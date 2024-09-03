Aside from her cool girl skin care line and always chic wardrobe, Hailey Bieber is known for her influential manicure game. And although the Rhode founder and minimalistic “glazed donut” nails go hand in hand, she’s known to get creative with her tips, too.

Throughout her pregnancy, Bieber wore playful nail looks, like her rhinestone-studded cherry blossom design or even her yellow-tinted “lemon glazed donut” moment. She also rocked chocolate-colored crocodile print tips, sultry “cherry mocha” nails, and a bold chrome-lined neon green set.

Her latest nail color — and one of her first sets as a new mom — is sure to influence fall’s manicure trends.

Hailey’s “Toasted Caramel” Nails

If you’re already lighting your fall candles and dusting off your UGG boots, you’re not alone — Bieber is also welcoming autumn with a very seasonal manicure color.

Trading in her classic white French tips (which the model wore when she gave birth to her son, Jack), the Rhode founder revealed a warm-toned shade of “toasted caramel” nail polish, which she shared on her Instagram story with the caption “ready for fall over here.”

She also took the opportunity to show off her diamond-studded mom ring, which beautifully complements her ultra-large, oval-shaped engagement ring to her husband, Justin Bieber.

Zola Ganzorigt, her go-to manicurist who also works with stars like Kylie Jenner and Sabrina Carpenter, says Bieber’s nail color was entirely custom — in fact, she used five different hues to create the warm hue.

For those looking to create a similar set at home, the Manicurist Green Natural Nail Polish in Chestnut ($14) and the ILNP Polish in Caramel ($10) are both a close match.

She’s In Her New Mom Era

Though Hailey hasn’t been as active on her personal Instagram page lately, it’s been nearly impossible to miss that she and her husband officially welcomed their son, Jack Blues Bieber, in late August. Thus, the multi-hyphenate is formally in her new mom era.

In case you missed Justin’s post announcing their baby’s name on the ’gram, Hailey was spotted with micro French tip nails for the occasion — and it’s a design that Justin picked out himself.

“Justin has been choosing Hailey’s nail design lately, and it was his request,” Ganzorigt recently told Vogue of her client’s delivery manicure, describing it as a “more muted, nudish white micro French.”

While it’s unclear if Justin *also* chose her recent nail color switch-up, it’s safe to say it will be spotted on every fall beauty Pinterest board.