3 Zodiac Signs That Always Find Themselves In Situationships

For some people, situationships are the most annoying part of dating. For others, they’re a way of life, especially for the zodiac signs who aren’t the biggest fans of commitment. They always seem to be in a vague, undefined relationship that’s semi-serious but not fully locked down — and they wouldn’t have it any other way.

The zodiac signs who love situationships simply aren’t the type to need a label. They can meet someone for dates every weekend, hook up on a regular basis, and text throughout the day without ever thinking about defining the relationship. Some may avoid doing so out of fear, while others simply don’t prioritize that level of loyalty.

Instead, they’re busy enjoying the perks that come with keeping a partner at arm’s length, like heart-pounding drama and a “will they or won’t they” storyline. Others may argue that not all situationships are bad, especially when both people are busy or not ready for a real-deal relationship. In that case, having a casual partner is the best of both worlds.

Although certain members of the zodiac, like the ones who value commitment and clear boundaries, can’t even hear the word “situationship” without breaking out in a stress sweat, others are out there ghosting, casually hooking up, and keeping people on the edge of their seat. Keep reading for the three zodiac signs that always seem to be in situationships.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

Fly View Productions/E+/Getty Images

Flirty, Venus-ruled Libras have a tendency to fall in love with everyone they meet. It could be a barista who makes them an oat milk latte every morning, a cute coworker, or someone they lock eyes with at a bar. A quick interaction is often all it takes for them to ask for a number or an IG handle — and just like that, they’re in an on-again off-again situationship.

Libras, who secretly love a dose of drama, don’t mind being in a slightly messy love affair. They live for the thrill of the chase and the uncertainty that comes with wondering what’ll happen next. Will they get a text? Will they go on another date? Will they get ghosted? Nothing spices up a Libra’s day quite like daydreaming about all the “what ifs.”

As an air sign represented by the scales, Libras are also destined to weigh the pros and cons of any relationship they’re in. If they meet someone on Hinge who seems great, they might spot one or two tiny flaws and then decide to keep their options open. Staying in a situationship means they can keep dating multiple people at once without having to settle.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

skynesher/E+/Getty Images

If anyone appreciates a no-strings-attached situationship, it’s a Sagittarius. This fun and outgoing fire sign often likes to keep things light when it comes to love, especially if they’re planning a move or a big trip. If they have an adventure on the horizon, for example, they prefer to hang onto a hookup or a casual partner who won’t hold them back.

As a sign ruled by Jupiter, the planet of luck and expansion, they also turn heads wherever they go. Sagittarians have bubbly personalities and amazing stories to tell, so they tend to have at least one person who’s obsessed with them at any given time — yet another reason why they seemingly have more situationships than everyone else.

That said, the Sagittarians who do want to settle down often have a hard time finding someone who’s ready to take things to the next level. They tend to attract the same type of independent people who are afraid to put a label on the relationship, so it can take them a couple of tries to find a partner who’s willing to commit.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

Delmaine Donson/E+/Getty Images

The people who can’t make up their mind tend to have the most situationships, and that describes an Aquarius to a T. This air sign is aloof, quirky, unpredictable, and notoriously independent — practically a recipe for this type of low-key, low-pressure love.

An Aquarius, ruled by forward-thinking Uranus, is rarely present in the here and now. Their partners can totally tell when they aren’t paying attention on a date, but that’s part of their mystery and intrigue. People tend to fall in love with the idea of an Aquarius S.O., even when it’s clear they don’t want to settle down. Aquarians also tend to have a lot of options, with some even struggling to keep their roster straight.

This sign is a big fan of unconventional relationships, too. They aren’t necessarily looking to follow traditional dating rules, like the kind that suggests you should fully commit after a few weeks of knowing each other. In true situationship fashion, an Aquarius will back away the moment they think things are getting too serious.