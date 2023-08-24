Nothing is more majestic, or refreshing, than your daily iced coffee. The morning can’t truly begin until you’ve watched a splash of almond milk swirl around some ice cubes and mix into your cold brew. The color combo is pure artistry, which is why “iced coffee” manicures are so popular on TikTok.
Not only are iced coffee nails the perfect way to pay homage to your favorite drink, they’re also super pretty. According Juli Russell, a DIY nail expert for Sally Beauty, the look is all about swirling together brown and cream polishes to capture the marbled effect that happens when milk mixes with coffee. The result? A manicure that looks exactly like you dunked your fingertips into a foamy brew.
The other beautiful thing about this design, according to Russell, is that it combines two nail art trends — abstracts and neutrals — into one. “If you’re looking to add creative flair to the manicure routine, but are more of a neutral tone stan, then this look is for you,” she tells Bustle. “The trend's versatility allows for various interpretations and adaptations, from subtle gradients to elaborate swirls.”
Keep scrolling below for 11 iced coffee nail ideas to use as inspiration.