign.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22) ‘Ôrəbella WINDOW2SOUL Parfum Ulta $100 See On Ulta A Libra’s bridal aesthetic is no doubt just as heavenly as their personal aesthetic. When it comes to their signature scent, this would likely translate to a balanced bouquet of feminine florals. WINDOW2SOUL feels perfect for the sign, as its notes of sheer rose and airy jasmine read as delicately light and harmonious.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 22) KAYALI LOVEFEST BURNING CHERRY | 48 Eau de Parfum Sephora $138 See On Sephora Scorpios tend to have a certain mysteriousness about them that is both intense and sensual; the ideal perfume to represent their deep love connection would likely feature powerful notes to express that. LOVEFEST BURNING CHERRY | 48 is a delicious option that plays with the dark sweetness of cherries, the softness of rose, and the smokiness of guaiac wood.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19) Baccarat Rouge 540 Eau de Parfum Maison Francis Kurkdjian $325 See On Maison Francis Kurkdjian Known as the hardest-working sign of the zodiac, Capricorns are filled with confidence, ambition, and a lover for the finer things in life. For their wedding day, they’d likely choose a luxurious, long-lasting fragrance — like Baccarat Rouge 540, which features notes of saffron, jasmine, and amber.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18) NEST Lychee Rose Eau de Parfum Ulta $92 See On Ulta Of all the signs, an Aquarius would be most likely to wear an unexpected fragrance to get married. What’s more, oddball note combinations would very much intrigue them. Lychee Rose has that certain je ne sais quoi with its sparkling lychee and traditional rose notes that is lively, lovely, and entirely unique.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20) Meadow Bloom Eau de Parfum OldVine Fragrance $230 See On OldVine Fragrance A dreamy and romance-filled water sign, Pisces are often associated with the aromas of the ocean — though for their wedding day, that may translate to a love for dewy, rain-drenched floral bouquets. Meadow Bloom no doubt fits the vibe, as the luxe perfume’s notes of watery freesia and vanilla orchid overwhelm the senses.