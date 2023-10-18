On Oct. 18, Camila Cabello took to her Instagram stories to share an up-close-and-personal video of her new tooth gem.

In the seconds-long flick, Cabello quickly runs her tongue along the shimmering, heart-shaped tooth gem before the video abruptly ends, leaving fans wondering if the fresh look is for a new project.

Most recently, the “Bam Bam” singer was spotted in France alongside her fellow L'Oréal Paris ambassadors, including the brand’s newest addition, Kendall Jenner. With her hair newly chopped into some edgy midi bangs that reached above her brows (akin to Julia Fox’s latest ‘do), she could just be experimenting with a new personal aesthetic — or teasing a new musical era.

While her last studio album, “Familia,” was released in April 2022, Cabello hinted that she’s working on a new album this past July in an Instagram post.

Cabello Shows Her Heart

Placed on the tooth directly next to her two front teeth, Cabello’s glistening gem is a bit oversized and a holographic silver color. No doubt putting her own spin on the rising trend, she opted for an adorable heart shape. (Anyone else reminded of those puffy, 3D earring stickers that Claire’s sold back in the day?)

Cabello also tapped the tooth gem trend back in late spring of 2022, but opted for a micro diamond on that particular occasion.

The Trend’s ’90s Origins

Tooth gems, caps, and grills rose to popularity in the 1990s and early 2000s, and are closely linked to Black culture and cult-loved rappers of the iconic decade. Jay-Z, Missy Elliott, and countless other hip-hop icons have adorned their smiles in some way or another throughout their careers.

First quite a few years now, stars like Cabello and Billie Eilish (who arrived at the Barbie movie’s premiere wearing quite a few silver-hued gems adorning her teeth), as well as influential faces like Rosalía, Bella Hadid, Adwoa Aboah, and FKA Twigs have been fans.

Tooth Gems 101

While tooth caps and grills can often be removed as easily as other jewelry (like earrings), tooth gems do come with some warnings from the experts.

Typically lasting between two and four months, semi-permanent gems do not require drilling and are instead secured with tooth-safe glue. Once the gem falls off, however, a residue often remains and should not be peeled off as it can be harmful to your enamel.

Pro tip: If you get a tooth gem, know that it’s recommended to have that residue professionally removed instead of DIYing.