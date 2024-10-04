The Ultimate Birthstone Manicure For Each Zodiac Sign

Hailey Bieber is an endless source of celebrity nail inspiration. Whether she’s rocking her signature glazed donut look or choosing a warm and toasty tone for fall, the Rhode founder has got the nail girlies completely hooked. To paraphrase Mean Girls, I saw Hailey Bieber wearing dark sapphire nail polish so I wore dark sapphire nail polish. Some have speculated that the blue shade is an ode to her new #boymom status, but I saw it as the perfect birthday manicure, because it’s my birthstone.

I was born in September which means sapphire is my very special gemstone, but Bieber is a November Sagittarius, whose birthstone is topaz. I immediately envisioned a chic, coffee-toned shade for her. Then I couldn’t help but wonder: what would the ideal birthstone manicure look like for each zodiac sign?

Luckily, every birthstone is gorgeous. These gemstones are a perfect place to start if you’re at a loss for what you want your birthday nails to look like. Or you can take the idea to the next level and paint your nails the shade of your situationship’s stone to manifest some clarity — or some closure. If you have a bachelorette party coming up, match your manicures to the bride’s birthday gem. Or, go all out with your rising sign shade on your toes and sun sign on your fingers. The possibilities are endless. Keep scrolling for your perfect sparkly manicure.

January: Garnet

Capricorn

Efficiency is important to hardworking Capricorns, so this sparkly red is a pragmatic choice. It can last you through the holidays and into the new year while also doubling as a perfect garnet mani.

Aquarius

Channel a more artistic interpretation of garnet with metallic accents. Gold and silver can help the mani feel special while still keeping red the star of the show.

February: Amethyst

Aquarius

This purple-marbled manicure really highlights the beauty of amethyst. For nature-loving Aquarius, a literal version of this gemstone on your nails will be the perfect match.

Pisces

A moody aura mani simply has Pisces written all over it. You can customize how dark or light you want it to be, and brighten up your winter birthday festivities.

March: Aquamarine

Pisces

Your symbol is a fish, you’re a water sign, and your birthstone is literally two water-adjacent words combined — so a glazed mermaidcore mani is the way to go.

Aries

You know that you have to go bold, right? This maximalist, gilded marble manicure is the ideal way to show off your aquamarine pride.

April: Diamond

Aries

This is a birthstone that shines as brightly as your personality, Aries. To maximize your bling, opt for iridescent polish and rhinestone accents.

Taurus

Diamond just makes sense as a birthstone for luxury-loving Taurus. Show your love of the stone with this very demure rhinestone design.

May: Emerald

Taurus

Combining the velvety smooth look of matte polish with shiny emerald tips will elevate your birthstone for a unique and very quiet luxury manicure.

Gemini

To suit your twin mentality, go for a manicure that is actually two-in-one. This bold emerald looks great on your full nail or as a stunning French tip.

June: Pearl

Gemini

Show off the versatility of your birthstone with a manicure that uses both a pearlescent nail polish and actual pearl beads.

Cancer

Soft, shimmering shades were made for you, Cancer. Something delicate and understated like this mani brings the focus to the pearl’s best qualities.

July: Ruby

Cancer

A gleaming cats-eye polish gorgeously celebrates all of a ruby’s sparkliest qualities. Plus, it doubles as a fun Fourth of July mani.

Leo

Bold red is perfect for July Leos, and this manicure makes it look like your fingers were adorned with real rubies. Watch the light catch these nails for a fiery statement.

August: Peridot

Leo

Leos love a maximalist moment, so this peridot manicure is chef’s kiss. Bright green, snakeskin accents, *and* gemstones? It’s giving Reputation (Taylor’s Version).

Virgo

Focus on a solid swipe of color on your nails for a fresh take on your gemstone. Or, if you want a subtle pop, add an iridescent top coat — it’ll look fab with that peridot green.

September: Sapphire

Virgo

Show off your birthstone with this gorgeous night sky-inspired design. The golden star nail art is a perfect complement to deep sapphire blue.

Libra

Obviously, I have to give a shout out to the nails that inspired it all: Hailey Bieber’s gorgeous dark sapphire manicure. It’s an ideal shade for fall, and an even better shade for your birthday.

October: Opal

Libra

Opal is such a stunning stone. What better way to depict it than via a gorgeous marbled mani? It’s a wonderfully balanced look for Libra.

Scorpio

Give soft opal a vampy edge by adding a black rim around the nails. It’s a perfect way to bring this light shade into cooler temperatures.

November: Topaz

Scorpio

It wouldn’t be a proper November Scorpio manicure if it didn’t include actual gemstones. This topaz set matches the color of fall leaves, making it an extra special way to celebrate.

Sagittarius

This is exactly the kind of mani I picture Bieber rocking for her birthday. The warm topaz looks incredible as a cat-eye polish, and it doubles as a great Thanksgiving nail color.

December: Turquoise

Sagittarius

This one’s important because it’s Taylor Swift’s birthday manicure. I can absolutely see her and all her fellow December girlies rocking a real turquoise stone-inspired mani.

Capricorn

Capricorn’s motto might as well be “If it’s not broken, don’t fix it,” and that absolutely translates to their birthstone. There are few shades as gorgeous as turquoise, so a solid polish is the way to go.